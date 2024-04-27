I do not consent to being jabbed with any type of so-called vaccine or “medication”, experimental or otherwise.

I do not consent to unproven social distancing.

I do not consent to unproven lock downs.

I do not consent to wearing unproven face masks.

I do not consent to business closures.

I do not consent to the unproven theory of viruses as causative agents of disease.

I do not consent to the unproven theory that viruses are contagious.

I do not consent to being shed upon by people who have, whether by tacit agreement or by cooperation, taken jabs that are now shedding nanotechnologies into the air I breath.

I do not consent to any so-called pandemic declared by any person or organization.

I do not consent to being separated from friends and loved ones for any reason whatsoever.

I do not consent to fear mongering.

I do not consent to digital currency of any kind.

I do not consent to censorship of my God given right to free speech.

I do not consent to being irradiated by cell phones, cell towers, wifi, street lights, military radar, civilian radar, satellites or any type of directed energy weapons (DEW’s).

I do not consent to being tracked by cell towers or satellites.

I do not consent to being targeted by unscrupulous entities who may be seeking to silence me in any they can.

I do not consent to wide body area networks.

I do not consent to being irradiated by wifi enabled automobile functions in newer cars.

I do not consent to any type of intrusion into my mind or body by any form of technology.

I do not consent to the massive die-off of birds, insects and other life forms due to irradiation by cell towers, satellite communications systems and similar intrusions generated by the military.

I do not consent to having my views blighted and birds killed by centralized, monopolistic corporations producing power with wind turbines.

I do not consent to having my planet irradiated by the mining, processing and utilization of uranium to produce centralized, monopolistic nuclear power.

I do not consent to satanic attempts to replace the human spirit - our soul, our Divinity - with AI.

I do not consent to having coal ripped from earth by centralized, monopolistic corporations to be burned by centralized, monopolistic companies to produce electricity.

I do not consent to centralized, monopolistic solar arrays that cover vast regions of the earth to create power.

I do not consent to having my oceans polluted with mercury from coal fired power plants.

I do not consent to having my oceans polluted and aquatic life forms killed with plastics.

I do not consent to having micro-plastics in my body because of hubristic corporate CEO’s and ignorant governmental bodies.

I do not consent to being put to death prematurely so my organs can be harvested for profit.

I do not consent to being told by unelected, centralized, monopolistic foreign bodies like the WEF, the WHO or its parent organization the UN, how to conduct my life.

I do not consent to taking toxic, pharmaceutical medications prescribed by the centralized, monopolistic, medical industrial complex.

I do not consent to eating the toxic food generated by the centralized, monopolistic, food and agricultural industrial complex.

I do not consent to having the foundation of life - soil - destroyed by centralized, monopolistic, chemical based agriculture, or any other mindless agriculture practices.

I do not consent to having my ground water polluted by centralized, monopolistic industries, Big Ag, the military or any other entity.

I do no consent to having my rivers polluted by runoff from centralized, monopolistic agricultural operations or by any other industry.

I do not consent to having the air I breath polluted by any entity.

I do not consent to living in toxic housing supplied by centralized, globalist industries financed by centralized, globalist banks.

I do not consent to becoming cannon fodder for the centralized, monopolistic, military industrial complex.

I do not consent to funding wars in Ukraine, Israel or anywhere else.

I do not consent to the militarization of our borders when the cause for border issues lies in terrible DC foreign policy.

I do not consent to subsidizing billionaires in any way, shape or form.

I do not consent to subsidizing businesses and corporations with government research, or in any other way.

I do not consent to the existence of revolving doors between corporations and Washington DC.

I do not consent to industry having vast lobbies in DC while I have none.

I do not consent to the monopolistic uni-party system.

I do not consent to a so-called democratic governmental system where a minority rules over the majority.

I do not consent to having the terms of my life and my community dictated by someone hundreds or thousands of miles away who knows nothing about my needs, the needs of my local community and what my local ecosystem can and cannot tolerate.

I do not consent to the one-size-fits-all construct, whether that’s regarding health care, food production, energy production, security or any other aspect of life.

I do not consent to trading a little freedom for a little ill-conceived security.

As long as I’m not harming anyone or harming the earth in any way, I do not consent to having my God given right to freedom restricted in any way.

I do not consent to being restricted from protecting myself and my planet from harm.

I do not consent to the divisive philosophy of being “woke”.

I do not consent to becoming a slave to any bank or financial institution, centralized or not.

I do not consent to the ill conceived idea of usury.

I do not consent to any regulation of my life based on unproven concepts about climate change.

I do not consent to geoengineering practices.

I do not consent to breathing barium, strontium, titanium, aluminum, graphene or any other elements found to exist in geoengineered clouds.

I do not consent to having my body (temple of God) interfered with in any way by any government, corporation or any other entity.

I do not consent to being programmed by propaganda created by the centralized, monopolistic, one size fits all educational system.

I do not consent to men and women being labeled as something else.

I do not consent to a few exceedingly rich and powerful people dictating the terms of my life.

I do not consent to being manipulated by secret organizations.

I do not consent to the fear and propaganda promulgated by centralized, institutional religions.

I do not consent to having my God given right to free speech taken away by any government, corporation or any other entity.

I do not consent to the subversion of my free will by so-called royal people, (aka blue bloods) and their blood lines or descendants.

I do not consent to the black magic being used to subvert my views on God, Creation, Divinity and life.

I do not consent to intrusion into my mind and body by any frequency coming from any man made machine, transhumanist devices, cyborgs or other evil entities.

I do not consent to the alteration of humanity, also known as transhumanism, whether that be by artificial implants or by self assembling nanotechnologies or any other means.

I do not consent to anything that centralizes power and takes power and sovereign, God given rights away from the individual.

Thank you for reading the secular heretic. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I do not consent to having my God given sovereignty subverted by any government, corporation or any other entity.

I do not consent to weak minded, evil leaders.

I do not consent to letting anyone who disallows these God given rights to be free of punishment.

Because of the previous concerns, I do not consent to having my guns taken away.

I do not consent to having any of my God given freedom taken away.

Because so much of this stems from impositions dictated by government, I do not consent to being governed.

My name is Kyle Young and I am a free, sovereign person living under the ultimate law of the universe, Gods law.

If any of you agree with any point I’ve mentioned, please let the world know by hitting the like button.

Let me know what I’ve missed. Let’s make this list complete.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment