I want to thank you paid subscribers for supporting the many hours of research and writing required to make one of these posts.

There are many fallacious facets to the geoengineering programs now being conducted around the world. As I’ve made clear in earlier posts, the idea that “climate change” is a problem is one fallacy. The idea that spraying toxins in our air will correct a nonexistent problem is another fallacy.

There are also some facets to the geoengineering program that, while true, are not being elucidated. Perhaps the most egregious is that the public commons - our air, our oceans, our rivers, our farmlands, our forests, our mountains - are all being usurped by these predatory globalists as a means to poison us.

On the chance that anything I present in my posts needs to be used as evidence, from now on - even though it’s an accurate description of what’s being carried out - I’m going to refrain from using the term chemtrails. Instead, I’m going to use the sterile term preferred by those who are conducting these criminal acts. From now on I’ll be referring to chemtrails as Strategic Aerosol Injection (SAI).

Last week I presented evidence describing how SAI is being carried out. I named a company that makes the toxins used in SAI as well as investors responsible for spraying them into the air we all breath. This week the focus will be a photo documentation of how the process is done.

As I’ve pointed out in previous posts, all of the elements used SAI are toxic to all biological life. In other words, the people conducting these global crimes against humanity and all of Ma Earths biology are satanists who hate life. Keep this in mind as we go along.

onward

Last week I told you about two whistle blower pilots who have direct experience with SAI. They went into some detail describing how the process is done. One of the injection systems they described entails the use of cargo jets converted to disperse the elements used in SAI.

The following photographs come from a June 2023 article posted on the State of the Nation website. They point to CosmicConvegence.org as the original source, but I’ve been unable to track down the original article. Why this type of information is so hard to track down will begin to become clear by the end of this post and even more so in follow-up posts.

These photos provide hard evidence verifying what those two whistle blower pilots said.

In the previous post I explained how the planes are outfitted with exterior nozzles on the wings that are fed by tanks mounted in the cargo bay. As the following two photos show, the nozzles can also be mounted on the body of the plane.

Some planes are fitted with special dispersal mechanisms for mass injections - dumping large volumes of toxins over a short distance. What follows is a photo of such a mechanism followed by a satellite photo of large volume injection over South Florida and the Bahamas.

The photo above is from this site - https://newstarget.com/2022-02-04-climate-engineering-can-bring-populations-down.html

Here are photos of the inside of several aircraft that have been converted to carry dispersal tanks. As was explained by the pilots in the previous post, there are several different systems being used.

I’ve been trying to track down more information from the last photo.

Delford (Del) Smith founded Evegreen Air and did indeed fly all sorts of covert missions for various departments of the DoD. It seems later in his life he had the rug pulled out from under him because, even though he began liquidating his assets in 2011, he still had to declare bankruptcy. He died in 2014 at the age of 84.

In upcoming posts I’ll have more about Evergreen Air, who ended up with its assets and some of the other entities behind SAI.

Evergreen Air was headquartered in Seattle. As I’ve noted in previous posts, the Pacific Northwest appears to be the most heavily sprayed region of the continental US. Here are two GOES 18 satellite loops from this morning of the PNW. The first one shows SAI’s being laid down - mostly over Oregon in this sequence. The second one, several hours later, shows the results.

Here is a photo of a converted plane injecting the SAI toxic elements into the air. Note that the materials are not coming out of the engines. Instead, they are coming from nozzles on the trailing edge of the wings. These nozzles are specifically designed to disperse the toxic elements into the commons… OUR air.

What follows are photos of SAI’s from around the world. It’s readily apparent that these are not “contrails being emitted by commercial aircraft”. Commercial aircraft want to fly the shortest, most economical route between point A and B. That’s clearly not what’s happening in these photos.

Thank you for reading the secular heretic. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Taken as a whole, the geoengineering industrial complex flaunts all historic laws pertaining to our commons.

On numerous occasions I’ve written about Elinor Ostrom, the Nobel Prize winning economist who wrote extensively about our rights as they pertain to the commons. Here is one such post. I’m sure if she were alive today she would be shouting from the rooftops that these life hating, predatory elite are flaunting laws meant to protect our life giving commons. By doing what they are doing they think they’re claiming ownership of OUR commons. We must let them know they’re wrong!

Bill Gates and George Soros are funding much of this geoengineering and do so under the guise of the UN and it’s phony climate report and the phony Paris Climate Accords that came out of the phony UN report. All of them need to face a Nuremberg style court for crimes against humanity and all life on Earth.

Share

Leave a comment