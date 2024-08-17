After my most recent posts on geoengineering some of you expressed a desire to take real action to fight it. Options ranging from writing letters to elected officials to getting Constitutional sheriffs involved were discussed. As someone who has been down both of those paths before, I don’t see them holding much promise.

There is some very good news on this front, but first, a little backstory.

Some of you my recall that on several occasions over the past four years I’ve expressed my rights as a sovereign person under Gods law. I do this based on the information provided in this post.

I believe it was in 2017 when I watched Take Back Your Power, a documentary by Josh del Sol about the dangers of “smart” utility meters. Because I’ve been living on electricity derived from solar power I installed nearly 40 years ago (no meter required), all I knew about these meters was that a friends home had burned to the ground about a year earlier due to a faulty “smart” utility meter. That’s what prompted me to watch the documentary.

Because most of you are probably familiar with the dangerous levels of EMF’s that smart meters generate, because your familiar with their ability to track everything you do in your house and how utility companies sell that private data to the government and other nefarious actors, I won’t detail any of that here. I’ll just reiterate that those latter two points make clear that smart meters are in violation of the fourth amendment of the US Constitution - that “people have the right to be secure in their persons and homes from unreasonable searches and seizures”. And yet, if you have a smart meter on your house, your utility company is not only violating your fourth amendment rights on a daily basis, it’s conducting war on you by exposing you to deadly EMF’s.

Treason against the US is defined as those who are “…adhering to their Enemies, giving them aid and comfort”. That is what courts, mayors, legislators, governors and investors all do on behalf of utility companies, cell companies, big pharma, and those running geoengineering programs. Because the people responsible for cell towers, smart meters, “vaccines” and geoengineering are all conducting war on us, anyone who is ‘… adhering to them, giving them aid and comfort’ is committing treason.

Folks, that makes a lot of people in government guilty of treason.

Coinciding with the showing of the documentary, Josh was joined by Cal Washington to discuss a new organization they had formed called InPower Movement.

Cal had been researching law and found that many of the old laws that predate our burdensome, modern legal system actually have jurisdiction over the newer, more complicated legal procedures that require lawyers, courts and juries. Cal and Josh joined forces to educate the public about how to use a Notice of Liability (NoL), derived from ancient Law Merchant, to force utility companies to replace dangerous smart meters with the older, safer, analogue meters.

I found their discussion about the old laws fascinating. In fact, I was so taken that I reached out to ask them if NoL’s could be applied to other areas. Because I knew Josh was interested in solar power I mentioned that I was on solar power. Josh got right back to me and over the next few weeks we discussed solar systems and ways to use NoL’s.

In June of 2020 Josh hooked up with Sayer Ji of Green Med Info to put together a top notch webinar about 5G called 5G Crises, Awareness and Accountability (no longer available online). Dietrich Klinghardt MD PhD, Patrick Wood (who I met the following year) author of Technocracy, and EMF expert Martin Pall PhD, joined Josh and Sayer.

This event was followed by an interactive course called 2020 - Solutions to 5G. This package of 5 video workshops included one by Cal Washington on how to file NoL’s to stop 5G.

On May 1, 2020, congressman Bobby L. Rush(D ) introduced the Testing Reaching and Contacting Everyone Act, commonly known as the TRACE Act. I’m sure many of you were as outraged by this Act as I was. It was a ploy to use covid as an excuse to unleash an unconstitutional government surveillance nightmare. What happened to that Act? Why did it go nowhere? That has to do with the fact that 54,104 people involved with Josh and Cal’s movement sent NoL’s to their elected representatives telling them they would be held liable if they voted for the TRACE Act. It went nowhere.

what is a nol?

The origins of Notice of Liability can be traced back to Biblical and even much earlier writings upon which the Bible is based. These origins are sometimes referred to as Spiritual Jurisdictions, something which the predatory elite ignore at their peril. These jurisdictions have to do with original Law Merchant of commerce, as laid out in the Bible and other historic texts. In Latin this ancient Law Merchant is known as Lex Mercatoria.

If I’m not mistaken, Cal has used Biblical text in all of the NoL’s he’s put together for various causes. These old laws of commerce are recognized by Royalty and the ruling class as something even they have to abide by. (I’m getting a bit ahead of myself here, but they use Law Merchant to conduct their nefarious war inhumanity - well get back to that). Lest you think I jest, Cal has watched as the serving of NoL’s has caused judges to run out of court, senior civil servants in Canada to abandon their posts and European Royalty to abdicate their throne. That’s right, for the first time in 900 years the Danish throne was abdicated by Queen Margrethe II after she was served 14 NoL’s.

Yup, they’re very effective.

NoL’s are instruments served on individuals and positions. It’s much more effective to go after the person at the top than it is to go after an entire bureaucracy, be it government, corporation, NGO or religion.

Due to the varying nature of laws from one country to the next, each NoL has to be tailored to a specific cause in a specific country. Because the movement began in Canada (Cal is Canadian) and quickly spread to the US, these two countries have the most active communities using NoL documents. Currently there are NoL documents in Canada and the US for smart meters, 5G, vaccines and as of a few days ago, geoengineering.

Australia, New Zealand and the UK have NOL documents for smart meters, 5G and vaccines.

According to ancient Law Merchant governing commerce, contracts supersede all other governing law. Cal describes NoL’s as a counter offer to a contract that was implemented, knowingly or unknowingly. Wait, how could someone unknowingly become involved with a contract?

It’s called tacit agreement. Here is how that happens.

If a utility company installs a new smart meter on your home and you don’t contest it, you have provided tacit agreement to the utility company for that meter. In other words, according to ancient Law Merchant, you have agreed to a contract of commerce to accept their smart meter.

When a cell phone company builds a new cell tower near your home and you don’t contest it, you have provided tacit agreement to its presence. If you have a cell phone, the service provider can point to your cell phone and say “you are invested in our cell tower - you are participating in our cell tower contract of commerce with your cell phone”. Should you decide to file an NoL to stop a 5G tower near you, be aware that the cell company can look up your cell phone history and use that against you. I would recommend to anyone wanting to file a NoL to stop a 5G cell tower to first get rid of their cell phone. Long time readers will know that I’ve been recommending that for health and privacy reasons for nearly four years now.

When big pharma runs an ad for a “vaccine” and you take your kids in to get them “vaccinated”, you have entered into a tacit agreement with them - a contract - that you agree to the jabs.

When an entity sprays toxins in the air over your home in the form of geoengineering chemtrails, and you do not contest it, you have given tacit agreement for that geoengineering - you have agreed to their contract of commerce to geoengineer the skies over your home for profit.

It’s important to remember that these are THEIR contracts. Because THEY initiated them, they can’t back out. An analogy can be made with the buying and selling of a house. When someone offers you a contract to sell their house to you and you accept that contract, they cannot back out. Now, a smart buyer will put conditions on that contract, conditions that have to be met before the contract becomes complete; a termite test, the sale of the buyers current house, a check on plumbing, tests for mold or asbestos. These are all “conditional contractual terms” you as the buyer can put on the acceptance of a contract to buy the house.

This is what we do when we serve a NoL on those responsible for smart meters, 5G, jabs and geoengineering. We are acknowledging that they have imposed a contract upon us, but, we are also saying they did not perform full disclosure, nor did they provide us with an opportunity provide conditional contractual terms.

Utility companies didn’t tell us that smart meters cause fires and generate harmful EMF’s.

Cell companies didn’t tell us that 5G was a trace and track weapons system developed by the DoD. They didn’t tell us that the 5G frequencies are dangerous to our health.

Big pharma didn’t tell us that vaccines can cause miscarriages, permanent injury and death.

Raythion (and others) and the military and government officials (Department of Commerce - coming up) behind geoengineering didn’t tell us that geoengineering would cause global warming, or that chem trails are loaded with nanoparticles that are so toxic they’re slowly killing all life on earth.

NoL’s put OUR conditional terms of acceptance on THEIR contract to do these things. If they do not meet our terms, they will be in default and we will have the right to collect damages.

An interesting side note to all of this is that, when vaccines were rolled out, when smart meters were rolled out, when 5G got rolled out, when geoengineering was rolled out, when the legacy media began to promote fear of covid, all of those things happened all around the world at the same time. This tells us that the authorization for these attacks on humanity is coming from somewhere above the level of states or countries. There is a hidden worldwide governing body running the show. This is precisely why we cannot pursue these matters in a “court of law” based in a state or a country. Lawyers are a waste of time and money because state and federal courts and judges have no real jurisdiction in these matters. We must seek remedy at a higher level, the level at which the globalist elites function. To do so, we must go after individuals. The same Lex Mercatoria the predatory globalists use to conduct war on us… allows us to go after them. This is why they have kept that secret for thosuands of years.

Depending on the issue, there are several ways NoL counter-contracts can deal with a problem. One key aspect is to tell the authority being served the NoL that, because they served their contract upon us without full disclosure, we’re now submitting this new contract to replace the old one.

One type of NoL might state that we’ll agree to conditionally accept their contract providing they pay us $50,000 per day to carry out the contract.

Another way to word an NoL is to tell the individual being served the NoL - the person ultimately responsible for the dangerous technology described in the NoL (smart meter, 5G tower, vaccine, geoengineering) - that we will agree to the contract providing they can prove the technology is safe and effective. Of course, in the case of those technologies, they cannot.

In the NoL contract counteroffer we can state that the entity has two weeks to provide proof that the described technology is safe and effective, that if they do not do so by the end of two weeks they will be charged $50,000 per day until they do. Or, we can say that if they do not provide the information within two weeks they’ll be in default and will owe us $10 million. This is what causes CEO’s, elected officials and Royalty to flee their positions. Because the NoL can also be directed at the ‘position’, any incoming replacement for the person fleeing a post can fall under the same NOL. At some point, if there is no one left to implement their schemes, they’ll fall apart.

No war needed.

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

How have the predatory elite gotten away with all of these nasty contracts and technologies that amount to conducting war on us while also generating massive profit for them? How have they kept secret Lex Mercatoria? Because, over time, the rest of us have been forced to deal with an ever increasing avalanche of modern, meaningless, gobbledygook laws dictated by educational “law” institutions that have become increasingly controlled by the globalist elite. Since Law Merchant commerce became buried under this avalanche, it’s been lost to the common person. Consequently, the common person has been told they must resolve their legal issues within that burdensome and very expensive “legal system” of courts, judges and juries. No one knew there was any recourse until Cal and a few others began digging into these ancient laws.

In short, what Cal does is turn the tables on the globalist predatory elite and apply the same ancient laws they use, to our advantage. This works because ultimately, on a one on one basis, there is no greater authority than a commercial contract under Lex Mercatoria.

These ancient laws are how corporations function on a world wide basis. It’s how Elon Musk can launch 40,000 Star Link satellites to surround the entire earth. He is selling his services to individuals. That’s how Bill Gates can impose toxic jabs and conduct his other businesses around the world. He deals with individuals. The only jurisdiction on earth with any real worldwide authority is the Law Merchant of commerce. Cal says the realization of that is a game changer, that once you realize that “…you’re now playing the proper game in the proper court”.

The fact that most countries are corporations certainly helps the cause of the globalists running these schemes. Corporations all have one person sitting at the top, which makes it easy for the globalist predatory elite to conduct business on a worldwide, one on one basis.

On the US Securities and Exchange Commission site, Canada is listed as a company of the US located in DC. This means anyone wanting to conduct business across much of North America only has to deal with one entity. Who is that entity? It comes as no surprise that it’s the Secretary of Commerce. As I‘ve pointed out in previous posts, the Secretary of Commerce has played key roles in the authorization of geoengineering.

Our current Secretary of Commerce is Gina M. Raimondo, who was sworn into office by VP Kamala Harris on March 3, 2021.

It may have occurred to you that voting changes none of this. Apart from appointing the Secretary of Commerce, our elected officials have no authority over any of this. If Trump or RFK Jr make it to the White House, we can be sure that they’ll appoint a new Secretary of Commerce so that the predatory, globalist elite can continue to wage their war against us. Yes, that means that RFK Jr will be guilty of treason. Thanks to his first term, Trump is already guilty.

Here in Arizona, the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) runs commerce schemes. Here is what the ACA website says about itself.

The ACA is overseen by a prestigious public-private sector board of directors bringing together industry, academia and government. Chaired by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, the board is comprised of the state’s most prominent private-sector business leaders, university and community college presidents, and elected officials.

All of you well informed readers know that anytime the term “public-private sector” is bandied about by any government entity, what they are referring to is fascism. The merging of government and the private sector - fascism - is what makes globalism possible. It’s why the US and other countries are in reality, corporations - so globalists can conduct their deadly Law Merchant “commerce” schemes on a world-wide basis.

As the above text from the ACA website makes clear, here in Arizona commerce is being managed by a fascist organization and the chair of the board of that organization is the Democratic Governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs.

It quickly becomes clear that elected officials are not serving us, they’re serving the globalist elite who wish to continue to conduct their deadly war of commerce on us, unhampered.

If you want to do something effective this fall, instead of voting, take the time to learn how to file NoL’s. Cal is now offering a $50 discount (normally $150) for access to all of the information and documents needed to file NoL’s for smart meters, 5G, jabs and geoengineering. Currently, the NoL for geoengineering is only available in Canada and the US. The others are available in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. There are groups working on NoL’s in some European countries as well. A little research in your native language should turn them up.

In addition to the discount, Cal is also offering a course on how to properly complete and file a NoL. It’s not as easy as filling in the blanks and putting the document in the mail. People like Bill Gates and Elon Mush have cottoned on to NoL’s and they now have teams working constantly to make sure no NoL document makes it into their possession. If the document does not reach the intended person, it will not serve any purpose. Notarized witnesses are required for putting the document in an envelope and putting it in the mail. The document has to be sent certified mail.

Better yet, if possible, the document should be hand delivered and the delivery captured on video as evidence.

Cal has a number to pointers that people can utilize to not only make sure the document is completed in language that makes it air tight, he also knows tactics to make sure the document actually reaches its intended target. This is the type of information he’ll be passing along in the course. The course begins on 9-9-2024.

After the course is completed, the plan is to have everyone submit NoL’s to a select group of elite perpetrators in a worldwide wave of action.

To take advantage of the $50 discount and sign up for the course, go here.

This is our chance to take real action. Let’s grab it!