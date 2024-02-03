The San Vicente Chinese staging camp in the Darian Gap region of Panama.

As long time readers know, I’ve lived near the Mexican border most of my life. For nearly forty years I’ve witnessed first hand the ebb and flow of migrants moving across my farm in groups of 2 to 30+ at a time. I’ve had to fix my fences numerous times, turn off the water at my well because they didn’t, and pick up their garbage. Much of the latter was supplied by humanitarian aid groups.

Trumps new wall has changed much of that, but not necessarily all for the better. We’ll get to that shortly.

first, texas

Keep in mind that state constitutions take precedence over the US Constitution.

It’s understandable that the legacy media doesn’t have this story right. Few in the alternative media have a clear picture.

Governor Gregg Abbott is doing a yeoman’s job of fighting for states rights in Texas. Right?

In 2021, when the Biden administration failed to do anything about the flood of migrants coming into Texas, Abbott put up miles of razor-wire to stem the flow. The Biden administration ordered him to cease construction and remove the wire. Abbott refused. Biden officials then ordered DHS and BP officials to cut down the wire. Texas then sued DHS and other Federal agencies in court. The lower district court agreed with Texas but dismissed the case based on the idea that the Feds have sovereign immunity and cannot be sued. Texas appealed. The full fifth circuit agreed with the findings of the lower court and added that, in this case, the Feds could be sued. Texas won the appeal.

Last week, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturned the fifth circuit court ruling. So far, Abbott has ignored the Supreme Court. He has spurned the Biden administrations claim that the Feds have the right to tell Texas what it can and cannot do on its borders and he has ignored SCOTUS orders to comply with the Feds.

Impressive, right?

The question that no one is asking is - what else is he doing?

Why is that an important question? Here's where we get into the part of this story that’s not being covered. Texas governor Greg Abbott is affiliated with Klaus Schwab and the WEF. Here is his profile on the WEF website. Here he is at the 2020 WEF meeting in Davos. In this interview Abbott is asked to denounce the WEF. He refuses to do so.

I have to say, I’m torn over this. I’ve long held that the White House and the Federal Government have appropriated far more power than the Constitution allows. This is why I find it heartening that a governor is standing up for state rights. However, Abbotts’ ties to the WEF casts a dark shadow over his intentions.

The WEF is one of the most influential NGO’s in the world, exerting an outsized influence over the UN (which includes the WHO) and our daily lives. Because much of its funding comes from people like Bill Gates and socialist corporations and countries, because none of its leadership is subjected to elections, it serves to brazenly promote medical fascism on behalf of the globalists that fund it.

Lest we forget, Joe Biden is also a weffer. While he was president, Donald Trump also attended and addressed a WEF meeting in Davos.

The latest turn of events regarding Abbott’s’ actions in Texas is that twenty five other states have recently pledged National Guard troops to help the Texas National Guard protect the Texas border with Mexico. Here is map showing those states. Among them is Georgia.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attended last months WEF meeting In Davos. At that meeting he sat on a panel with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema who, as I reported at the time, also attended the last Bilderberg meeting. Also on the panel was Coons, Manchin, Salazar, Sherrill and Pritzker.

A few weeks ago I briefly mentioned Civil War, a movie due to be released in April. In that movie 19 states secede from the US. That movie portrays the US as being broken into groups called the Western Forces, the Florida Alliance and what remains of the Federal government. The movie has the unlikely pairing of Texas and California in the Western Forces. Or maybe it’s not so unlikely. California Governor Newsom is a graduate of Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders program, so he shares philosophical kinship with Kemp and Abbott.

What remains of the Federal government is messed up. The president portrayed in the movie is in his third term. Some of the propaganda his administration is spreading via the legacy media is that it has defeated the Western Forces, which is not true.

He authorizes airstrikes against the people of the US.

A line from the movie - “They shoot journalists on site in the Capitol.”

Over the past three+ years I’ve written often about how the powers that shouldn’t be use Hollywood as a means of predictive programming. I’ve lost track of how many fearful virus movies have been made that predicted different aspects of covidcon. So when Hollywood says that a civil war is coming, I sit up and pay attention.

I’ve also written about how the powers that shouldn’t be are intent on taking down the US. Weffer Biden and his open border policy has been very effective at tearing apart the fabric of the US by financially straining state and local resources all over the country.

Biden’s programs have also created an opportunity for Abbott to pursue recent events, events that are on the verge of creating a major rift in the US.

Here is where I go out on a limb and speculate. Is what we are witnessing with weffers Abbott and Kemp and their coalition of 25 states who have all agreed to stand with Texas against the Federal government, merely the first act in some sort of preordained script to take the US into civil war?

the border 11 miles south of my farm

In the mid to late 80’s I began following the work of a fledgling border aid group that came into being in this community. It was known as No More Deaths, which is now a large NGO.

Today, I cooperate with a local border watch group, Arizona Border Recon. They’ll be featured in this post.

I’m explaining this in the hope that it lends credence to what I’m about to expose here. Most people writing on either side of the border issue have never been to Mexico, have never spent any serious time along the border, have never worked with aid groups and know nothing about the important work that some (not all) border watch groups perform. Most have only a superficial understanding of what’s now happening in Texas between Governor Abbott and the Feds.

I don’t blame them. What is now unfolding in Texas and all along the border is just another preordained link in a chain of events meant to take the US down the path to destruction. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

onward

Tim Foley is a force to be reckoned with. He smokes incessantly yet has the energy of the Ever Ready bunny. Fourteen years ago he moved to my neck of the woods to live close to the border so he could monitor first hand what was happening. He founded Arizona Border Recon. More recently he moved just down the road from me. After we met about four years ago we discovered we share an extensive construction background. We’ve spent a lot of time swapping construction tales.

Tim became somewhat of a local celebrity in 2015 when he was featured in the hugely popular indie documentary Cartel Land.

His work here was severely compromised in 2018 when another border group decided to raise money to run its operations by robbing cartel smugglers of their drugs so they could sell those drugs to pay for their militia fantasies. Long story short, they had no idea what they were doing and ended up killing a local father and his nine year old daughter in a gun fight. While it had long been suspected locally that the father was involved in the drug trade, he and his wife and two kids were accepted by their peers in the community.

I didn’t know them.

Those senseless murders ripped through this tiny community like a tornado.

Unfortunately, that sad event put Arivaca on the national map. Reporters from all over the country descended on this tiny hamlet to cover the story. Because I rarely get away from my farm, I missed most of that hoopla. However, I did have a chance to speak with a reporter from High Country News. While her piece leans pro-immigration, it provides insight into how this community was torn apart by that event.

Meanwhile, Tim and his Arizona Border Recon group had been doing legitimate work, funding it through legitimate channels. Unfortunately, much of the community decided that all militia groups were suspect. For years after that event, Tim got the cold shoulder here. He still does to some extent.

Then Trump occupied the White House and our border area was designated for a fence. Construction equipment begins to roll through our rural community, including hundreds of huge sand and gravel trucks delivering materials to the massive road and fence construction project along the border. All this heavy traffic tore up our 23 mile long, winding, hilly, two lane highway (speed limit 45mph).

During construction, illegal traffic along the border essentially came to a halt.

Then Trump was replaced by Biden. Migrant traffic quickly began to increase. But the new fence had completely altered the dynamics. Prior to Trumps fence many migrants came across on their own. In other words, they didn’t need to pay Mexican drug cartels to get across the border.

Trumps wall changed that. Today, some sections remain unfinished. The bigger sections are mountainous stretches that, due to the very rough terrain, may never get a fence (see upcoming videos). I doubt if a migrant has ever tried to cross in those areas.

But there are smaller, more important gaps. These are known as water gaps or flood gaps - places where flood gates were to be installed in the fence to allow runoff from major downpours to move, unrestricted, down arroyos and across the border. They were to be opened manually just before a storm and then closed manually after. If those gaps were not there, runoff from big rain events would tear out major sections of the fence. The gates for these water gaps were to be the last phase of Trumps wall. They never got installed.

Today those gaps serve as funnels for migrants. More importantly, they serve as lucrative toll gates for Mexican drug cartels. Various cartels control sections of the new fence and its water gaps. For about twenty or so miles on either side of border town Nogales, Sonora/Arizona (just to my Southeast), the Sinaloa Cartel runs all the water gaps. About twenty miles or so either side of Sasabe Sonora/Arizona (just to my Southwest), the flood gaps are coming under the control of what is known as the New Alliance, Los Salalzar/Los Cazadores/Los Paredes. The two cartels meet just about due south of my place. This is where a lot of shootings have occurred as the rival gangs fight for control of some particularly popular flood gates about half way between those two towns.

The fence has shut down the possibility for migrants to cross without being molested by the cartels. More importantly, it has created a tailor-made opportunity for cartels to take full control of each and every person crossing the border. No one gets across without paying $3,000 to $10,000+ each to the cartels (much more in some areas). And that doesn’t include their other expenses which can total $20,000 or more. The lower end of that sliding scale is required from Venezuelans and some other Latinos while the higher end is paid by the Chinese (or anyone who looks Chinese), some Africans and people from the Middle East. It’s well known all along the migrant trails from the Darian Gap to the border with the US that the Chinese are the most well funded and organized.

A few days ago Tim told me that he had just been interviewed by Jesse Watters of Fox News the night before.

the two groups

Keep in mind that there are two kinds of people coming across the border. The first group is the largest and has two subcategories. These are the people that want to get caught because they’ll get money, transportation, food and housing from Biden. They can be called migrants because they are seeking a better life elsewhere. Most of these people are fleeing economic collapse or persecution in their own countries. The other part of this first group are those who are fleeing political repression in their home countries - or at least they say they are. By the time the economic refugees get to the border, they learn that if they claim political asylum they’ll be able to get into the US. So, most everyone who wants to get caught claims political asylum.

We need to keep in mind that the US allows political refugees. It does not allow economic refugees. But this distinction is not being made by Bidens BP at the border.

The second group is smaller. They’re not migrants. They’re not economic refugees, nor are they seeking political asylum. These are the people that don’t want to get caught because they are carrying drugs or money, because they were previouly deported, or they are a terrorist, or they have a criminal history somewhere. They are truly an invasion force. Some of them are sicarios (hit men). You’ll see some of them in the upcoming videos.

This group is also known as gottaways. They’re called that because they typically escape capture. Gottaways do not want to get caught. The region south of my farm has the largest percentage of gottaways anywhere along the Mexican border.

Due to less restrictive visa requirements, the journey for many of these people, whether they be migrants or invasion forces, begins in South America. That means they have to come through the road-less, wild, dangerous section of jungle in Southern Panama known as the Darian Gap. There are several camps in the Darion Gap run by international organizations like the Catholic Charities and HIAS, a Jewish organization, as well as others. However, the largest presence in the Darian Gap is the International Office of Migration (IOM) run by the UN. Official UN policy is that migration is a good thing, so it wrecks havoc around the world by encouraging and facilitating migration.

While some of these organizations can be found in most of the camps scattered around the Darian Gap, the San Vicente camp is different (photo at top). This camp is increasingly becoming a Chinese only camp. The vast majority of those Chinese are young, healthy men of combat age. We’ll get into the Chinese angle in future posts.

videos of cartel soldiers, guns and gear

Tim has set up numerous motion sensing cameras along the border south of here. What follows is some of what he has captured. Keep in mind all of these cameras are on the US side of the border.

You’ll see that most of the cartel guys are well equipped with camo clothing, boots, binoculars, radios, rifles and pistols. Because they are cheap, ubiquitous, reliable and powerful, the Mexican drug cartels prefer Soviet made AK 47’s. All the rifles you see cartel members carrying in the following videos are AK 47’s. The US and Mexican military uses M4’s. Most of the pistols look to be 9mm’s of some sort.

Keep in mind that this area is too far from civilization to be desirable as a crossing point for most women and children. The nearest BP holding and processing facilities is over an hour drive away at Nogales. Because migrants know that, they try to come in near those types of facilities so they don’t have as far to walk. This is why most of the traffic that we see in this remote region are invaders, not migrants. Most end up as gottaways.

As you will come to learn, that doesn’t prevent cartels from directing women and children to this remote region to rob and rape them.

You’ll hear Tim use the term “rip”. That’s when one cartel steals drugs or money from another cartel.

In this video we see a cartel guy come into frame. He’s cautiously looking for someone. Most likely a rival cartel guy.

Tim had just set up this camera and within an hour it captured this crew of drug mules carrying a load into the US. They are most likely carrying fentanyl from China. Note that women are also employed. Keep in mind that some of the poorest migrants looking to cross for work in the US may not be able to pay the cartels. In those cases the cartels will make them pay by having them carry a load of drugs across. That means a previously innocent migrant to the US may get caught with drugs and go to prison. The cartels don’t care. There will be hundreds of thousands more.

This next video shows two cartel guys heading into the US. They return shortly, leading a guy with his hands tied behind his back. Note that the last two guys have their pistols out and are looking around, on full alert. The prisoner is likely from a rival cartel gang. He was probably executed shortly after this video was taken.

Here, drug mules are carrying double packs of drugs. They stop to resupply at a water and food drop provided by a humanitarian aid group - likely The Good Samaritans.

In this video Tim is flying his drone over a cartel lookout on a high position. Note the maze of trails in the background toward the end of the video. From his position this cartel guy can observe everything taking place on the trails below. The video becomes self explanatory.

The following video was meant to be another long form documentary like Cartel Land, but funding ran out. This short version still tells the story of what’s really happening on the border.

