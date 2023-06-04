The installation of a new cell tower near my home is complete. The large wooden pole to the left is the old tower and was taken down the day after this photo was taken. The white box to the left of the old tower is an older Huawei computer unit. It was also discarded. The new AT&T computer box is on the other side of the guy in the green hoody. That box is the heart of all cell tower systems. The long, white rods are omnidirectional 5G antennas. The long rectangular boxes are phased array antennas. The combination of both on this new tower means this is a state of the art MIMO system (multiple-input, multiple-output). According to the foreman, either the antenna above the 5G array or the dish (partially hidden by the array) have something to do with government spying.

11/27/25 update. This tower has been upgraded several times since this article was written. It now has about 3 times as much equipment as it does in the photo above. Another new computer/battery box (at the base of the tower) was also installed about a year after the new one you see above. The last upgrade was done this past summer and included the latest phased array, 5G panels that AT&T uses. This is the same system used by the police for crowd control and used by Israel in its war against the Palestinians.

Additionally, a new DHS antenna was installed.

I have no idea why this rural community of 650 souls requires such elaborate 5G capabilities.

I’ve written about the dangers of 5G. Here are two of those posts.

In this more recent post I talk about how cell phones are being used as the primary weapon of choice in the war against humanity.

Over the past 6 months or so I’ve watched a number of interviews with Mark Steele, an engineer who worked in the microwave communication industry. Mark has been passionate about sounding the alarm regarding the dangers of 5G. Here is one of his interviews.

Mark’s interviews and more so the interview featured later in this post, have made me aware of the possibility that, because of this ‘stack, I may be targeted. I would certainly not be the first and as you will come to learn, weaponized 5G may have already have been used to kill a number of outspoken critics of the fascist, state to run covidcon agenda. Dr. Kary Mullis and the recent passing of Dr. Rashid Buttar come to mind. I’ll have much more to say about my own experience in the future.

how did we get here?

Section 704 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act prohibits using concerns about health and safety regarding placement, construction and modification of wireless service facilities. In other words, just like big pharma has unconstitutional legal immunity from jab injuries granted by an illegitimate government, big telecom has unconstitutional immunity from being told where it can and cannot place cell towers, how big they can be, or what types of harmful radiation they can emit. Just like the unholy alliance between the fascist state and big pharma, this partnership between the state and big telecom amounts to more tyrannical fascism.

That’s not the end of it. The Spectrum Act was hidden deep in the 2012 Middle Class and Job Creation Act as section 6409, signed into law by Obama. This is yet another unconstitutional federal act that takes away our freedom of choice by telling state and local governments that they cannot deny permits for cell towers.

SEC. 6409. WIRELESS FACILITIES DEPLOYMENT. (a) FACILITY MODIFICATIONS.— (1) IN GENERAL.—Notwithstanding section 704 of the Tele- communications Act of 1996 (Public Law 104–104) or any other provision of law, a State or local government may not deny, and shall approve, any eligible facilities request for a modifica- tion of an existing wireless tower or base station that does not substantially change the physical dimensions of such tower or base station. (2) ELIGIBLE FACILITIES REQUEST.—For purposes of this subsection, the term ‘‘eligible facilities request’’ means any request for modification of an existing wireless tower or base station that involves— (A) collocation of new transmission equipment; (B) removal of transmission equipment; or (C) replacement of transmission equipment.

While the FCC can approve or deny limitations on the strength of radiation emitted by antennas, the number of antennas a company can place per tower is unlimited. In reality, this means there is no upper level limit on the amount of radiation emitted.

So much for state and local sovereignty within the Constitutional Federal Republic established by our founding fathers.

Both of these acts provide big telecom with all the protection they need to do whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want to do it. In other words, our right to chose has been taken away and the right of the EPA and local governments to regulate this industry has been gutted by these two acts. In short, big telecom has been granted monopolistic tyranny, and it’s taking full advantage of it.

Of course the reasons given for granting this carte blanch are that it would increase competition, which would lower cost for consumers. The result has been just the opposite - industry consolidation and rising costs for consumers. Not to mention ever increasing levels of purposefully imposed radiation.

In a 2002 letter from Robert Hankin of the Center for Science and Risk Assessment to Janet Newman, then president of the EMR Network, Hankin says -

“The FCC’s current [radio frequency/microwave] exposure guidelines, as well as those of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the International Commission on Non-ionizing Radiation Protection, are thermally based, and do not apply to chronic, non-thermal exposure situations…. The generalization by many that the guidelines protect human beings from harm by any or all mechanisms is not justified…. There are reports that suggest that potentially adverse health effects, such as cancer, may occur…. Federal health and safety agencies have not yet developed policies concerning possible risk from long-term, non-thermal exposures.” “Federal health and safety agencies have not yet developed policies concerning possible risk from long-term, nonthermal exposures. When developing exposure standards for other physical agents such as toxic substances, health risk uncertainties, with emphasis given to sensitive populations, are often considered. Incorporating information on exposure scenarios involving repeated short duration/nonthermal exposures that may continue over very long periods of time (years), with an exposed population that includes children, the elderly, and people with various debilitating physical and medical conditions, could be beneficial in delineating appropriate protective exposure guidelines.”

It’s abundantly clear that The Federal Communications Commission is an agency that’s been fully captured by the industry it’s meant to regulate.

5g

5G is a completely different wave form than 3 or 4G, but it still has to abide by the same laws of physics. As with all G’s, it gets emitted from the antenna in ever larger concentric circles. Like ripples in a pond when a rock is thrown in, the further away from the source the weaker the signals become due to an ever increasing amount of dispersal.

However, with 5G that concentric pattern can be combined and focused in a column that greatly increases the range and strength of the 5G radiation. We know this because focusing into a columnar beam - what the industry calls “beam forming” - is how 5G finds the signal on your phone and transmits information.

The following video explains why most cell tower arrays have both omnidirectional antennas as well as the more traditional phased array antennas (see photo above). It’s the combined hybridization of the two that gives operators the most power, options and flexibility. This combination is known as MIMO.

The computational ability of antennas to accomplish the complex tasks described in the previous two videos resides in the white box nestled at the base of all towers. This houses the computer that runs the tower and all of the complex operations needed to make the complex system work. The photo above shows a tower and computer that was recently installed near my house. This replaces an older, wooden pole tower that had much less capability. The AT&T computer replaces an older Huawei computer. I was told by the foreman of the construction crew that Trump had ordered all old Huawei units to be phased out to curtail Chinese spying. So now we have the greatly increased spying and 5G weapon management capabilities of AT&T.

A good analogy of beam forming would be a high powered laser beam which can travel up to a mile while loosing very little of its columnar integrity and do so at the speed of light. The upper limit of the intensity of individual antennas remains the same but a tower with multiple antennas can focus all of its antennas into a single columnar beam which can be combined to target a specific house or person.

The following video is from the antenna company Radwin. It provides a much better visual description of the capabilities and functionality of 5G beam forming technologies. Note the onscreen subtitle which points out that 5G is an unregulated bandwidth, meaning big telecom can do whatever it wants in this bandwidth.

We need to keep in mind that what we see in Youtube videos is what the government allows us to see. The full capabilities of 5G weapon systems will never be revealed on Youtube.

Back to laser beams. When a laser pointer is directed into someones eye across a room, a hall, or at an airplane flying overhead (which is illegal), damage occurs. Unlike a bullet which losses velocity over a great distance, depending on the clarity of the air, a laser beam directed at an airplane can have nearly the same level of intensity on the pilot of the plane as it does when it left the device that produced it. This also applies to columnated 5G weapons.

There is a major difference between lasers and focused 5G beams. Lasers produce a constant beam whereas 5G beams are pulses. Pulses are more damaging to people (and all life) because the wide diversity of frequencies that occur during the pulsing process causes heating and disruption in our cells.

As an engineer who has worked in the industry, Mark Steele understands the design, construction and functionality of 5G. As a physicist, Dr. Katherine Horton understands how 5G directed energy weapons systems work. Much of the previous information comes from this interview with her, and her website which has a lot information about 5G directed energy systems.

From the information I’ve gathered so far, because these towers are required for the use of cell phones and because cell phones provide the locating signal for the directional beams, there is no question that anyone with a cell phone can be easily targeted for being hit with harmful frequencies of 5G beams. It appears that computers emitting a wifi signal can also be targeted. I long ago switched to using an ethernet cable, but you must also turn off wifi on your computer or it will continue to emit a signal. It seems safe to assume that someone who has no wireless electronics on them cannot be targeted by 5G.

However, if you’ve been jabbed, you don’t need to be using a wireless device to be targeted. According to Mark Steele, the nano tech in the jabs sends a signal that 5G can use find your location. As I described in the following post, we know the jabbed are emitting MAC address. MAC addresses are how the internet and electronic devices know where to find, verify and send information. Mark seems to be saying that 5G has the ability to use MAC addresses to find a vaccinated target carrying no wireless electronics.

it’s the trojan horse technology, not its spike protein cargo Kyle Young · March 25, 2023 Here are some of the questions addressed in this post. Are we merely chattel property of patent holders? Will cbdc’s be linked to the M.A.C. signal produced by the jabbed (and some unjabbed)? Are we being genetically modified into slavery? (thank Todd Calender for that one) Read full story

Some claim these beams can kill someone within seconds like a gun shot, but I’ve found no proof of that. But as Dr. Horton points out, they can certainly be used to induce illness that can develop into a deadly disease. This makes it a very stealthy system for assassinating targeted individuals.

There is no doubt that many of the new diseases we’ve been hearing about since the rollout of the covid jabs can be traced to the jabs, but there may be a possibility these 5G systems can accelerate and amplify symptoms. Why were they both rolled out at the same time?

We also know from the work of Dr. Ana Mihalcea that the nanotech found in the jabs can be manipulated by EMF’s and 5G.

Toss your cell phone. Turn off the wifi on your computers and use an ethernet cable.

