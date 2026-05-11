One of many images released by the Department of War this past Friday in the first traunch of disclosure documents. This image has been color enhanced. Does anyone believe this is a real photo of a UFO?

In this August 20, 2022 post I pointed out that Donald Trump’s uncle, John Trump, who was a professor of engineering at the MIT School of Engineering, had access to Nicola Tesla’s papers. Those papers contained information about something Tesla had been working on - a death beam, that among other things, was capable of taking down aircraft without destroying them.

After Tesla’s death the US is said to have recovered two crashed UFO’s, one near Roswell N.M. and one near Aztec N.M. Was Tesla’s beam used to take them down?

Since that post I’ve learned that Tesla’s device may have also enabled time travel. We’ll get into that later.

To understand how well connected John Trump was we need to consider that he had been mentored by Dr. Vannevar Bush. Dr. Bush was science advisor to Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower. He was also the Chairman of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, the Chairman of the National Defense Research Committee and director of OSRD. He also played a role in the development of the atomic bomb. He was also the founder of the giant defense contractor Raytheon.

Bush was one very well connected dude. Keep in mind, this is the guy who mentored Donald Trumps Uncle, John Trump.

There is one other thing we need to know about Dr. Bush. Here is how I explained it in that earlier post.

A letter written by Wilbur Smith was released in 1970. In it he states that Vannever Bush was in charge of the top secret US government UFO program. This would not be Majestic 12, more commonly referred to as the MJ-12 program. No, the DoD program Bush headed up was top secret.

This explains why John Trump was sent to collect Tesla’s papers.

This story is complex and can go in many directions. I could write about the stories now circulating about Tesla having discovered time travel and that Baron Trump is a time traveler. I could write about how and why many people on X are just now catching up to what I wrote about back in that 2022 post. I could write about what D. Trump really knows. I could write about what Raytheon really does. I could write about the Rockefeller family involvement with all of this, some of which, as I explained in that 2022 post, involves Kissinger and Nixon.

Instead, where I want to go today has to do with the recent push by the government for UFO/alien disclosure.

There are several questions that arise with this “disclosure” announcement.

Let’s preface the first question by reviewing a few of the lies told to us by our government.

1 The government lied about the assassination of RFK, MLK and RFK.

2 The government lied about Viet Nam.

3 The government lied about 9/11.

4 The government lied about WMD’s in Iraq.

5 The government lied about covid and is now lying about hantavirus.

6 The government lied about Iran and is still doing so.

Why should we trust anything the government says about disclosure?

The second question is: Why now? Those who have looked into this know that the government has been holding information about UFO’s and aliens, whether any of it is true or not, for 75 years or more. Why has it chosen this moment for “disclosure”?

The former question is self explanatory. The “why now” question requires some explanation.

Since his first term, Donald Trump has mentioned his uncle on numerous occasions. As I explained in that previous post, arrangements had been made at least as far back as Nixon’s time in the White House that disclosure was to occur in 2025. Nixon, who said D. Trump would one day be president (more allusions to time travel), and Kissinger were involved in that. To get the full story, read that 2022 post.

Why now? I believe there are a number of reasons for this “disclosure”.

1 Because Trump is now in the White House and, thanks to his uncle John, he has inside knowledge about the UFO/alien agenda.

2 Because AI and data centers have become sufficiently advanced to generate the phony images and videos we will likely be shown. (So far, it appears that the first traunch of disclosure files released this past Friday contain little that hasn’t already been seen publicly. We are being told the next release will be far more interesting.)

3 Because all of the other technologies they want to impose on us to generate a technocratic control grid/prison have sufficiently evolved to make that prison possible.

4 Because they know that some of their old fear tactics, like fear of viruses, are no longer effective. Every day more people are waking up to the phony virus agenda.

Disclosure may very well prove to be the ultimate Hegelian Dialectic: Present a problem to generate a desired reaction (typically fear). Then provide a solution to, theoretically, resolve the problem. As I explained 6 years ago, covid was a prime example of the Hegelian Dialect. The problem presented was the so-called, “deadly”, (non-existent) covid virus. The planned reaction was fear. The solution was the very profitable covid jabs. Those on the inside of that scam made tens of billions.

Just as it has done with viruses, over the past 60 years Hollywood has also done a fine job of instilling a fear of aliens and UFO’s within the consciousness of humanity. Steven Spielberg has made some of the most notable movies in that regard. This summer he will release Disclosure, which may be the ultimate predictive programming UFO/alien movie ever made.

This movie appears to be very much a part of the new UFO/alien, Hegelian Dialect agenda.

Additionally, since the 1950’s, the CIA and other agencies have been using so called UFO experts to carefully craft our current belief systems about aliens and UFO’s.

A 2023 Ipsos poll showed that 56% of people mow think UFO’s exist. 42% believe in UFO’s as unexplained phenomena. Only 10% report having actually seen one (what did they see?). If we assume that half of those who claim to have seen one may have mistaken a satellite or a meteor or some other explainable thing as an alien ship, then only 5% have seen some sort of unexplainable phenomena. The other 95% are essentially practicing superstition. Merriam Webster defines superstition this way.

a belief or practice resulting from ignorance, fear of the unknown, trust in magic or chance, or a false conception of causation.

Some of the organizations involved in the disclosure project are; the FBI the ODNI, the Department of Energy, the AARO the NARA and NASA. In order to move certain agendas forward, all of them practice magic and deception to fool the world.

The primary government entity in charge of UFO and alien disclosure is the Department of War, which was previously called the Department of Defense. The Department of War has not been authorized as such by Congress. In other words, it doesn’t really exist. “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth is not the director of a legitimate agency, which means he is not a legitimate Secretary. This is a clear indication that the disclosure project he is in charge of will mostly be a big magic show to instill a superstitious belief in the disclosure agenda.

Keep in mind that Pete Hegseth, has a tatoo of the Knights Templar on his chest. The Knights Templar is one of the oldest freemason organizations in the world. Freemasons specialize in deception.

The pump has been primed. Disclosure may very well be the ultimate psyop/fear campaign to get everyone to fall into line and conform to the agenda at hand.

What is that agenda?

Given that the “Department of War” is in charge of the disclosure project, it seems safe to assume that it has something to do with war. Some have speculated that the Golden Dome, announced by Trump in January of 2025 (an evolved version of Isreal’s Iron Dome), may be part of the agenda. However, given all the proponents of technocracy Trump has surrounded himself with, I’m leaning toward the idea that this is more about imposing an all encompassing, digital, control grid.

Here is how I see disclosure playing out. Hegseth will use the Hegelian Dialect to instill fear of UFO’s and aliens via disclosure. The solution offered will be to build a defensive Golden Dome that will be sold to us as having the ability to ‘protect us from aliens’. The Golden Dome may have some military hardware, but for it to function it will require monitoring capabilities far beyond anything we have ever seen before. Those monitoring capabilities will not be aimed at space, they will be aimed at us.

We may or may not be told that UFO’s and aliens have been a thing for countless millennia. In fact, that’s what many of those who have looked into the UFO and alien phenomena have been pointing out. Clues for this exist in the Bible, in ancient texts in Egypt, India, South America and in ancient petroglyphs all around the SW US (I’ve seen hundreds of them in my neck of the woods).

The question we need to be asking is, if UFO’s and aliens have always been around, why do we need to fear them now? Why this disclosure now? Why do we need to build a defense system against them now?

Clearly, the answer is, we don’t need any of that. The reason for this disclosure version of the Hegelian Dialect is the same as the covidcon version, the the 9/11 version and the Iran war version. It’s just another con game being run by the magicians and other powers that shouldn’t be who run our government to extort vast sums of money from us taxpayers and impose limits on our freedoms.

The difference being, this disclosure version may be the mother of all Hegelain Dialects.

More to come.

Be free.

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