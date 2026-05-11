the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
19h

We don't need government disclosure. We need government CLOSURE.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Kyle Young and others
Diane's avatar
Diane
20h

Excellent article, Thank you Kyle, so much going on trying to keep humanity in fear, you are so right, the UFO and aliens have been around for years, if there is life on earth, there is possible life on other planets. There should be no fear as they have done nothing so far, and quite frankly they cannot be more dangerous than the sicko's running the world.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Kyle Young and others
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture