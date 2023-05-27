the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

Sixway
May 27, 2023

"Unless that occult operation becomes widely known and people take steps to overcome it, the stated goal of bringing the worlds population down to the half million called for in the recently sabotaged Georgia Guidestone looks like it will happen."

typo - half billion, not half million

Still reading, but just wanted to let you know Kyle...

6 replies by Kyle Young and others
Sixway
May 27, 2023Edited

Such a sad world and time we are living in. I have to take breaks from reading all these blogs.

I always knew this was where the world was heading, I just hoped that it happened after I'm gone. The shit is hitting the fan and the conspiracy theorists were basically right about most theories.

Everyone knew that the world's economy which is 100% based on unlimited expansion was not going to end well. It's just that no one knew when it would happen.

3 replies by Kyle Young and others
