Here’s how it works. Biden invites the world to cross illegally into the US from Mexico. That puts a crushing weight on border counties to provide services. Biden then invites those counties to go on the Federal dole to pay for services. Some do. Those that do get highly processed USDA food and money for minimal, crowded, shelter. This causes a rise in disease. Hospitals then get overrun with migrants unable to pay. Some hospitals are pushed to the brink of collapse.

Everyone suffers.

Then there are sanctuary cites and counties that also participate in Biden’s socialist programs. More on them coming up.

The number of local governments now addicted to Biden’s border con game is staggering. When those programs get cut, and let’s pray they do, like any addict, local governments will have to go through painful withdrawal and restructuring.

first, a little more about tim foley

In the last post I introduced you to my friend and neighbor, Tim Foley. A quick reminder… Tim is the founder of Arizona Border Recon, a group that strives to stem the cartel facilitated flow of drugs, terrorists and illegal migrants coming across the Arizona border with Mexico.

Here is the link to the above video. This video is typical of the type of information Tim gathers with his hidden cameras on the US side of the border. It’s from the rugged 15 mile stretch of border between Nogales and Sasabe Arizona that has no major fence or barrier. As you can see from the photo above, the only indication of division between the US and Mexico is a barbed wire fence and a pipe gate.

This video was taken on the border about eleven miles south of my farm.

The video begins with a fat cartel guy dismounting from his horse. He is carrying a Soviet made AK47. We know this is an important situation because only mucky-muck cartel guys get horses, and there are at least three in this video.

The video then jumps to a guy sitting on the pipe gate dressed in civilian clothes. There is a guy who has dismounted from the white horse. The civilian guy is wearing expensive Nike running shoes. He is being preferentially treated by all present. It’s apparent he is some sort of high value client who has possibly paid a small fortune to be safely escorted across the border. Only high value targets who don’t want anyone to know where they are and what they’re doing can afford to do this. Everyone else has to travel with the rest of the “riff-raff” coming across the border. Is he a terrorist with an agenda in the US? Or is he a bigwig cartel guy who needs to get into the US to conduct drug business?

At about 40 to 45 seconds into the video a badge cane be seen on the belt of the guy that dismounted from the white horse. Later he is standing on the other side of the fence (at top of page), nearly facing directly into the camera. The badge on his belt is clearly visible as is what appears to be a badge logo on his cap. Is he a local yocal or a Federale? In either case, why is he cooperating with this (Sinaloan?) cartel?

Someone has gone out ahead into the US to scout and make sure the trail is clear. He returns with a canned drink acquired from a nearby humanitarian aid drop and gives it to the client. In the full version of this video, the client is then given directions and sent on his way.

After fourteen years of doing this Tim has gained considerable knowledge, not only of the situation on the ground, as shown above and in the six videos in the previous post, but also of the financial cost to US taxpayers. As you’re about to learn, the out-of-control situation along the border that the Biden administration has encouraged has staggering financial consequences for American taxpayers. As will be pointed out, none bear more of that cost than the counties that share a border with Mexico.

gottaways

As I explained in the previous post, due to the rugged and remote nature of the region where I live, there is no wall. Thanks to the free pass that the Biden administration is providing to migrants, few of them come to this remote area. Why would they when they can go right to an easily accessible border point of entry to cross without having to make the arduous journey across the dangerous desert to cross the border in this remote, difficult-to-traverse region?

On the other hand, those who don’t want to get caught have the opposite game plan. These are invasion forces. We’re talking about drug mules, former deports, sicarios (assassins), terrorists and high value clients with dark agendas like the guy in the video above. They want to cross where they stand the best chance of not getting caught. That would be in the most rugged, remote region where there are the least amount of Border Patrol.

That’s where Tim and I live.

Because these are often young, fit men who are aware of what they’re up against, they’re prepared to do what it takes to not get caught. That’s why, as I pointed out in the previous post, this area leads the nation in gottaways. Since Biden took office the number of gottaways have more than doubled.

These gottaway stats are from Tim, gleaned from the Border Patrol.

2021 - 389,515 total = 1,067 per day

2022 - 600,000 total = 1,644 per day

2023 - 860,000 total = 2,356 per day

the globalist agenda to invade the US

The CBP One App began while Trump was in the White House. This App allows those seeking to get into the US to go online and fill out forms that facilitate crossing the border into the US. One of the advantages this App provides for crossers is a way to claim asylum before they even leave home. However, CBP doesn’t adjudicate asylum claims. Depending on the status of the seeker, that’s done by any number of other US agencies.

Globalist corporations are cooperating with the governments CBP One App - it’s available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The reality is, whether we’re talking about facilitating migration into the US or facilitating drug profiteering in Mexico, those involved behind the scenes are some of the same globalists I’ve been writing about here for over three years.

If they’ve completed the CBP One App online, upon reaching the border all they have to do is show their CBP One App page on their cell phone to BP agents at the border and they get taken to the a processing facility. The paperwork is quickly completed and the migrant is put on a plane, train or bus and sent to their preferred destination. Easy peasy. Thank you Donald Trump and Joe Biden!

Over the course of 2023, 413,300 people scheduled appointments through the CBP One App. 327,000 of them arrived. The primary nationalities represented were Venezuelan, Mexican, Haitian, Cuban and Nicaraguan.

A major aspect of this App (and other ways to immigrate) is the part of the form called the “Notice To Appear”. Theoretically, this is a promise from the migrant to appear before an immigration judge for a hearing within a year of crossing.

There is a lot of debate about how many actually show up for their hearing. A lot of lefty fact checkers claim most migrants show up, but the percentages from those fact checkers varies from 40% to 90%. Some of that depends on the category or status of the migrant, a fact which is often ignored by fact checkers. And most fact checkers are using statistics prior to, or including the first year of the Biden administration. As this post makes abundantly clear, things didn’t really head south until after Biden had a chance to implement his ludicrous immigration measures in 2021. According to this NBC report, since March of 2021, 600,000 were not even charged or given a date to appear. And that’s just the ones that made it onto the official record.

tsds

Terrorist Screening Data Set (TSDS) is the BP’s tabulation system of those they define as terrorists.

The following table shows their numbers and the region of our border with Canada and Mexico where they are coming through. Note that historically, most terrorists have been coming through Canada. We can thank WEF’er Trudeau for that. Also note the big jump in the last two years for the All Nationalities category and the big jump in 2023 along the SW border for non-US citizens.

part of the problem - sanctuary cities and counties

Another big sector of the US that Biden is courting to become addicted to his socialist border programs are sanctuary cities. The following map shows all sanctuary cites and counties in the US. Why are they concentrated in the Northwest and Northeast? Clearly, California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and much of New England are out of touch with reality.

If you live in a gray or blue state I recommend you tell your representatives to ban sanctuary cites and counties.

the county level

The following information was compiled by Tim. It includes a partial breakdown of the cost of Biden’s open border policy to Pima County, where we live. Tucson is the county seat.

From March 1 to Dec. 15, 2021, the county spent around $5.7 million helping asylum seekers, including $3.4 million on hotels, around $425,000 on food at the hotels and the Casa Alitas Welcome Center, another $175,000 at Casa Alitas, as well as $516,0000 on medical costs, $628,000 on staffing, and over $332,000 on transportation costs—including $200,405 on cab rides and bus trips. In 2022 Pima County spent $400,000 per week in its effort to help asylum seekers.$4.8 million for 117 rooms at one hotel, and 80 rooms at another from Aug. 2021 through Dec. 2022. The county also set up a contract for transportation services to help drive people longer distances agreeing to spend up to $550,000 from April 2021 until Oct. 2022, as well as contract with AAA Cab to transport people from Aug. 2021.

More recently, in October of 2023, Pima County agreed to pass through 7.5 million in Federal money to charities that “feed and shelter” migrants. This is FEMA money, the same FEMA that likes to build “quarantine housing” for plandemics and other dubious reasons. One of the big winners is one I highlighted in the previous post - Catholic charities. In this case, Catholic Community Services. At some point I’ll try and calculate just how much money Catholic Charities have made from the US government and the UN.

What happened to separation of church and state?

Other winners of Biden’s largess are the Inn of Southern Arizona and the City of Tucson.

Democratic Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva (daughter of Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva) voted for the funding along with Democrats Matt Hienz and Rex Scott. Democrat Sharon Bronson (my district rep), who has voted in favor of such proposals in the past, switched positions and voted with the lone Republican against funding.

Make no mistake. This is big business… funded by your tax payer dollars. Consider the gargantuan subsidies that globalist bankers got from Obama in 2008 and that corporations have received from the US government for the past 50 years. Now add to that the massive subsidies that NGO’s are getting from the Biden administration. It quickly becomes apparent that we are now living in a socialist country where private/public partnerships (fascism) rules supreme.

The fact that my local Pima County government chose to participate in this anti-American endeavor speaks volumes about those officials who run it. At the very least they threaten national sovereignty. At worst, they’re facilitating the downfall of the US.

the big picture

The Tucson sector of the US border with Mexico now holds the dubious distinction of having the largest percentage of migrant traffic of any sector of the Mexican border. With Texas governor Abbott’s questionable crackdown, migrants have opted to come to Arizona. Our recently elected Democratic Governor, Katie Hobbs, has done nothing. We can rest assured she will continue to do nothing.

The following chart clearly shows how the responsibility for all of this can be laid at the feet of Joe Biden and his globalist puppeteers who, not surprisingly, are all pushing for ever more soul crushing, centralized, socialistic fascism.

