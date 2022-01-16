A world where only you and people who think like you are good is also a world where you are surrounded by enemies bent on your destruction, who must be fought. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

Good news. We’re having an impact! The elites who have been hell bent on destroying our lives by attacking our freedom to worship, to run a small business, to move about, speak freely, have body autonomy and medical choice, are now in back-peddling mode. The Supreme Court has struck down Biden's ridiculous OSHA mandate requiring employers with more than 100 employees to test or jab. More signs of buckling of the ‘great reset’ agenda coming soon.

Some have been trying to pass off the events of the past two years as social darwinism… a natural evolution of society. I don’t think so. Russell Brand doesn’t either. He recently pointed out that there is nothing social or darwinistic about any of the satanic aspects of what I call syphilization - especially as it pertains to the events of the past two years. He correctly calls it a fraternity of “rigged systems”.

If your reading this Russell I want you to know I appreciate your take on many issues, even if you often fail to go to the mat on critically important issues like the millions being permanently maimed and killed by the jabs (easily the biggest story since WWII). But I have to take issue with another statement you recently made. Referring to the recent snide remark made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that “the unvaxxed are ignorant”, you said Trudeau was “putting down the poor and minority races”. I’m dubious. I mean yes, he is guilty of that. I guess what I’m saying is that he’s one taco short of a combination plate in so many other ways.

Here’s what I mean. If you’re right, then that would leave those taking the jabs as mostly white, middle and upper class, which, as I’ve alluded to a number of times in earlier posts, seems to be the case. It speaks volumes that many who seem to most readily fall prey to the official narrative are those who have gone through the mind numbing, social and pseudo scientific indoctrination program known as the university system (you know, the same Rockefeller created system that imposed big pharma upon us). As we all know, that’s mostly the kids of middle and upper income white folks.

On the other hand, if we look at this from a different perspective and ask - what is the more intelligent approach to making a well informed decision about taking the jab(?) - then your comment would indicate that minorities and the poor take a much more judicious approach about what to allow in their bodies. In other words, they have a much stronger sense of autonomy. I suppose some of this might be due to a long history of persecution, but ultimately I think it goes deeper than that. To me, this says volumes about a real, innate, deep seated, earth connected, God given intuitive intelligence these folks have, the kind that far too many privileged white folks have had pounded out of them by an educational system that’s bought and paid for by the very corporations many of them work for.

Of course this also says a lot about the lack of these innate attributes in people like Justin Turdeau, who is just one of many graduates of Klaus Schwab’s WEF Global Leadership Fellows Programme - school of indoctrination into nazi mind think. Others include Macron, President of France, Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister of New Zealand and Biden appointee to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigiege. As we all know, in France and New Zealand where Klaus Schwabs pet nazis are in charge, the communistic covid crackdown is at its worst. Which means we should all be very, very grateful Pete Buttigiege was rejected by the American people in the democratic primaries.

(Speaking of Klaus Schwab, as a member of the satanic elite he is pledged to announce plans for upcoming calamities that involve the deaths of many. As I pointed out in one of my early posts, we know that before the death cult of covid was imposed it was first announced here as table top exercise known as Event 201, which was funded by the eugenicist, Bill Gates. Here is the announcement from Klaus Schwab of what may be coming next. Do a search on duck duck go to learn more about table top exercises for upcoming cyber attacks. Bill Gates has also announced another major ‘pandemic’. Will that be NIPAH? Will the cyber attack happen just as NIPAH is being imposed, to serve as a cover to prevent people like me from passing on this kind of warning information?)

Russell, I understand the strong tendency to fall into the traditional ‘divide and conquer’ trap of classifying people by economic strata, but I don’t see it that way. What I see are different personalities, different spirits or souls, if you will, being born into different classes. I’ve had interns here at my farm from some of the wealthiest families in the world, many of them having survived mind numbing experiences at their respective universities. Some of them had spirits that were right at home camping in a tent on my humble farm, embracing the philosophy of the simple life, of living close to the earth, of putting more emphasis on developing spirit and less on wallowing in the material realm. Others, coming from less fortunate circumstances, were often less comfortable here. I guess what I’m trying to say is, when I look at who a person truly is - deep into their soul - I see no class distinction.

What if we think of the preprogrammed view of classes as a distraction from the reality that we are all born individual free spirits and remain so as long as we don’t succumb to those who seek to control us.

the next plandemic - not marberg?

So far we’ve seen those who run the big pharma machinery try to impose their fear tactics with the roll out of HIV, H5N1 (bird flu) ebola, zika, SARS, MERS, H1N1 (swine flu) and now, covid-19. The more I delve into the secretive aspects of these diseases the more information I find indicating that they are all man made. For starters, there is the general common heritage that they’ve all occurred within the last 50 years when modern science began its infatuation with weaponizing viruses. This is further born out by the sources for the grant money that funds the gain-of function-research that’s used to make both the bioweapons and the so-called vaccines. The Department of Defense (DOD) is one of the bigger players in this regard, as is the NIH and its numerous subsidiaries, including Anthony Fauci’s NIAID. It’s also helpful to keep in mind that most of this research has occurred since Fauci began his career under the NIH 50 years ago.

To get a good handle on this we need to look at the beneficiaries of those grants to see what they do with all of those hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars. Let’s begin with Dr. Peter Daszak, who heads up the notorious company that has been working closely with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to research bat viruses and fund Fauci’s pet gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (coming up). That company is, of course, EcoHealth Alliance Inc.

Here is a link to a NIH page that shows all of the US taxpayer funded grants they’ve provided to Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance since 2002. A rough mental addition shows around 16 million US taxpayer dollars have been given to this guy to conduct gain-of-function research on what they deem potential ‘zoonotic diseases’. The thing about zoonotic diseases is that, when left on their own, they’ve never jumped from animals to humans as psychopaths like Daszk and his mentor Fauci would like to have us believe. As a farmer I know this to be true, otherwise millions of farmers would have died throughout history by pathogens jumping from farm animals to the farmers who tend them on a very close, daily basis. As a fourth generation farmer in touch with dozens of farmers here in the US over the past 50 years, I don’t know of a single farmer who has died of a pathogen picked up from livestock. Over the past 25 years I’ve kept pigs, goats, alpacas and hundreds of chickens. I often walk barefoot in their paddocks and I’ve never gotten sick from them. Pathogens have to be genetically altered in a lab to cause harm in the human body. Hence the well funded psychopathic, eugenicist research into creating a disease in a wild population of animals and then making a highly profitable jab - with the same technology - to supposedly treat it. The result? The jab is not only the vector, it is the disease. This has been the program since HIV. Don’t believe me? Read the the text of the grants.

Please note that most of the grants were awarded by Anthony Fauci’s NIAID, the guy whose job is to take care of the health of all Americans. Instead, he has chosen the Orwellian path and is funding research to do just the opposite.

Perusing those grants, one can see that numerous previous grants, along with the most recently funded project, is on the NIPAH virus. This virus is said to cause encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and is also said to be fatal in 70% of the cases. The thing to keep in mind is that they cannot make this virus jump from bats to humans. Got that? Can’t be done. Not yet anyway. What they can do is make you afraid of this very scary sounding virus in the hope that you’ll line up for a NIPAH vaccine (or whatever the next virus de jour will be) which, as is the case for the covid jabs, a certain percentage of the jabs will contain genetically modified forms of the virus (along with other toxins) that will permanently maim and kill a certain percentage of the population - with encephalitis. Again, the program is to inform the masses what to expect and then, literally, stick it to them. At the same time, this culling of the population leaves behind a vast battle field strewn with vaccine damaged people for the phony health care (more accurately called ‘sick care’) medical system to make billions more from their satanic rampage. Yes indeed, it does conjure up images from history. And yes, it has been going on for millennia.

The only conclusion that any clear thinking person can come to after considering this is that all of this research is satanic (anti-life) and that it all needs to be shut down, now! And the responsible parties need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Late edit - This update is thanks to some astute questions from a reader.

Do I think viruses exist? Yes. Do I think they’re causative? No. Do I think viruses are messengers telling the body to crank up an inflammatory response to a threat perceived by more sensitive aspects of our being (the causative factor)? Very Possibly. Do I think the causative factors of illness are perceived threats that the more sensitive aspects of our being detects? Very possibly. Do I think genetically altered viruses are problematic. Yes, especially when injected directly into the body - and especially when they come with a cargo of other toxins. Do I think genetically altered viruses are contagious? Not sure, but I’m inclined to say no. Do I think shedding from the vaxxed is real? Yes, in a way. But I’m not so sure what is being shed is physical. And I’m now inclined to think that like other perceived threats, shedding also affects the more sensitive aspects of our being, which then causes an inflammatory response in our physical body that modern medicine wrongly calls “illness”.

An even later edit (7/3/25).

I just read an article this morning about nipah that made me reread this one. It’s interesting how much my positions on viruses have evolved since I wrote this post 3.5 years ago. I no longer think viruses exist, as we have been told. Of course, that means I no longer believe viruses are causative of any disease. That also means viruses are not contagious, nor can they be manipulated in labs - there is no proof of that being accomplished. I agree with researchers much smarter than me that argue what virologists call viruses are actually exosomes exuded by cells as waste debris. Virologists have locked onto these things as “viruses” even though they have never isolated an intact “virus” from someone they claim was made sick by that particular virus. After an extensive search by myself and numerous other researchers, no one has ever found a photo of an intact virus that was removed from someone who had been made sick by that virus. Yes. there are thousands of computer generated viruses, but of course they don’t count.

As this post makes clear, I was already questioning the virus argument when I wrote this, but it wasn’t until I interviewed Dr. Tom Cowan 5 months after I wrote this post that I finally understood the big picture.

Please keep in mind that the predatory elites game plan is to instill fear. These satanists know that fear is the great mind killer/disease maker, and that most of their eugenicist battle is won once they get the masses to spread fear of (nonexistent) viruses among themselves.

All of this begs the question: What is making us sick? There is no simple answer to that question, but I can tell you it’s not viruses. The most likely causative candidates for illness include toxins and EMF’s (cell phones being a major culprit), combined with a poor diet, lack of sunshine and failure to connect with the earth.

Hope this clears up some possible questions.

