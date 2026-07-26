The highest expression of life is biological, not technological. Dr. Zack Bush

On one side we have the ongoing demonization of natural biological systems along with the glorification of hubristic technologies that drive wedges between us and our ancient relationships with those biological systems. On the other side we have an awakening to our vastly superior relationship with those biological systems, systems we’ve been living with for the past 250,000 years.

The backlash against data centers, cell phones, electric cars, Flock and Axon surveillance cameras, the bursting of the AI bubble, the growing disdain for anything prefaced by the word ‘smart’ (cities, appliances, cars, power meters etc), the rejection of the idea that health comes from the end of a needle, all of that has become pervasive in recent months.

All of those technologies serve as distractions from our 250,000 year long history of being fully immersed in the context of the greater ancestral biology of Ma Earth.

Meanwhile, ever more people are waking up to the fact that biological systems old as time offer our best way forward. This may be because they’re also waking up to the realization that the technological utopia we have been promised now looks more like a digital prison than a utopia.

Clear distinctions can be made here. Technology comes from the minds of mere mortal humans, many of whom, it turns out, are sociopaths. Five of the best known technocrats in the US, Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison and Sam Altman have all been accused of socially unacceptable behavior.

Sam Altman was sued by his sister for sexual abuse.

Larry Ellison has also faced several sexual allegations but is perhaps best known for being a traitor to the US for having donated over 26 million dollars to the IDF to help pay for genocide in the Middle East.

Elon Musk and Peter Theil both had ties to Jeffery Epstein. ‘Nuff said about them.

Bill Gates comes from a family of eugenicists and has promoted death and destruction by vaccines around the world for decades.

I mention these guys and their dark behavior because some would argue that technology is inherently satanic. I’m in the camp that says that anything that takes away freedom or drives a wedge between us and our God given connections to the Divine is evil. In other words, their behavior is malignant to the greater biological context in which we all live.

But, is it really their fault? Or do they represent the greater malignancy of a society that is so terribly disconnected from the biological context in which we live that it goes unseen?

Can we say that, in the same way that people who eat poorly and are exposed to EMF’s and toxins have a greater chance of expressing cancer, that the more someone is removed from the biological context of his or her existence, the greater the chance that that person will lean towards carcinogenic, sociopath behavior?

Are the tech bros demonic? Or are they just signs of how badly disconnected our society is from our biological context? Why are they pushing technologies that separate us from our ancient connections to the Divine? Are they being used by dark forces to do this because those dark forces know that if we continue to evolve our spiritual nature (those Divine connections) that we will be able to conquer darkness? Are dark forces worried that at that point we will discover that technology is irrelevant because we will be able to do things the tech bros can’t even imagine today? Are those dark forces trying to hold us back by distracting us with all the bells and whistles of modern technology, so that darkness maintains control?

Biology, on the other hand, has been an act of Gods ongoing creation since day one. The hubristic technologies of man rise and fall, but the biological systems that support life have carried on for millions of years. There is no dark hubris involved in biology. It has survived because it’s just what works the best.

Let’s get into all of that.

Let’s first run down some ways we can see the backlash against technology taking shape.

Here in my remote little community I’m seeing fewer cell phones at our local farmers market. I’m also seeing an increased interest, especially among younger generations, for a lifestyle that puts them in a closer relationship with Ma Earth. The number of young people here building natural homes is at an all-time high. The last two volunteers at our local farmers coop were young women in their mid 30’s who both eschew many of the bells and whistles of modern syphilization. This makes my old hippy/Jesus freak/luddite heart feel all warm and fuzzy.

In the greater population, this is reinforced by a recent survey by Hily showing that among American Gen Z and millennials in the dating scene that the vast majority of them prefer someone who doesn’t use AI.

In this earlier post I touched on the cell towers that are now being sabotaged by those who refuse to be irradiated by them.

For many of you, due to the immense strain they put on local water and power sources, opposition to data centers may be the most visible form of technology backlash. In 2024, 6 data centers were cancelled due to local opposition. In 2025 that jumped to 25. According to Data Center Watch, in the first quarter of 2026 the number of blocked data centers jumped to 75 (300 by the end of the year?). Those 75 data centers represents $130 billion of investment disrupted by local opposition. Data Center Watch goes to to say -

The quarter reflected a structural shift rather than a cyclical spike: communities have internalized an opposition playbook, legislative sessions introduced formal regulatory uncertainty, and the number of active opposition groups more than doubled across 49 states.

This growing opposition to technology is not bipartisan. Everyone across the board is being negatively affected by all of the downsides inherent with technology; environmental effects like water usurpation and pollution, air pollution, EMF pollution, sound pollution, pocketbook issues like rising utility costs, the realization that the elite running the technological ponzi scheme are preying on all of us and that the financial benefits of these technologies accrue to them, not us.

the damning unseen effects

There is also a growing realization that the unseen effects of technology may represent the biggest negative aspect. For me, the most blatant example of this presents itself in the field of agriculture, food and nutrition. In recent decades Joel Salatin has often talked about the wedge that agricultural technology drives between us and out connection to the land and the food we eat.

I was fortunate to have stumbled into this concept back in the mid 1970’s through a friend who introduced me to the recorded presentations Rudolf Steiner gave on agriculture back in the 1920’s.

(I’ve written about 8 articles that discuss Rudolf Steiner. If you want to learn more about him just enter the word biodynamic in the search window at the top of the page.)

The 1920’s was a transitional time. The Rockefellers were just beginning to formulate some of the first agricultural chemicals and some of the first versions of agricultural farm equipment like tractors and combines were just coming into production. Steiner had the insight to see how all of this new technology was driving a wedge between us and our 250,000 year long relationship to the soil and the food we derive from it.

Some decades later Steiner’s series of presentations on natural agriculture gave rise to biodynamic farming. In turn, biodynamic farming helped give rise to the watered down organic farming movement. Over recent decades corporate ag has done a fine job of usurping many of the remaining ‘connected’ biological concepts put forth by Steiner that made it into the original organic standards. The disconnect between organic agriculture and healthy soil and food is now nearly as complete as the disconnect between conventional farming and healthy soil and food. The following personal stories highlight this.

Some years ago a neighbor, new to Arizona, expressed an interest in gardening. Although he has an agricultural background, it was in commercial dairy cows. Because he has two kids with permanent disabilities he had come to understand that our toxic, modern era may have played a role in there disabilities. Consequently, he was open to going organic. He had seen my gardens and asked for advice. Over the course of several months I fed him a lot of information about how to garden here. After 40+ years of biodynamic gardening in the difficult environment of the desert Southwest, the last 25 of which I’ve also been utilizing regenerative practices, I’ve learned a few things.

One of the things I kept reiterating to him was to avoid disrupting the soil biome by using any form of tillage. Like most ag people, he couldn’t conceive of that. He wanted to be able to use his Case tractor to “work the ground”. Like most people, he had been ingrained with the idea that to grow food successfully one must utilize a technology like a rototiller or a plow to “turn” the soil. He kept telling me that the organic matter he was going to add to the soil needed to be “tilled in”. I kept telling him, “No it doesn’t”. I told him if he does that that he would grow a fine crop of weeds and little else. One day we were discussing this again as we were driving down a country road. I remember pointing out the window at the wild, native landscape passing by and, knowing that he’s a devout Christian, reminded him that God utilizes no rototillers, that the native landscape has been growing here for tens of thousands of years without ever having been roto-tilled or plowed. I explained to him God has created a biological system that, as long as all of the ingredients are in place, it’s self sustaining.

He went silent for a while.

Just about every time we had these conversations I recommended that he check out Joel Salatin and/or Gabe Brown.

Some time passed by. The next time I stopped by his house for a visit I found he had taken some of my advice to fence off a large garden area from marauding deer and javelina. He had also ignored my advice too not turn the soil.

Bad habits die hard.

Early that summer his crops did fairly well but by late summer the crops were being overtaken by weeds. By the end of the summer his garden looked like a very big, very healthy weed patch. The garden was abandoned.

That fall he acknowledged my prediction about growing a fine crop of weeds if he turned the soil.

Several years later he and his wife got divorced. Their six kids, all under the age of 18, were splitting time between their farm house and a house he was now living in at the site of his new job managing a large irrigated pasture cattle operation. He had informed me all of this was coming. On several occasions we had discussed how to incorporate regenerative practices into the cattle operation. However, because his new location is about a 40 minute drive from where he previously lived, I now see him much less frequently. In our most recent conversations he excitedly told me that he’s now incorporating regenerative agriculture techniques put forth by Joel Salatin and Gabe Brown at the ranch he now manages.

Apparently the failed garden opened his eyes. He told me the owner of the ranch had brought in a USDA representative to consult about managing the ranch. He said the USDA guy told him he needed to plow the soil and plant crops. He also told me that after hearing what I said and watching some Gabe Brown videos that he fired the USDA guy. He’s now fully on board with regenerative agriculture.

I chalked that up as a win for biology.

The next challenge has been the Arivaca CoOp, which I first wrote about here.

back to basics - local food, the arivaca coop model Kyle Young · Mar 21 In the last post we considered that, because the Epstein pedophilia class has been running the world for many decades, because that same class was responsible for imposing covidcon, because that same class is now imposing the results of the Iranian war on all of us, and because none of them have ever been prosecuted for any of t… Read full story

The same spiritual war between technology and biology exists here. Although this former 4 acre community garden has been certified organic for nearly 30 years, because tillage dogma has been practiced at this location from the get-go, the soil is now essentially dead. Thanks to a tractor mounted, 5’ rototiller used to turn the soil several times every year, what was once beautiful, deep loamy bottom land is now hard pan clay. Consequently, the use of this technology has led to the need to introduce other spendy technologies in lame attempts to remedy the biological disconnect caused by tractor and rototiller technologies. To keep weeds at bay, tractor mounted 4’ wide rolls of paper are laid down the rows to suppress weeds. Holes are punched in the paper to create a place for seed or starts.

Those of you who are familiar with how the medical establishment prescribes a drug to treat an ailment and then has to prescribe 3 more drugs to treat the side effects of the first drug, will be able to relate to the technological nonesense of rototillers.

The same conversations I had with my neighbor about the technological wedge that tillage drives between us and our Divine connection to the soil biome, I’ve been having with members of the CoOp board.

You know how you sometimes get signs that you’re doing the right thing? That was recently brought home to me a few days ago when I watched Dr. Zack Bush give an interview with Joe Rogan.

I’ve written about Zack Bush in previous articles. I have some minor disagreements with him regarding viruses, DNA and other debatable topics, but when it comes to laying out the big picture of where humanity got off the Divine path and became distracted by the trappings of technological syphilization, I don’t know anyone who paints that picture more clearly than Zack Bush.

One of the themes Dr. Bush returns to often in the Rogan interview is the loss of human feelings. We see this a lot with the inability of many people to express empathy for harm done to others. Why isn’t everyone all torn up by the wars in the Middle East? Why isn’t everyone lamenting the 20 million+ souls lost to the covid jabs?

Some of us see this with the inability to feel empathy for harm done to living biological systems we once saw as extensions of ourselves. This goes to the agricultural theme of this essay: Why isn’t everyone torn up about the technological destruction of the soil biome and the resulting poor health of people who eat from that destroyed soil? I remember hearing about how the Indians in my native state wailed the first time they saw the prairies of Kansas being turned over by plows and cried “The white man is turning the world upside down!”. Because they were so very well connected to it, they could feel the pain the soil biome was expressing as those plows ripped apart that living, biological system.

Folks, that’s a very deeply felt, very connected empathy. That’s the kind of contextual, biological understanding that’s lacking today

I also remember stories of how the Indians where I grew up could tell when they were walking over the grave of an ancestor. They could feel them.

Today, very few people can relate to any of that. Our Divine connections have been torn asunder. Although those disconnections may seem complete, they’re not permanent. We can reconnect.

I certainly don’t claim to have the empathy of traditional American Indians but I do feel upset when I see a plow or a rototiller tearing up the soil biome.

Because I’ve never disturbed the soil in my gardens, I consider them sacred places. I never wear shoes of any kind in them (I’m barefoot most of the time anyway), nor do I allow others to come into my gardens with shoes on. Most of my friends know this and automatically take their shoes off if they come into my gardens. This is but one little piece of connected awareness that can help crack the door open to many more.

Be free.

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