the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Joanne Coleman's avatar
Joanne Coleman
9h

I was just watching a video about the new cars being put on the market that are all digital and are surveillance vehicles. It corroborates the young people reaching for analog again.

https://youtu.be/V7GKFmAbTB8?si=kn73wsKltz3lxYtu

We never left the Garden of Eden but got sidetracked by the Satanic forces. We were told that bigger, better and more of was the way to go. He who dies with the most toys wins! Sure. They did not tell us the cost of those toys and that the billionaires were really psychopaths with very empty hearts that they are unable to fill with more and more of the same. They thought control over us would qualm their fears. I laugh. The more they try to control us, the harder it becomes. Control, happiness, joy, and love are all things that you cannot pursue. You have to wait for them to come to you when you start to appreciate the Garden of Eden you live in. Simple joys like the laughter of children, the bird song, or a squirrel sitting on the fence munching away at something it stole from your garden, or eating the first tomato from the garden...

The Devil's Minions here on earth always overdo it. They have a plan but when it fails, they push down harder, and the laws of unforeseen consequences take over. People start to notice. No oil based fertilizers? Let's try manure instead. And so it goes. We humans are tremendously creative and we can use it for good or evil. The evil has shown its true fruits so let's use if for the good of all.

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Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
10h

Thanks for another enlightening post, Kyle!

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