The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was created by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. In March of 2003 President Bush brought FEMA under the vast, new umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security. The creation of DHS was the largest expansion of government since FDR’s New Deal programs. Yes, a Republican was responsible for one of the largest expansions of government in US history.

The stated mission of FEMA was to “Help people before, during and after disasters”. However, under the Biden/Harris administration FEMA has undergone a major transition. The 2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan has changed the focus to what the Biden/Harris FEMA calls “Three bold, ambitious goals”.

Goal 1: Instill equity as a foundation of emergency management

Goal 2: Lead whole of community in climate resilience

Goal 3: Promote and sustain a ready FEMA and prepared nation

As you can see, disaster relief is no longer on the radar.

As one might expect, the “equity” in Goal 1 means some groups of people will now get preferential treatment. As you will soon learn, migrants top the list of preferred groups.

“Climate resilience” in Goal 2 translates to funneling money and resources to mitigate the CO2 scam.

“A ready FEMA prepared nation” in Goal 3 translates as control and manipulation of resources to the benefit of a tiny handful of elite.

None of this has anything to do with disaster relief.

FEMA is now a boondoggle agency that’s become so big and cumbersome that it long ago ceased to have any effectiveness. Ron Paul had it right all the way back in 2011 - abolish it.

In the following 2011 interview Ron Paul explains to Wolf Blitzer why people in the Midwest shouldn’t have to pay for rebuilding a poorly built home destroyed by a hurricane in a region prone to hurricanes.

Yes, if people are able to help and want to volunteer to help out, they can and should. But coercion through taxation without representation in those matters is not Constitutional.

In that same 2011 interview Paul also pointed out that folks in his district don’t like FEMA because “…they take over their property rights, they prevent some of the volunteers from going in…”. Sound familiar? Those are the same accusations we’ve been hearing about FEMA officials in areas hit by Helene and Milton. As most of you know, there have been numerous reports of FEMA officials confiscating donations. Now we have reports that FEMA officials are stealing donations from volunteers and giving them to migrants that FEMA is housing in comfy hotels in sanctuary cities.

I never thought I’d live to see the day when the US government would become this outrageously corrupt. The Biden/Harris administration will surely go down as the most corrupt in history.

Sadly, it gets worse.

In previous posts I’ve covered how sanctuary cities have become overrun with migrants and how that has drained local financial resources and the ability of those jurisdictions to provide basic services for long term residents. As will be made clear shortly, the Biden/Harris administration has provided over a billion dollars for migrants in sanctuary cities during the last two years alone.

On top of that unconstitutional atrocity, it now appears that the Biden/Harris FEMA is providing additional help to those sanctuary cities by supplying them with donations stolen from good folks trying to help out real Americans hit hard by geoengineered hurricanes.

Why is FEMA now resorting to theft to make ends meet? Could it be because the Biden/Harris administration places more value on migrants who are here illegally than on red blooded Americans who’ve been here for many generations? Could it be because the Biden/Harris administration has drained the FEMA budget by helping migrants?

What follows are screen shots from the FEMA expenditure budget for the 2024 Shelter and Services program. Please keep in mind this is only the 2024 budget. The 2023 budget was nearly as large. The first one shows money allocated to cities and one state.

As you can see from this list, every city listed above is a sanctuary city. Massachusetts is a sanctuary state.

This second graphic is money allocated to NGO’s. As you can see on this list and as I pointed out in this earlier post (below), Catholic Charities appears to be Biden’s (a Catholic) favorite beneficiary for his war plan to prioritize illegal migrants over Americans.

With the exception of the city of Albuquerque, NM, every beneficiary on the next list is a Catholic organization. As I pointed out in the post linked above, Annunciation House in El Paso (on the Mexican border) has been investigated for cooperating with Mexican cartels.

Next we have a mix of cities, counties, states and more organizations getting Biden/Harris FEMA funds for illegal migrants. There are a lot of them. Do you live in one of these areas? If so, it may be time to talk to your representatives about why so much money is going to illegal migrants and so little is going to Americans struggling from geoengineered hurricanes.

Pima County Arizona (on the list), where I live, is a border county and a sanctuary county. I haven’t checked every jurisdiction on this FEMA list, but I’m betting they are all declared sanctuary jurisdictions. In fact, I think that declaration has to be on the books to receive these FEMA handouts.

Meanwhile, the legacy media and fact checkers are spreading lies that the US government is not diverting emergency funds to migrants. They need to to see this post.

Then we have this meme making the rounds. For the record, I pulled that meme from Robert Malone’s Substack. If we look into this one a bit, we find that this meme says more by what it leaves out than what it contains.

Yes, the Biden/Harris administration has given $175 billion to Ukraine. Yes, they have given $157 million to Lebanon. Yes, they cancelled $1.2 billion in student loan debt. And as I just pointed out, they’ve raided FEMA funds to provide over $1 billion to help illegal migrants. What this meme fails to point out is that the biggest benefactor of US aid has been Israel. In the past year alone the Biden/Harris administration has given Israel nearly $18 billion to wage war against women and children in Palestine. Now Israel is expanding that war into Lebanon, so we’re giving money to Lebanon as well.

In total, the US has given Israel over $300 billion since it came into existence.

And what does the Biden/Harris administration have for the victims of hurricane Helene? A paltry $750.

Folks, this is madness. Our government hates Americans!

The sad aspect of this meme is that it portrays the official Republican position, including that of Donald Trump. Yes, we’ve come to expect this type of hypocrisy from Biden/Harris Democrats regarding aid to illegal migrants verses red blooded Americans, but many think that Republicans are above these types of shenanigans. Clearly, this meme shows just how wrong that position is. When it comes to aid for Israel verses helping Americans reeling from geoengineered storms, both parties are equal opportunity hypocrites.

Another interesting piece of the FEMA puzzle is the new DoD directive that puts the US military in charge of disaster relief. In fact, this directive puts FEMA and all local law enforcement agencies under the control of the DoD. The directive is called DOD DIRECTIVE 5240.01 -

DOD INTELLIGENCE AND INTELLIGENCE-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE COMPONENT ASSISTANCE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND OTHER CIVIL AUTHORITIES

Not surprisingly, this directive took effect at 12:01 on September 27 2024, a mere 50 minutes after Helene officially made landfall near Perry, Florida. Does this explain why so many local officials have been telling volunteers that they have to leave or face arrest - because they’re being directed to do so by the DoD? Lest we forget, it was the DoD’s DARPA that developed the covid kill shots and the DoD was in charge of distributing them across the US.

Folks, this is an undeclared war on Americans.

By now many of us have watched numerous videos of neighbors, community members and even folks driving in from surrounding counties and states to help those in need in the aftermath of hurricane Helene and Milton. In fact, in the first days after remnants of Helene deluged Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee, private helicopter owners flying in from all over the region to volunteer their time and fuel costs were by far and away the most effective force performing rescues and delivering badly needed resources.

It has now been just over 2 weeks since hurricane Helene came onshore in the big bend region of Florida and FEMA has yet to have a major impact on the region. In fact, one of the reasons Milton was more devastating than it should have been is because debris left behind from Helene had still not been cleaned up by FEMA. That debris was swept up by Milton’s winds and tides, wrecking even more havoc on the residents of the West coast of Florida.

The test of what is best for a local community was well defined by Elanor Ostrom who won the 2009 Noble Prize in economics. She did nothing more than point out the obvious - no one knows what’s best for the local commons than the local people who’ve been living there for generations. The idea that a bunch of highfalutin, centralized, top-down corporate or governmental suits will know what’s best for a distant local community or region - of which those suits know nothing about - is absurd.

Maybe it’s because I’ve lived in a small, remote community of less than 1,000 people for most of my life, an unincorporated community with no local government and no local law enforcement, that I’ve come to appreciate the value of developing relationships with fiends and neighbors. To some degree many of us are self sufficient in food production, home building, solar systems, mechanics, and many have other barterable skills. Of course, we don’t all see eye to eye on many issues, but we’ll be there for each other in the event of a disaster.

Unlike FEMA or the DoD, none of us would even consider confiscating our neighbors property. Quite the opposite. I’m quite sure that if some federal agency came and tried to confiscate my property I would have a small army of well armed neighbors here within minutes to help me defend my farm.

I’ve said it many times and will likely say it many more times - I never consented to being governed. Hopefully, this post provides a good example of why I hold that position.

Be free.

