This past Tuesday Alex Jones announced that RFK Jr. was going to suspend his independent run for president and endorse Trump. Then came word from the Kennedy campaign that he was going to address the nation on Friday from Phoenix. Later that day Trump was to hold a rally in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix. Rumors began to spread that Trump was going to offer Kennedy a cabinet position as head of HHS, or the FDA, or as US Attorney General or as head of the CIA. Because it was becoming apparent that something big was afoot, I dropped what I was preparing for this post to wait and listen to the speeches of RFK and Trump.

I should preface this by saying that, although I largely deplore it, I feel obligated follow politics because it has such an outsized impact on my life and much of what I write about. Because RFK Jr and I are the same age, because I have childhood memories of him at the funerals of his uncle and dad, and because like him, I’ve been combating the medical industrial complex and corporate polluters all of my life, I’ve been following RFK Jr for much of my life. That got stepped up in 2020 with the advent of covidcon and my loose alliance with Children’s Health Defense (CHD), which he founded.

RFK Jr’s speech was long (I watched all of it), but it was filled with the type of information that your typical politician is either unable to grasp, unwilling to acknowledge or incapable of verbalizing. It was also done without a teleprompter. This guy has an incredible memory and is capable of presenting information in such a way that paints a broad but very detailed picture. Was it all 100% accurate? No. RFK is a lawyer and a politician. Nevertheless, it contained far more substance than can be found in 99% of political speeches these days.

Although he has gained access to the ballot in all 50 states, because he poses such a threat to them, the DNC is now challenging him in big battleground states. This is costing him a fortune in legal fees, which is the goal of the DNC.

He hasn’t quit the race. Because he understands that he will pull far more votes from Trump than Harris, and because like us he sees a Harris presidency as posing an existential threat to the US, he has suspended his campaign. He has withdrawn from the ballot in swing states so that he doesn’t draw votes from Trump. Arizona, where I live, is a such a state.

Against the wishes of his wife and family, he’s thrown his support behind Donald Trump. He did so for reasons he outlined in his speech - issues that he’s been hammering on for much of his life: the autism rate has gone from 1 in 22,000 in 1960 to 1 in 30 today, childhood obesity is rampant, 60% of Americans now suffer from chronic illness and the fact that the US has the most expensive medical care system in the world, yet ranks below countries like Cuba and Nicaragua in health outcomes.

Among the 11 most developed countries in the world, the US ranks last in health outcomes. Among the 13 most developed countries, the US has the highest rate of infant and maternal deaths. Whether we admit it or not, we are now ranked below many third world countries in medical care.

RFK sees all of this as a critical threat that supersedes all others.

Some of you may recall that when Trump first occupied the White House, he asked RFK to meet with him to discuss questions about the relationships between vaccines and autism. Later, Bill Gates told Trump to drop RFK Jr, that he was bad for the pharmaceutical industry. Trump did so.

Fast forward to the recent palace coup conducted by the DNC when they gave Biden the boot, then crowned Harris as queen without her ever winning a single primary vote (even in 2020 she never won a single delegate and dropped out of the race before Iowa). So here we have the so called “democratic” party using totalitarian tactics to get their deep state, Manchurian candidate on the ballot. Harris has not outlined her positions on any issues, nor has she stated any meaningful policy positions. Clearly she will be nothing but a puppet for the deep state.

After Biden’s dismal attempt to debate Trump, Trump called RFK Jr. to offer a deal. At the time it seemed nothing came of that, but apparently it was followed by several meetings between the two of them. Turns out, Trump, a man with a big family, was amenable to some of RFK’s ideas regarding the health of US children as well as other issues that concern RFK. Because of his ongoing battles with the CIA, he was also interested in RFK’s desire to have the files released regarding the assassination of RFK’s uncle and father.

Because DNC lawsuits have become a burden to the finances of RFK’s campaign, because the DNC has been able to leverage Democratic judges to get him removed from the ballot in key states, because he sees the biggest issue facing the US being the fact that in 30 years the US will no longer be able to maintain its population due to the war being waged on children by toxins in our food, air and water and by the misguided medical industrial complex, and because Trump is closely aligned on these issues, a deal was struck between the two men.

During his speech in Phoenix late Friday afternoon, Trump had RFK come on stage and deliver a short speech that amounted to a cliff notes version of the speech he gave earlier in the day. By the way, the contrast between the rambling, unfocused speeches that Trump gives and the organized, coherent speeches that RFK gives were on stark display.

Trump then laid out the plan, or at least part of it. He said he would form two Presidential Commissions, one to uncover the records regarding the assassination of Bobby Kennedy and his brother John, the other to look into the toxic legacy of our air, food, water and medications.

Historically, Presidential Commissions accomplish little. The Warren Commission of the JFK assassination amounted to a massive cover-up. The same can be said of the 9/11 Commission report. I really don’t see the need to go to all of the trouble and expense to establish a commission to determine how to clean up our air, water and food supply. I think most of you readers could tell RFK and Trump what needs to be done.

However, a commission on the Kennedy assassinations is a whole ‘nuther ball game.

Trump didn’t say if RFK would head up either Commission. He also didn’t say if he would appoint RFK to any of the cabinet positions to which rumors have alluded. However, in a tweet Trump did ask his followers if they would support appointing RFK as head of the CIA.

It’s helpful to keep in mind that many have surmised (including RFK Jr) that the CIA was responsible for the death of the Kennedy brothers. RFK has also pointed out on several occasions that his uncle once said that he wanted to smash the CIA into a thousand pieces. Did the CIA take JFK out in a preemptive assassination to prevent that from happening?

Of course, the CIA has harassed Trump since before he took office. Consequently, both of these men have valid bones to pick with the CIA. And we all know the roles the CIA has played in so many dark aspects of US history. But from Trump’s perspective, there is more to this story. Much more. And it gets pretty wild.

In this August 2022 post, I explain the details of this hair raising story. If you want to take a deep dive into the back story of Donald Trump and his family, the assassination of JFK and the crazy story that ties Nixon, Kissinger and the CIA into all of this, read this post.

Where do I stand on all of this? I’m not sure. As I’ve made clear before, the amount of faith I put in politicians is slim to none. But I have to say, I’ve never been as concerned about the havoc a presidential candidate can have on the US as I am about Komrade Kamala. Every other historical candidate pales in comparison to the dark agendas she will bring to the table.

Even life-long Democrat Bret Weinstein said that Democrats are now the party of war, censorship and racism. He said “I think the Democratic Party is an existential threat to the Republic”, adding that he plans to vote for Trump.

Lest we forget, the Democratic party has long been the party of war. LBJ cranked up the war in Viet Nam and the Clinton’s and Obama played major roles in Middle Eastern wars. Of course, all of then were just doing what they were told.

Here is my attempt to put a positive spin on the Trump/Kennedy story. Because the CIA is the head of the beast we know as the deep state, if Trump puts RFK in charge of the CIA, things could change. And if Trump follows through with the two Commissions he’s promised, our children’s future and the health the people of this nation could be turned around much more quickly than if we have to go through four years under Komrade Kamala.

We might also consider the fact that RFK has talked about the Nuremberg trials. Those trails resulted in setting forth the Nuremberg Code which requires that patients be provided informed consent when given medication. Of course, that didn’t happen with the deadly covid jabs. Because the horrid medical practices of Hitlers doctors resulted in the deaths of countless Gypsies, Jews and others, the Nuremberg trials court sentenced 7 of those doctors to death by hanging.

Far too many parents have lost children to childhood vaccines and far too many adults have lost loved ones to the covid jabs. Many of them would appreciate seeing people like Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Alex Azar, Scott Gottlieb and Rochelle Walensky face justice at a Nuremberg II trail. Could a Trump/Kennedy partnership in combination with the two Commissions bring that about?

The Democrats have essentially shut RFK out of the White House. For doing that, RFK decided to slam the door on them by remaining on the ballot in blue states. To add insult to injury, this Trump/Kennedy news is occupying the headlines on the day after the Democratic Convention ended, when the DNC was expecting Kamala to be basking in the afterglow of the convention. Kennedy’s announcement was a masterful slap in the face to the Democrats.

In a zoom call with Arizona RFK supporters after his speech, not knowing who might be online, I asked what position he might be given. A party insider said she wasn’t sure but she was pulling for him to be Trumps chief of staff because that would give him a direct ear to Trump on all matters. Given Trumps dismal record of appointing corporate swamp creatures to cabinet positions in his previous administration (big pharma swamp lord Alex Azar to head HHS, big pharma swamp lord Scott Gotlieb to head the FDA etc), it seems he could use some advice with this and many other matters.

In that same vein, RFK touted Dr. Calley Means and her brother Casey in an email the day after Tucker Carlson interviewed them. I found that interview interesting because this brother/sister team were saying many of the same things I’ve been saying here for nearly 4 years now. Obviously, I like them. RFK touted them again in his carefully crafted speech on Friday. Will they be included in the Commissions? Will he recommend them for cabinet positions or positions within HHS?

Here is where I get tangled up. On the one hand, because RFK is aligned closely with my positions on health, agriculture and the environment, I feel compelled to support him. On the other hand, I have such deep reservations about politics I’m wary of supporting anyone. As to the latter, the elephant in the room that did not get discussed by Kennedy or Trump in any meaningful way on Friday is the fact that they are both ardent Zionists. While they both denounced the Democrats pet war in Ukraine, neither of them said anything about the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. With Israel trying its best to begin WWIII by launching attacks on Lebanon and Iran, the fact that Trump and Kennedy are ignoring this belies their condoning of it. It also insults our intelligence.

To add fuel to this fire, Jewish casino magnate Sheldon Adelson has been one of Trumps largest benefactors since 2016 when he donated $25 million to Trumps campaign. In 2020 he donated $90 million. The Adelsons were leading advocates of the controversial idea of moving the US embassy from Telaviv to Jerusalem, which Trump did on their behalf while he was in the White House. Sheldon has since passed, but his wife Miriam continues to run the family gambling dynasty. She has pledged to provide Trump with more than $100 million for his current campaign.

For now, I remain uncommitted. I want to see how this story develops over the weeks leading up to the election.

chd acknowledges geoengineering

Some of you know that I’m peripherally involved with Children’s Health Defense. When I can, I attend meetings of the southern Arizona Chapter. I also subscribe to all of the videos and newsletters of the national organization. There are several people with CHD email addresses that subscribe to this blog.

When I first subscribed to CHD back in 2020, I did so because I found them to be a good source of information. However, over the years a gap has developed between our positions. While I kept expanding my Overton Window, they have kept theirs static, remaining focused on the same issues they’ve always been focused on. For example, while they recognize EMF’s and 5G as problematic, they don’t connect the dots between those things and the radiation type of diseases caused by them. To the best of my knowledge, they have also never acknowledged the existence of the nanotechnologies found in the jabs and in the aerosols from chemtrails and how those technologies can be manipulated by EMF’s and 5G in our bodies. They have also never acknowledged the greater reality of geoengineering and the horrific dangers it poses to all life.

Then a year ago Presidential candidate RFK Jr. interviewed Dane Wigington, founder of Geoengineering Watch. I included that interview in a post on geoengineering in September of last year.

In spite of overwhelming evidence presented by Dane, Kennedy remained skeptical.

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

In my own small way, I’ve been trying to nudge CHD to change their positions on these issues. I comment often on CHD articles that pertain to 5G and EMF’s and take every opportunity to point out the reality and dangers of nanotechnologies and geoengineering. Hopefully, some of you do the same. In my interview with Polly Tommy 5 months ago, I tried to squeeze in as much information as I could about 5G and how nanotechnologies can be manipulated by EMF’s, cell towers and cell phones. I was even able to mention chemtrails. At the time, Polly was not very responsive and tried to bypass some of my comments. Towards the end of the interview she was kind enough to suggest that I contact CHD science officer Dr. Brian Hooker. I tried, but never heard back.

All of that changed on the 19th of this month when Polly interviewed Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch on Good Morning CHD. Dane gave one of his typical well informed interviews. On that day, the CHD universe shifted ever so slightly. I like to entertain the thought that I may have played a small role in that shift.

Big things often begin with small steps. If CHD decides to fully adopt the geoengineering issue, I think we may see it gain as much traction as CHD has brought to the forefront about the dangers of vaccines.

nol’s

The previous post about NoL’s generated a lot of attention. It also generated some good questions.

The question asked most often was, “How are NoL’s enforced?” “What keeps people from ignoring them?”

While I grasp of enough of the basics to answer that briefly now, I’ll address those questions in more detail in an upcoming post. I recently joined InPower so I’ve only had enough time to determine that it’s a steep learning curve. I need more time to get a solid handle on how it all works.

For now, most will find it helpful to know that, when a NoL is filed against a particular person and they’re given two weeks to respond, and the two weeks pass and there is no response, the next step of the process involves filing a default notice. A default notice informs the party that they have not responded to the NoL, that the two week period has elapsed and that the $50,000 per day fee (or whatever fee you decide on) is now accruing. Default notices will usually prompt a response.

Some of you were dubious about NoL’s being able to function outside of the courts. It’s helpful to keep in mind that these are contracts - just like buying a house, a car, or making child support payments. If you get too far behind on any of those you get a visit from law enforcement. A NoL is also a contract and can be enforced in the same way.

Share

Leave a comment