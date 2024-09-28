In case you missed it, last weeks post was about the tragic case of Alexis Lorenze and the horrible experience she’s been having after being forcibly injected with 3 “vaccines” while in the hospital. Here is a video update on her condition.

What we are witnessing with Alexis is a crime happening before our eyes. Millions of people have watched this crime take place, yet the perpetrators of this crime remain free. The doctor that forced the vaccination has gone missing, yet law enforcement is not looking for her. The UC Irvine hospital management that endorsed and condoned the jab protocol has not been taken into custody. The University of California has not been put under notice that they are under scrutiny. No sheriffs, police officers or other forms of the enforcement have stepped in to take charge of this crime. No city attorney, count attorney or state attorney has stepped forward to begin a criminal investigation. Why not? Are they all in on it? Does the genocidal medical industrial complex have so much power over the laws of our land that the criminal attack on this young woman will go unpunished?

onward

Although all vaccines depend on the deployment of the Hegelian dialect to become accepted by the masses, because we were told the covid mRNA jabs were the first to utilize the mRNA PEGylated lipid nanotechnologies (they may not have been the first), they became the first acknowledged attempt to utilize the Hegelian dialect to create a path to transhumanism. Billions of people got injected with this mRNA tech in what now appears to be an attempt to begin the transhumanist transformation process. Whether this was an honest attempt at imposing transhumanism or merely a blatant mass genocide event remains to be determined. The fact that hundreds of millions have been seriously injured and tens of millions have been killed apparently means nothing to those pushing this agenda. After the dismal predistribution test results, they had to know this would be the outcome. That would make this an intentional mass murder event.

Because they knew millions of medical treatments would arise after this mass “vaccination program”, it seems they had planned on these results. Why do I say that? Because today they’re reaping windfall profits from the millions of people, like Alexis Lorenze, who have been injured by vaccines. Drugs are flying off of shelves, hospitals are busy and mortuary stocks have gone up.

The reason I’ve spent more word capitol on the topics that swirl around transhumanism than anything else is because I see them as being the most pressing existential threat humanity faces right now.

Yes, the neocon war lords like Cheney and Bush teaming up with Harris, who already has us on the brink of WWIII, is a scary thought. But long after Harris is gone, nanotech and EMF’s will still be working their dark magic, taking away our God given sovereign humanity by imposing forms of transhumanism.

None of us consented to any of this.

Those of you who have been following TSH for several years are knowledgeable about this topic. Because I haven’t written about these issues for some time, because there are quite a few new subscribers since I last wrote about this, because the Biden/Harris administration signed an Act into law to move this agenda forward and because there have been some other new developments, it’s time to get up to speed on transhumanism.

What brought all of this to my attention again is the case of Alexis Lorenze. Her story appears to be a classic case of attempted murder by “vaccination”. “Vaccines”, in combination with wifi and EMF’s, like what Alexis is being exposed to in her hospital room, go to the core of transhumanism.

Because they have such a large platform, for years I’ve been trying to get Children’s Health Defense to pay attention to these things. I’ve been speaking about them at our local CHD chapter meetings, I’ve been talking about them in the comments of numerous Defender articles (the CHD newsletter), I spoke to Polly Tommy in person about these issues when she interviewed me on the CHD bus and I started a geoengineering thread on the CHD community forum. Until very recently, the only aspect of this that CHD has acknowledged as being a threat are EMF’s. Because they’ve refused to acknowledge geoengineering or the existence of nanotech in geoengineering and in the jabs, they have not been able to connect the transhumanist dots to EMF’s.

That’s beginning to change.

In a post a month ago I mentioned that I was mildly shocked to see Polly Tommy interview Dane Wigington, the worlds preeminent expert on geoengineering. She now interviews Dane about geoengineering on a monthly basis.

Several days ago I was pleasantly surprised when I saw an interview of Dr. Ana Mihalcea by Mary Holland on CHD TV. For those not familiar with Dr. Mihalcea, she is one of the leading researchers in the world using dark field microscopy to show the self replicating nanotech in the covid vials and in the blood of the vaxxed. Long time readers know that I’ve often linked to her work.

In November of 2021 (before Dr. Mihalcea began writing on Substack) I broke the story about an FDA document I found that warned pharmaceutical companies working mRNA nanotechnology systems that shedding from those technologies was a very real phenomenon. Then I began writing about the fact that some of the same nanotechnologies found in the covid jabs also exist in the geoengineering elements being sprayed around the world in SAI and SRM geoengineering projects (chemtrails). Thanks to shedding and geoengineering, Dr. Mihalcea has found that everyone she tests now has nanotech in their blood. In other words, we no longer have to be vaccinated to have these toxic elements in our blood.

In the interview, Dr. Mihalcea explained to Mary Holland that the jabs and geoengineering are contaminating all of life on earth with nanotechnologies that are injuring and killing us while taking away our humanity - our very soul.

That is the transhumanist agenda as laid out by the satanist Yuval Harari (Klaus Shwab’s right hand man).

steiner

In September of 2021 I pointed out that Rudolf Steiner predicted over a century ago that modern, materialistic, “vaccines” would be created that would steal the human soul. Given that most people today have taken numerous “vaccines”, it comes as no surprise that so few people can discern the crime being committed against Alexis Lorenze. Even a slight disconnect from the soul leads to mass confusion about what’s right and what’s wrong.

There may be no better example of what happens when children are given these soul srealing jabs then an autistic person. Ask many mothers of autistic children what caused their child to become autistic and she will say it occurred right after getting childhood vaccines.

Of course there are varying degrees on the autistic scale, from the barely discernible to toe stepping, head banging, drooling, diaper wearing kids who can’t speak.

Can we say that people who think it’s more important to impose DEI to get a woman in the White House than it is to be concerned that she is in the process of leading us into WWIII is on the autistic spectrum?

What about people who think the ability of Israel to defend itself should take precedence over the fact that Israel is committing genocide in GAZA and terrorist attacks using pagers in Lebanon?

Do these amount to cases of vaccine injury to the soul? Or are they just examples of people who are deeply programmed?

As it pertains to the topic at hand, perhaps the most egregious example of what happens when a large percentage of the population becomes somewhat disconnected from their soul is that they became much more susceptible to the Hegelian dialect. We saw this take place when hundreds of millions of people who had received childhood vaccines fell prey to the Hegelian dialect that was used to get people to line up for further soul severance via the covid jabs.

However it occurs, without spiritual grounding, a soulless population can be easily led around like a bull with a nose ring, becoming slaves to the whims of their masters.

back to holland

Like many who learn about nanotech and transhumanism for the first time, Mary Holland seemed surprised by what Dr. Mihalcea was explaining. To her credit, Holland has a very inquisitive mind and asked astute questions. It was apparent that she had done enough research on the topic beforehand to understand the basics. If you are not up to speed on these topics, listening to one of Dr. Mihalcea’s interviews may make you feel like you’re being left behind in the dust.

At the end of the interview Mary Holland expressed a desire to talk with Dr. Mihalcea again. Hopefully Dr. Mihalcea will become a regular guest on CHD.

evolution

Since I began this ‘stack in 2020, geoengineering and nanotech have been taboo topics among the heavy hitters in the so-called health freedom movement. You well informed readers know who I’m talking about. I’ve often wondered why they refuse to discuss such well researched and well documented topics. How much further down the road would we all be if myself and others had not been sidelined by being called conspiracy theorists by those heavy hitters? Some of them like to taut their indoctrination PhD’s and their very extensive careers participating in the highly profitable medical industrial complex. To this day some of them maintain close ties to big pharma. Clearly they’re preventing the truth from coming out. Why? Are they afraid of losing their income stream from big pharma?

By interviewing both Dane Wigington and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, CHD is now acknowledging that both geoengineering and the nanotech in the jabs and in our blood are very real issues that need to be discussed. Acknowledging those two things is a big step towards understanding transhumanism. I can imagine the conversations taking place now among the CHD staff and the transhumanist dots that are being connected thanks to this new-to-them information.

CHD is leaving behind the safe haven of all of those middle-of-the-road, so-called health freedom advocates they were previously aligned with. Siding with those of us who have been writing about these critical issues for years is a bold step for them to take. Being an organization that fights court cases relating to medical injury and death, it seems CHD has determined that there is sufficient evidence to take these issues head on.

Will those other heavy hitters follow CHD’s lead? I’m doubtful. CHD is a grassroots organization. Because their income is derived from member donations and court settlements against entities like big food and big pharma, they’re not beholden to those interests like others who claim to be in this movement.

By now it’s probably become clear that I’m quite pleased that CHD has acknowledged issues for which I’ve long been called a conspiracy theorist. Having a major platform like CHD acknowledge these important issues validates the adage that the only difference between a conspiracy theory and truth is time.

the final frontier

With CHD acknowledging geoengineering and nanotechnologies, there remains one last frontier in my ongoing battle to get critically important issues more exposure to a wider audience. That would be the issue of viruses, or rather, the lack thereof.

As with those previous issues, I have spent a lot of time trying to get CHD to consider this one as well… so far, to no avail.

going deeper

Awareness about the toxic nature of the covid jabs has led to an explosion of awareness about the toxic nature of all “vaccines”. It’s becoming widely understood that there is no such thing as a safe vaccine. Consequently, vaccine uptake is down by 45%. That’s good news. That means we are winning this part of the spiritual battle against transhumanism.

With larger platforms like CHD now directing attention to geoengineering while making the connections between the nanotech used in the jabs and the nanotech used in geoengineering, let’s go a bit deeper.

Exactly how did this all begin? I’ve written about how both Bush presidents pushed the New World Order. I’ve written about the WEF YGL stooges we know as French president Macron and Canadian president Justin Trudeau and other world leaders who are pushing the Great Reset (another name for the NWO) put forward by Yuval Harari and Klaus Schwab. But where are all these ‘world leaders’ getting these crazy ideas? Short answer, there is no one source, unless one wants to consider satan a singular source.

However, some of these core ideas began with the Frenchman Jean Baudrillard (1929-2007). In 1981 he published a book called Simulacra and Simulation in which he discusses many of his ideas about symbols and reality. Here is what Wikipedia says about that book.

Simulacra and Simulation is most known for its discussion of symbols, signs, and how they relate to contemporaneity (simultaneous existences).[4] Baudrillard claims that current society has replaced all reality and meaning with symbols and signs, and that human experience is a simulation of reality.[5] Moreover, these simulacra are not merely mediations of reality, nor even deceptive mediations of reality; they are not based in a reality nor do they hide a reality, they simply hide that nothing like reality is relevant to people's current understanding of their lives.[citation needed] The simulacra that Baudrillard refers to are the significations and symbolism of culture and media that construct perceived reality, the acquired understanding by which human life and shared existence are rendered legible. (These ideas had appeared earlier in Guy Debord's 1967 The Society of the Spectacle.[6]) Baudrillard believed that society had become so saturated with these simulacra and human life so saturated with the constructs of society that all meaning was becoming meaningless by being infinitely mutable; he called this phenomenon the "precession of simulacra".[7]

(It’s interesting to note that the dictionary on my laptop has the word simulacra but doesn’t have much more common words.)

You Matrix movie fans may have noted that when Neo hid the floppy disk of his record in a book in the library, the book he chose was Simulacra and Simulation. The story goes that the makers of that movie, the Wachowski brothers (now the Wachowski sisters), required everyone working on the Matrix to read that book.

Here is my attempt to describe what Baudrillard says in this book.

We have become so inundated with materialism in the form of medicine, perceived needs, transportation, energy and especially entertainment (movies, tv, music, radio, newspapers mainstream media), that when we see something so real that it seems unbelievable, we think it can’t be real. The story of what’s happening to Alexis Lorenz provides a good example of what Baudrillard is describing. The doctor who gave Alexis those 3 jabs was in complete denial about the very real results of those jabs. Likewise, the doctors and nurses who gave hundreds of millions of people around the world covid “vaccines” cannot believe the very real nature of covid vaccine injuries and deaths. Again, is it because so many of them have already had soul severing childhood jabs? Baudrillard would have us believe that it’s because they have been so programmed by the “reality” of their medical degree, so programmed by the “reality” of “authorities” saying over and over again that the jabs are safe and effective, so programmed by the “reality” of movies that depict doctors as godlike beings who administer medications, save lives and never make mistakes, that when they actually see someone get injured or die from a vaccine, they can’t process what their eyes are witnessing as reality.

Of course, all of the above would apply to anyone who is in denial about vaccine injury and death, not just doctors and nurses.

What Baudrillard is describing is similar to what Plato described in his allegory of cave shadows. If all you see for most of your life is cave shadows purposely made by whoever is imprisoning you in the cave, you’ll come to think of them as the only reality there is. If after 30 years you are then taken out into the daylight and shown the real world, you’ll think it’s fake, that it can’t be real because it’s so different than the reality your mind long ago settled upon. Folks, this is hyper reality. It describes our current world. If real life doesn’t look like what we know from movies and the medical industrial complex, the military industrial complex, the big food complex, the legacy media, then it can’t be real.

Hastening our disconnect from what’s real and supplanting that with shadows on the wall is what transhumanism seeks to enhance, however that transhumanism is being inflicted - be it soul stealing jabs or Baudrillard’s reality programming. Today, decades after Baudrillard’s death, it seems both are being used to work black magic on humanity.

Some of the shadows currently being projected on the wall by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are that free speech is a privilege, not a right. That DEI is superior to merit. That the Marxist axiom, “unburdened by what has been” - which Harris has repeated countless times over the past four years - legitimizes abolishing the traditions of ones family and country.

On the Trump side we have the PayPal mafia casting their shadows on the wall by funding Trump, Vance and RFK Jr. to push programmable, trackable, traceable, cancelable, digital currency. For those who didn’t catch it, both Trump and RFK Jr. spoke at the most recent digital currency conference. Both came out in favor of digital currency. Shanahan is pushing the use of AI. (I’ll have more on all this in another post.) Of course the reason they are doing so is to make the Fed and the City of London obsolete. That’s a good thing. But the end result will be the replacement of one set of slave masters with another set. The new one will be highly compatible with transhumanist automatons.

That’s not good.

The Yuval Harari’s of the world who are pushing the transhumanist agenda believe that we are all nothing more than a collection of atoms and elements, that “science” now has the capacity to create new life forms by manipulating those atoms and elements into their warped transhumanist vision of what the human race should be - in a word, controllable.

Surprisingly, they seem to understand that there is an aspect of humanity that they cannot reproduce, an aspect that’s beyond their ability to control or recreate. That would be our our soul, our Divine spark, our spiritual nature. This is why they are so intent on severing us from that aspect of ourselves. They want complete domination. They want to remake us in their dumbed down, satanic, purely materialistic vision of ‘reality’.

terminology

As the fallacies of the NWO, the Great Reset, transhumanism and the other jingoistic terms being used by those pushing this satanic agenda begin to be exposed, new terms are being invented to replace the old ones as they fall out of favor. One of the latest ones in bioconvergence. Here is what the WEF says about this.

We call this new scientific megatrend bioconvergence because it harnesses a diverse mix of experts, processes, and technologies across biotech, software, and engineering. At Merck KGaA, we are leading the way as a diversified global science and technology company dedicated to advancing human progress. Across life science, healthcare and electronics, we are bringing together the right bioconvergent technologies, knowledge, and partners to accelerate the speed and impact of scientific discovery. The convergence of AI and smart manufacturing systems with digital twins – accurate virtual representations of a physical object – is helping us increase the speed, efficiency, and cost of identifying and producing new drug compounds. By further combining such technologies with modern sequencing tools, we can use the power of biomolecular data to make clinical trials far more predictive and inclusive.

Like it’s predecessor terms, bioconvergence is also trying to promote the idea that we don’t need a soul. Why? Because our soul gets in the way of their profits. That’s their idea of “human progress”. Bioconvergence is just a rinse and repeat version of the NWO, the Great Reset and what Harari said years ago, that humans no longer need a soul.

Fight the good fight.

Be free.

