The article in the works is the deepest look yet at graphene oxide - now confirmed by several sources to be in all the kill shots used in the US. Look for that piece on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a day when we’ll be hearing a lot about the 2,977 people that died 20 years ago - while nothing will be said about the hundreds of thousands of people killed and the millions injured worldwide by the covid kill shots.

At its core, the battle being waged since the onset of the plandemic is a spiritual one. On one side are the aggressors - the wealthy and powerful who are using the dark forces of psychological manipulation, toxic drugs and food sprayed with chemicals to control us via their control of medical, technological, agricultural and media systems. Why? To impose their purely materialistic view of the world upon all of us to generate ever more profits for themselves. The process to dumb us down and enslave us with drugs and vaccines has been greatly accelerated with the rise of the covid plandemic. I was just talking with a friend this morning who said he’s noticed that some of his ‘vaccinated’ friends no longer seem to be the same people they were before they took the jabs. This isn’t really surprising given that the kill shots are designed to alter our DNA.

Throughout history, to generate ever more power and wealth for themselves, the wealthy and powerful have always sought to enslave those they deem inferior. Enslavement comes in many forms. It could be serfdom, a ball and chain, religion, it could be as an underpaid, dead-end factory worker, or it can be medical enslavement under the guise of a vaccination that results in sterilization, dullness (a stolen soul), or a chronic illness that enslaves one to the medical system for the rest of their life. According to the CDC’s VAERS site, officially, there are now about 700,000 people, just in the US, in the last category. Unofficially, that number is likely in the tens of millions.

On the other side are those who adhere to the holy and sacred right to live free; freedom of speech, freedom to breath, freedom to move about, freedom to congregate, freedom to question authorities and the so-called science they espouse, freedom to worship as they chose, and last but not least, the freedom to chose their own form of health care. Those in the freedom camp despise tyranny being imposed upon them and will rise up to defeat it.

Regular readers know that over the past few months I’ve referred to Rudolf Steiner on several occasions. I recently did a search for a friend to find some information about him to send her. That search jogged my memory, which led to what follows.

In 1975 I was introduced to Rudolf Steiner (RS) by my boss at the time - let’s call him Chuck - who remains a friend to this day. Chuck wasn’t one to go around proselytizing about RS, but he apparently had a sense that I would be open to his ideas. He was right. For the next several years I absorbed everything I could find on him. To this day I still practice his biodynamic agriculture principles on my farm.

Some of the spiritual brush strokes you regular readers see creeping into my writing from time to time can be traced to two seemingly disparate sources, Jesus and Rudolf Steiner. What… huh? Aren’t those guys at opposite ends of the spectrum?

What I’ve come to realize over the past 40+ years of blending the teachings of both is… they’re not as dissimilar as they might seem. In fact, a closer look reveals only similarities. The passage of several thousand years has certainly changed the language used to describe matters of the soul, but it seems the only place any real differences exist is in the minds of the fearful.

When searching for information about RS to send to my friend, I was reminded about the prophetic statements he made over 100 years ago regarding vaccines and the misguided chemical direction in which medicine was already headed in his time. RS was witnessing the squashing of the long standing practice where doctors considered all aspects of the human body, including intangible ones like emotions and unseen external forces (like EMF’s). He also witnessed the rise of the profit motivated, purely materialistic form of medicine now known as the pharmaceutical model.

Our collective health has gone downhill ever since. In 1940 6% of Americans suffered from chronic illness. Today it’s 60%. In 1940 1 in 25,000 boys had autism. Today 1 in 22 boys are on the autism spectrum.

If there is any disease that describes perfectly Rudolf Steiner’s prediction of soul stealing vaccines in the future, it’s autism (read on). What is autism other than a form of disconnect of the soul from the body? Ask any mother what caused their childs autism and she will vehemently tell you it was the vaccines, because the autism always begins within days or weeks or a few months of childhood vaccines. When I was a kid growing up in the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, a time when kids only got 1, 2 maybe 3 vaccines, autism was unheard of. It remains to be seen how many kids from covid jabbed moms will develop autism, or how many more kids from covid jabbed moms who get their round of 72 (a criminal amount) required childhood vaccines, will develop autism in the near future.

Without question, the pharmaceutical model is an absolute disaster run by evil forces who worship at the alter of the almighty dollar. They view the creation of an unhealthy human population as a gold mine to be exploited to the utmost. This is their goal with the vaccines - make people sick so they become slaves to the very medical tyrants that mandated the jabs.

It might be helpful to remember that Rudolf Steiner, Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein and Antoine Béchamp were all contemporaries. Indeed, the late 1800’s through the early 1900’s was a time of great minds.

One of the things I always disliked about the hell-fire and brimstone preachers I heard growing up as kid was that they all seemed to think that their interpretation of the Bible was somehow holier than the book itself. The idea that every person will take something different away from reading insightful passages, was lost on those preachers. I’m of the opinion that personal insight and freedom of thought are the keys to a healthy spirituality, which translates to a healthy humanity. So… I don’t feel that it’s my job to interpret these passages for you. I will say that I think Jesus and Rudolf Steiner would have gotten along famously.

The RS quotes were taken from a series of 14 lectures he gave in late 1917, right after WWI. Some are followed by a quote from Jesus.

RS “The spirits of darkness are now among us. We have to be on guard so that we may realize what is happening when we encounter them and gain a real idea of where they are to be found. The most dangerous thing you can do in the immediate future will be to give yourself up unconsciously to the influences which are definitely present.”

John 8:12 When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

RS “There are beings in the spiritual realms for whom anxiety and fear emanating from human beings offer welcome food. When humans have no anxiety and fear, then these creatures starve… If fear and anxiety radiates from people and they break out in panic, then these creatures find welcome nutrition and they become more and more powerful. These beings are hostile towards humanity.”

This next prediction by RS was stunningly accurate.

RS - “In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit. To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or that disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles.”

RS continued - “With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual.”

Matthew 10:28 "Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in hell."

Rudolf Steiner’s quotes were taken from this source.

Rudolf Steiner 1861 - 1925

