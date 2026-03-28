the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
19h

Another sterling example of self preservation and independence. Interesting read all around.

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1 reply by Kyle Young
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
18h

It's genuinely heartening to read about people who are actually doing something to enhance their communities by making them more self-sufficient and, in the process, healthier! So thanks for that and the best of luck with your new co-op.

As a lover of all things natural fiber, I can say that alpaca bred specifically for fiber is lovely to knit and crochet with, making for very soft, warm garments. It's only drawback is it lacks the stretch of wool - something that can be overcome by taking that into consideration when choosing patterns and/or blending it with a nice merino wool to retain softness while enhancing stretch. A 50/50 blend of those two fibers is my favourite knitting and wearing experience!

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