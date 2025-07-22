“If stupidity got us into this mess, why can’t it get us out? Will Rogers 1930

The interactive map below shows all known geoengineering projects currently happening around the world. As you can see, there are a lot of them. The map was put together by the Heinrich Böll Foundation and ETC Group. The interactive version can be seen here.

I wanted to cover this because of some comments made a few weeks ago by a reader who claimed the floods in Texas were due to global warming, that geoengineering is a conspiracy. Here’s that comment thread.

CRC

Jul 9

A long, deep dive into conspiracy theory is so tedious when what really happened - extreme weather worsened by climate change caused by our burning of fossil fuels - is so much simpler. Why bother? 🤷

Reply (2)

Kyle Young

Jul 10

I agree that the truth can be tedious and that it's much simpler to go along with the government/industry sponsored conspiracy theory about climate change. The latter is much more profitable and provides a very good way to control the masses, while the former does not.

I'd be interested to hear you explain what part of what I said was a conspiracy theory? .

Reply (1)

CRC

Jul 10

A global conspiracy to control the population would require the coordinated deception of hundreds of thousands of scientists, institutions, governments (including rival nations), and independent organizations across decades—all without a single credible whistleblower or leak. That’s not just unlikely; it’s logistically impossible.

In contrast, the scientific consensus on climate change is based on direct measurements (CO₂, temperature, sea level rise), satellite observations, physics dating back over a century, and peer-reviewed research. It has evolved through debate, correction, and replication—not blind agreement.

If you’re claiming it’s more likely that this entire global infrastructure of science is part of a secret population-control scheme than that burning billions of tons of fossil fuels is altering the climate, then you’re not making a probability argument—you’re making a belief statement immune to evidence.

Reply (1)

Kyle Young

Jul 10

I'll leave the "belief statement" about climate change to you.

Yes, the best science money can buy.

I see you dodged my question.

Here's another. Why does the UN climate report, which is based on the Paris Climate Accords, have nothing to say about all of the geoengineering and weather modification projects happening all over the world? How can you say climate change is based on "science" when the primary report all of you folks like to point at doesn't even include information about geoengineering and weather modification? My grade school science teacher would say that isn't science.

One thing investigative reporters learn to do is not parrot the official narrative and instead, follow the money. Who funds all of those reports you like to tout? There are no NGO's or corporations funding the research I do. Just a handful of paid subscribers.

Reply

CRC

Jul 10

I see you didn’t bother to read or weren’t able to understand my answer and its relevance to your question. And the UN does not indulge conspiracy theories either. I think we are done here. Have a nice day.

Reply (1)

Kyle Young

Jul 10

Just wanted to say I was once where you are, until I did my own research.

If it's a conspiracy, why are states passing laws banning geoengineering?

Former CIA director discussing geoengineering and solar radiation management.

Lyndon Johnson 1962 speech "He who controls the weather will control the world".

Photo documentation of geoengineering tankers.

Interview with two pilots discussing how geoengineering is done.

I could give you dozens more.

Shutting down the conversation is the typical response of those who are incapable of defending their point of view. Over the past few years it’s happened to many of us when trying to point out the lies swirling around covid. This inability of those who are locked into official narratives to discuss positions goes a long way to explain why there is so much division today. I chalk a lot of it up to mind numbing vaccines. Instead of participating in an open, expansive dialog, people opt to shut down any chance of moving a discussion forward. I find it hard to believe that, after all the photos and indisputable documentation I’ve presented here over the years that someone can still be in denial about the realities of geoengineering. It says a lot about the inability of many people to exercise critical thinking.

Mark Twain was right, it’s easier to fool someone than it is to convince them they’ve been fooled.

I’m hoping many of you will pass this post to everyone you know who is still in denial about geoengineering.

Many of you regular readers are familiar with the numerous forms of geoengineering taking place over our heads: SRM, cloud seeding, SAI, HAARP and so on. In my last post I covered some of the more esoteric forms of geoengineering taking place on the ground that rarely get any coverage. Some of these types of geoengineering are now drawing the interest of a number of big investors.

It’s helpful to keep in mind that all of this craziness is happening because a handful of predatory elites at the UN, the Paris Climate Accords and the WEF have decided that creating a Hegelian dialect around C02 is a great way to impose lifestyle restrictions to control the masses.

As regular readers know, because it’s so integral to how our modern syphilization (my spelling) now functions, I’ve written a lot about the Hegelian dialect. Covid provided a classic example of how this dialect works. A problem is created, in the covid case the ‘problem’ was the nonexistent covid19 virus. The ‘reaction’ sought is almost always fear. Covid was no exception to that rule. Fear of the covid virus was heavily hyped by the corporate media and government. The ‘solution’ imposed to appease those who had bought into the fear porn was the creation of an entirely new industry known as mRNA jabs. Problem, reaction, solution, that’s the ancient Hegelian dialect. This dialect almost always entails a eugenics aspect, but of course we are to pay no heed to the fact that millions of people were injured and killed by the jabs. One of the other goals of the dialect is to make lots of money in the process of injuring and killing millions. Big Pharma, with the help of the taxpayer funded DoD, pulled that off in spades.

We’re now facing a new Hegelain dialect, one that revolves around global warming, aka climate change. We are being told the ‘problem’ in this case is CO2. The ‘reaction’, as always, is fear, in this case fear of global warming caused by CO2. The solution? Entirely new geoengineering industries to combat said global warming.

It’s all a highly profitable, manufactured fantasy.

As I pointed out in my last post, the Trump administration is now promoting this fantasy through Zeldin’s EPA and Lutnick’s Department of Commerce. This taxpayer funded research in partnership with private industry, like the mRNA jab research conducted by the DoD on behalf of big pharma, are textbook definitions of fascism. For the Hegelian dialect to work on a grand scale it needs the masses to believe the lie that government is a good thing. In other words, for a Hegelian dialect to be successfully imposed, the dialect requires the existence and cooperation of corrupt government. Put another way, the government is a major partner in the eugenics programs being operated by those who are imposing these Hegelian dialects.

To take this a step further, it could be said that if there were no government there would be no successful Hegelian dialects (see my post about anarchy).

Many of you will remember Event 201, the table top exercise of a “flu outbreak” that took place in October of 2019 about 2 months after Dr. Kary Mullis (Fauci’s nemesis) mysteriously died and just a few months before covidcon was rolled out. Event 201 was sponsored by some of the best known Hegleian dialect globalists on the planet, the Gates Foundation and the WEF.

A new Event 201-like table top exercise was conducted in April of 2024 known as The National Blueprint for Biodefense (NBB).

The NBB table top scenario played out is a bioterorist attack on July 5, 2025. The culprit cited is the (non-existent) NIPAH virus which I wrote about here in 2022. In this fake scenario 280,000 people die and 400,000 are “infected”. As I’ve pointed out numerous times, no virus has ever been shown to be causative of disease, nor has any virus ever been shown to be contagious. As I’ve also pointed out numerous times, because no one has ever seen an intact virus, viruses make the perfect invisible boogyman for imposing a Hegelian dialect.

Like much of the rest of what happens in this country, the NBB is a fascist exercise, a partnership between government and private entities. The list of people involved in this exercise reads like a who’s who of government yes men, predatory elite and university stooges. Let’s take a closer look at two of the people listed as Ex Officio Members.

Gerald W Parker DVM, PhD

As his title shows, Parker is a doctor of veterinary medicine. Having a DVM comes in very handy for the animal based gain of function research Parker has spent much of his life doing. You see, Parker was the former commander of the notorious bioresearch facility at Fort Dietrich where much of the original, taxpayer funded, covid gain of function research was conducted before it was moved to Wuhan, China. (Enter Fort Dietrich in the search box to find everything I’ve written about it)

George Poste DVM, PhD, Dsc

Poste was the chief science and technology officer for SmithKline Beecham, now GlaxoSmithKline, a British company. I suppose the question of why a veterinarian was serving as the chief science and technology officer for one of the worlds largest pharmaceutical companies will remain a mystery.

From his bio on the NBB site.

Chief Scientist, Complex Adaptive Systems, Regents’ Professor and Del E. Webb Chair in Health Innovation, Arizona State University​ Dr. George Poste is the Director of the Complex Adaptive Systems Institute (CASI) and Del E. Webb Professor of Health Innovation at Arizona State University (ASU). He is Fellow of the U.K. Royal College of Pathologists, the U.K. Academy of Medicine and the Royal Society and a member of the U.S. Academy of Medicine Global Forum on Global Health, the Council on Foreign Relations and the U.S. Defense Science Board. He serves on several corporate boards and as a consultant to the U.S. Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

If that’s not spooky enough, here is more about Poste.

Dr. George Poste is the Del E. Webb Professor of Health Innovation and Chief Scientist at The Complex Adaptive Systems Initiative (CASI) at Arizona State University (ASU) ( http://www.casi.asu.edu ). This program integrates research in genomics, synthetic biology and high performance computing to study the altered regulation of molecular networks in human diseases to develop new diagnostic tests for precision medicine and the remote monitoring of health status using miniaturized body sensors and mobile devices. He assumed this post in 2009. From 2003 to 2009 he directed and built The Biodesign Institute at ASU. Effective 1 January 2021 he will assume additional leadership of the new Institute for Future Health (IFH) a joint venture between ASU and the University of Arizona in precision health and digital health. This will focus on remote health monitoring technologies with a focus on the use of digital psychiatry and cognitive computing to address the growing burden of mental illness.

The short version of Poste’s bio is, like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Bill Gates, all of whom have Trumps ear, Poste is a transhumanist who seeks to alter us from our Divine, God given humanity into something Satanic.

Here we have one of the primary developers of gain of function research and one of the premier tranhumanists in the world being put in charge of a table top exercise, so we are told, meant to protect us from a bioterrorist attack. The reality is, these are the very people doing the research on how to make Satanic bioterroist weapons.

The foxes are guarding the hen house.

These are just two of the people who ran the National Blueprint for Biodefense program. Does anyone think they have our best interests at heart?

a warning based on extrapolating the historic covid example

By now you might be asking: What does all of this have to do with geoengineering? A potential scenario eluded to in the NBB report is that a genetically altered, biological, aerosolized agent can be released into the air in the same way geoengineering particles are currently being released.

However, I’m leaning toward the idea that the current crop of geoengineering particulates in the atmosphere now wrecking havock on the health of millions of people and the earth itself, in concert with lies about CO2, will somehow be construed as causing another phony pandemic. Or maybe CO2 by itself will be blamed for some sort of pandemic. Or that the NIPAH virus will be blamed on CO2. This could spur the powers that shouldn’t be to impose more lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, jab mandates and local passports.

As the map above makes clear, this could easily be construed by the predatory elite as another world-wide pandemic.

Like those big pharma corporations that had mRNA tech waiting in the wings for covid, if this scenario were to take place, all of the fat cats that have recently invested in those ground based forms of geoengineering known as CO2 mitigation projects (see my last post) will be very well positioned to make a killing from any type of Hegelian dialect manufactured about a CO2, global warming, pandemic scenario.

I can hear the corporate media now. “We must do something about CO2 or it will cause these viruses to explode and kill us all!”

Having said all of that, what might be happening may be as simple as releasing ever more geoengineering particulates like aluminum, barium, strontium and other toxins via geoengineering to 1) warm up the planet to sell the masses on the fear porn about global warming and the need for CO2 mitigation technologies, and 2) make us all sick to sell the masses on fear porn about the NIPAH virus. That would be a double whammy Hegelian dialect.

Is that what covid was, a calculated uptick in atmospheric geoengineering?

Coming up I’ll have more on who those globalist CO2 mitigation investors are as well as more about their zany CO2 mitigation schemes.

Be free.

Hunt The Sky by the a capella group Voice Play is about fire breathing dragons. Are they referring to what we see in the skies today? Is the legend of fire breathing dragons from a bygone era with a parallel geoengineering history?

Share

Leave a comment