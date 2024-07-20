Trump holding Peter Theil’s hand with VP Pence to Trumps right.

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

―Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

I’ve come to loath writing about politics. It’s dominated by corrupt, backstabbing, lying, egomaniacs that I find repulsive. The left/right divisiveness is repugnant. This is why you see so little coverage of that topic here. Yes, I wrote about the assassination attempt on Trump last week and I’ll cover that further today, but I see that more as an exposé about corruption in government than political commentary.

I’m also growing weary covering the assassination attempt. Unless some new, earthshaking news comes up, I hope this is my last report about it. It’s beginning to seem like a big distraction. There are much bigger fish to fry.

So, I’m going to make some points about the assassination attempt, swallow some bile, hold my nose and go over some of the very distasteful aspects of Trumps candidacy, his pick for VP and the RNC.

a few news tidbits

First of all, recent news indicates Biden will finish his term but not run for reelection. Apparently the Democrats are going to have a brokered convention with Kamala Harris coming in with a running mate. It looks like she will be competing with California’s Governor Newsome and possibly one other person. In 2022 I predicted Newsome would be in this position.

Trump has floated Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, as Treasury Secretary. Dimon may be the most slimy swamp creature to have ever existed. That Trump is floating him to head up the Treasury is a strong indication that, like his first term, Trump has no intention of draining the swamp.

setting the stage

As I’ve made clear here numerous times, I have no political party affiliation. I believe freedom and liberty for the individual should reign supreme. To that end I have declared myself a sovereign person under Gods natural laws. I have control of my life and body. I have no need to be governed by anyone, nor do I consent to being governed or dominated in any way shape or form by any elected official, corporation, religion or any other institution that makes a false claim to have authority over me.

the assassination attempt

As it turns out, my report about Trumps assassination attempt, written the morning after, has proven to be accurate.

It was indeed a AR15 that was found with Crook.

The shooter, or the patsy, was an amateur.

Many other investigators have agreed with my assessment that the Secret Service (SS) appears to hold a great deal of responsibility and that that responsibility goes all the way to the White House.

Other writers have also agreed with my postulation that V2K (or MKultra - they both stem from the same deep state dungeon) may have been employed on the person we are being told is the shooter.

Numerous detailed accounts agree with my initial speculation that the SS had the guy in their scopes for nearly a full minute before he got off his shots and that the order to delay taking out the shooter must have came from on high.

There has also been a lot of agreement with my assessment that the SS should have covered the building where the shooter was, that failure to do so was a major lapse.

What I got wrong concerns the counter snipers on the barn behind Trump. Because they had vests on that said “police” on the back, I thought they were police. Turns out, the fine print beneath the word “police” says “Secret Service”. When it comes to deep state agencies, reading the fine print is critical.

Lesson learned.

new information

New information makes clear that there was a second counter sniper position on top of one of the three barns behind Trump (the one to his left rear). There may have also been a third counter sniper position behind the main crowd (to Trumps left) on top of another building.

There have been reports of a second shooter on the water tower. Given the logistics, the bullet angles and the recordings of shots fired (all of which have a similar decibel sound) and lack of hard evidence, initially I thought a second shooter on the distant water tower was unlikely. Truth be told, I’m not sure about any of this. Thomas Mathew Crooks may be to Trump what Lee Harvey Oswald was to JFK’s assassination - a patsy. The real shooter may have been on the water tower or… not far from Crook.

Questions remain about the angle of the shots fired that missed Trump but hit the people in the crowd and ricocheted off the railing of the stands. Those bullets appear to have come from Crooks position.

There is also new information that the SS had snipers in the second story of the building Crooks was in. The problem is, that building does not have a second story. However, the one next to it does. Anyone who has spent time in a barn with a metal roof (my barn has a metal roof) knows that the sound of anything on the roof gets tremendously amplified. It’s hard to believe that Crooks crawling around on the roof would not have been heard by agents inside. Maybe that’s because they were not inside, they were inside the building adjacent to, and behind Crook.

Let’s speculate here. If people in the second story of that building were shooting at Trump, their line of fire would line up almost perfectly with any bullets fired by Crook. They would also have a very short, easy shot at Crook from behind. In other words, the same shooter could take out Trump and the patsy (Crook) within a few seconds.

If you read my post on the Las Vegas shooting you know that this can be determined by looking at the numerous videos from that event (at least that was possible before many those videos were taken down).

Let’s do a crowd search. I want everyone willing to do so to look at as many videos as you can find that show the buildings where Crooks was and where the SS may have been on the second story of the adjacent building at the time of the shooting. One of the ways I disproved the official story about the Las Vegas shooting was by showing that while the shots rang out the window where to shooter was said to be shooting from was not open or broken out. It was still closed, intact. I want you readers to look for videos that show those second story windows on the building behind Crooks position. Look at the windows. Are any of them open?

Last week a reader reminded me that JFK had pissed-off bankers and that may have led to his assassination. I replied saying that may the case with Trump since he has a long history with cartel connected Deutsche Bank.

There is also the bail out of the Taj Mahal casino by Wilbur Ross. Jesuit educated Ross worked for the Rothchild family before starting his own private equity firm in 2000. Returning the favor, Trump picked Ross to be his Commerce Secretary. Regular readers will know that I’ve reported how US weather modification programs are run by the Commerce Department. Ross took a big interest in that. Rumors abound about his connections to child trafficking and, given his close relationship with Jeffry Epstein, this seems plausible.

Lest we forget, Trump also had a close relationship with Epstein.

Kamala Harris and Jill Biden both had appearances in Pittsburg the day of Trumps rally. Apparently, both drew Secret Service personnel away from Trump.

Yet another indication of prior knowledge that an assassination attempt was afoot is that stock for Trumps Truth Social platform may have been shorted the day before his rally in Butler.

One of the hydraulic lines that ran one of the cranes holding up speakers for the event was apparently hit by one of the shooters bullets. It sprang a big leak that sprayed over a wide area. This can be explained by the fact that the shooter was only careful with his first two shots. It was one of those that clipped Trumps ear. Because he may have realized that once he took a shot he was going to be quickly targeted, the five or more shots that came after were rapid and likely not aimed very well. It was probably bullets from those shots that hit the hydraulic line, the railing and the innocent folks in the audience.

Then there is the question of whether or not Crooks even got a shot off. A woman on Instagram noted that he was too low on the roof to actually take shots over the peak of the roof as the shots rang out. While I think she is mistaken about the counter sniper with the tripod being able to take a shot due to his elevated position (there is no indication that he ever took a shot) her point about Crook not being in a position to shoot seems valid.

Thirty minutes before the shooting a local policeman got word about a possible shooter on the roof of the building in question and climbed up to investigate. The shooter turned his gun toward the cop. The cop retreated. Perhaps in one of the biggest failures of the day, there was no follow up by the cops or the SS. This reeks of it being an inside job. It’s uncannily reminiscent of the failure of the local Dallas cops to pursue JFK shooters that folks were pointing out. This information supports the idea that the fix was in.

Then there was the nearly full minute that the SS counter snipers had the shooter in their scopes and did nothing to protect Trump. Unless, of course, it was an inside job.

Any way you cut it, it all reeks to high heaven.

Then there are the questions swirling around the shooter. Why is he being called by his full name, Thomas Mathew Crooks. It’s reminiscent of Lee Harvey Oswald. That sounds like CIA lingo. Why was Crooks in a BlackRock ad while he was still in high school? We are being told Crook had sophisticated explosives in his car, but I’ve seen no proof of that. That could easily have been planted by the SS to reinforce the idea the Crook was guilty.

Who is Maxwell Yearick? There is a lot of chatter online about his appearance being similar to Crook, that he is the actual shooter. Apparently he volunteered to fight in Ukraine, was involved in an altercation at an anti-Trump protest and has been on the FBI’s radar. All of this could mean he might’ve been set-up by the authorities. This seems like the sowing of confusion. More similarities to the JFK assassination MO.

There are still many unanswered questions.

The most thorough, level headed, logistical overview of the location, the sequence of events, the ballistics, the shooter and the counter snipers positions I’ve seen, comes from a guy who I’ve been following on Rumble for a number of years. His name is Mike and he has a channel is called Mr. Gunsngear where he reviews guns and equipment for shooters. He has an extensive military background and has provided protection in the private sector as well. Needless to say, he is a big supporter of gun and Constitutional rights. If you want to get a thorough overview of the assassination attempt, I recommend watching his video.

At this point it seems clear that Trump was not supposed to make it to the RNC. If he had not, the country might be in the middle of a civil war right now. I’m sure the powers that shouldn’t be would have loved that divide and conquer chaos. But he survived the assassination attempt and went to the RNC.

The backup plan for our ongoing enslavement is proceeding.

Sometimes it seems like there may be two different sets of dark forces competing to run the world. The darkest one seems to be the one that just attempted to assassinate one of the leaders of the less dark one. Or it could be that this is just another psyop. I say that because when we look behind the curtain we see some of the same players involved on both sides. Let’s get into that by first taking a closer look at Donald J. Trump.

As long time readers know, an injury from a mandatory flu jab in college in 1971 is what set me on this lifelong quest to debunk official narratives. Because Trump was in charge when the covid/vaccine wool was pulled over the eyes of the world, I spent a lot of word capitol looking into Trump. If you want to know about the role that Trump played in deploying Operation Warp Speed, promoting the kill shots, evading normal vaccine protocol by signing off on the EUA, appointing big pharma swamp lord Alex Azar to head up HHS, appointing big Pharma swamp lord Scott Gottlieb to head up the FDA, turning the government over to Anthony Fauci and encouraging the loss of Constitutional rights we all suffered from due to his promotion of covidcon, read the following posts.

Warning, if you are a Trump fan and don’t want to have your views of him changed, do not read these posts. If anyone thinks I favor Biden, rest assured, I have just as many damming posts about Biden. They will be resurrected during the DNC.

These are in order from the most recent to the oldest.

An aspect of Trump that I’ve not written a lot about is his ardent support for Israel. Let’s not forget that in a very controversial move, Trump moved the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his first term.

But then, Biden is also a big supporter of Israel, as is RFK Jr. In other words, to have any chance at getting into the White House, one needs to be an ardent supporter of Israel. The obvious conclusion we can draw from this is what it says about who is really running this country. If no candidate can expect to get into the White House without paying tribute to Israel, then we clearly do not live in a country controlled by our elected officials.

Here is Trump wearing one of those little hats while paying tribute at the wailing wall in Jerusalem. He is the only US president to do so.

Apparently, if one wants to cinch the win for the White House, one needs to also pick a VP running mate who is an ardent supporter of Israel. Not surprisingly Trumps VP pick, J D Vance fills that bill in spades. Speaking to an audience of Hasidic and Orthodox Jews earlier this year, in response to Trumps accusation that American Jews are disloyal to Israel Vance said, “In America we love Jews”.

Apart from PAC’s, the Republican Jewish Coalition was one of Vance’s largest campaign contributors to his 2022 run for the Senate.

Also in 2022 Vance made his obligatory CPAC-led pilgrimage to Israel.

Vance has said he doesn’t see any need for the US to be involved in the Ukraine war, or war anywhere else for that matter… except when it comes to military support for Israel. He has indicated that he would take sides with Israel against Iran should war between them come to pass. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the US make strategic strikes against Iran on behalf of Israel, if Trump gets into the White House.

Bizarrely, Vance has also said he wants to bomb Mexican cartels. Vance apparently has no concern for those of us who live within artillery range of Mexico. He also apparently has no concern for Americans living in Mexico. I can assure you, if Trump and Vance use US military force in Mexico against the cartels, they have the fire power to lob artillery across the border into my neck of the woods. They are also quite willing to take Americans living in Mexico hostage, or kill them outright. The cartels will not hesitate do any of that should such stupidity on the part of Trump or Vance occur.

In spite of his impoverished roots, his young age (39) and his short time in politics, JD Vance is remarkably well connected. But politics is not what catapulted him to his current position. That can be credited to one man, Peter Thiel.

Peter Thiel was one of the founders of Pay Pal. He is also a venture capitalist, having been one of the original funders of Facebook. Foremost among Peter Thiel’s assets is his founding and ongoing control of Palantir Technologies, a big data mining company. Palantir’s first big contract was for the CIA venture capital arm known as In-Q-tel. The CIA has made Palantir a force to be reckoned with. It has also helped Peter Theil become a very rich man.

Peter Thiel is gay.

In 2007 Theil was acknowledged as one of Klaus Schwabs and the WEF’s Young Global Leaders.

Theil was born in Germany. He holds three passports. Being the quintessential globalist operative, he has no allegiance to the US.

Theil spoke at the 2016 RNC.

Theil donated $1.25 million to the 2016 Trump campaign.

In 2020 President Trump hired Palantir to track Americans with it’s Chinese style surveillance app. That was the beginning of medical martial law, enforcement of which was hugely ramped up under Biden. Censorship became the name of the game. I was one of the early victims.

In 2015 Peter Theil gave JD Vance a position at his Mithral Capitol as a partner. In 2017 Vance left Mithral and joined the DC based investment firm Revolution. In 2019 Vance launched his own investment firm, Narya Capitol.

During Vance’s run for the Ohio Senate seat, Peter Theil donated $10 million to a super PAC supporting his campaign.

By 2021 Vance had become critical of Trump. That year Theil took Vance to meet Trump at Mara Lago to patch things up. That event led to Trumps selection of Vance as his running mate. In short, Peter Theil has played the role of kingmaker through Vance’s career.

Are Trump and Vance Manchurian candidates?

Palantir has been supplying Israel with AI tech to hunt down and kill Palestinians. They also held their most recent board meeting in Tel Aviv. Theil’s connections to Israel run very deep.

From the bizarre opening prayer by a woman who almost became the Republican party chairperson, to a lack of concern about rampant censorship, to insufficient discussion about border issues, to massive influence from one billionaire, to loyalty to a lone foreign power that appears to have more sway than the people of the US, the RNC has proven that Republicans care more about the freedom and bottom line of a few billionaires and a tiny country in the Middle East then they do about the welfare of the American people.

In his RNC speech Vance said he foresees a White House that is not in the “pocket” of big business. That’s certainly a step in the right direction. But one step in the right direction and two steps in the wrong direction leaves us in worse shape than before. What about being in the “pocket” of a foreign country? Is this where the Republican party is headed? Away from corporatism but towards dark alliances that take even more freedoms and Constitutional rights away from Americans?

Is this part of why 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza?

Then there is the leaked phone call between Trump and RFK Jr. In this video Trump rambles on, seeming to offer RFK a position on his cabinet. The video was leaked by RFK Jr’ eldest son, RFK Jr. III. Turns out his sons wife is a former CIA agent. She is also RFK’s campaign manager.

I can’t make this stuff up.

At this point it looks like the assassination attempt may have knocked RFK Jr out of the running, which likely explains why Trump called him.

The attempted assassination is to be investigated by the FBI, which, given Trumps long and sordid history with the FBI, means we will never get the full story.

Last but not least in the sordid affairs of the big tech/deep state/political triad is the security breach that occurred yesterday on corporate systems around the world running Microsoft software. Airlines were hit hard. Apparently the breach occurred when a CrowdStrike security software update was opened. Of course Microsoft is what made Bill Gates one of the richest men in the world. The background and history of CrowdStrike is almost as dark as that of Bill Gates. But that will be a story for another day.

