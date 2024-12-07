Warning! Some of the video coverage of cartel activity along the Arizona border with Mexico is brutal.

Because his tell-it-like-it-is style doesn’t go over very well with the sanctimonious sanctuary types that populate much of the legacy media, Tom Homan, Trumps pick to be the new Border Czar, has been generating a lot of coverage. How much of what he’s been saying is hype and how much will translate into an effective reality remains to be seen.

So far, Trump has been populating his cabinet and inner circle with a host of characters, ranging from neocons like the war hawks Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz who back Israels genocide of Palestinians, to globalist transhumanists like Elon Musk (DOGE), to digital ID pushers like Vivek Ramaswamy (DOGE) and Peter Theil (advisor), to globalist carbon credit scammers like Howard Lutnik (Sec. of Commerce). All of these people have very profitable agendas they’ll be seeking to impose on all of us average American.

Right now I see RFK Jr (HHS), Kash Patel (FBI director) and Tom Homan as the only three bright spots in the Trump administration. Today’s post is about what Tom Homan faces.

Tom Homan’s position as the border czar carries no official authority. It doesn’t even require Senate approval. He’ll probably just hold a staff position in the White House. But he may be able to sway people who are in positions of authority to do something about the war zone along the border. It’s for this reason I’m making this post - I hope he reads this to get a good handle on what’s really going on down here along the border.

Very few people know anything about what’s really happening along the border. Not only does the legacy media not cover it, they depict the border as being a highly controlled zone where law and order prevail. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Because I’ve lived near the border for most of my adult life, because I’ve traveled extensively in Mexico and because my friend Tim Foley heads up the Arizona Border Recon group, earlier this year I wrote a series of articles about the issues facing those of us who live along the border. I’m going to link all of those posts here. There has been some interesting developments regarding the video featured in the first post. That video was taken with a hidden camera placed next to a ranch gate on the border by my friend Tim Foley.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/what-we-are-not-being-told-about

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/the-rise-of-the-border-industrial

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/dhs-daca-clowardpiven-and-fascism

Here is what I said about the video featured in the first post.

"Here is the link to the above video. This video is typical of the type of information Tim gathers with his hidden cameras on the US side of the border. It’s from the rugged 15 mile stretch of border between Nogales and Sasabe Arizona that has no major fence or barrier. As you can see from the photo above, the only indication of division between the US and Mexico is a barbed wire fence and a pipe gate. This video was taken on the border about eleven miles south of my farm. The video begins with a fat cartel guy dismounting from his horse. He is carrying a Soviet made AK47. We know this is an important situation because only mucky-muck cartel guys get horses, and there are at least three in this video. The video then jumps to a guy sitting on the pipe gate dressed in civilian clothes. There is a guy who has dismounted from the white horse. The civilian guy is wearing expensive Nike running shoes. He is being preferentially treated by all present. It’s apparent he is some sort of high value client who has possibly paid a small fortune to be safely escorted across the border. Only high value targets who don’t want anyone to know where they are and what they’re doing can afford to do this. Everyone else has to travel with the rest of the “riff-raff” coming across the border. Is he a terrorist with an agenda in the US? Or is he a bigwig cartel guy who needs to get into the US to conduct drug business? At about 40 to 45 seconds into the video a badge can be seen on the belt of the guy that dismounted from the white horse. Later he is standing on the other side of the fence (at top of page), facing almost directly into the camera. The badge on his belt is clearly visible as is what appears to be a badge logo on his cap. Is he a local yocal or a Federale? In either case, why is he cooperating with this Sinaloan cartel? Someone has gone out ahead into the US to scout and make sure the trail is clear. He returns with a canned drink acquired from a nearby humanitarian aid drop and gives it to the client. In the full version of this video, the client is then given directions and sent on his way.”

In more recent conversations, Tim told me he thinks the guy with the badge might be a sicario (assassin) who got the badge and hat from a US agent he killed.

Without exposing all of the details, let’s just say this video made it’s way to the head of Counter Insurgency and Counter Intelligence (COIN) at the Department of Defense (DoD). This guy was impressed enough by Tims work with hidden cameras to fly him to the Pentagon for a chat. He told Tim they (COIN) had used facial recognition software to identify the three men on horses as high level Sinaloan cartel members. They are known a “Plaza Boys” because they’re in charge of certain territories within the cartel. This jives with my comment above that the men on the horses were likely mucky-mucks with the Sinaloan cartel. The high value client sitting on the gate in civilian clothes turned out to a Syrian national on the terrorist watch list. He was found in Virginia and is now in custody. That lines up with my earlier speculation about him as well.

Considering the role the DoD played in 9/11, covidcon, the creation of ISES and so many other corrupt things, I may not be as trusting of the DoD as Tim is. We know that the Christian population of Iraq was cut in half by the Bush/DoD invasion. We know that the Christian population of Gaza has been decimated over the past year by Israel using weapons created and sold to Israel by the DoD. We also know that Abu Mohammed al Jawlani recently captured Aleppo, the heart of the ancient Christian community in Syria. Jawlani was previously held in an American run prison camp in Iraq. He was released with bags of cash and went on to put together a rebel force to take Aleppo. This doesn’t happen without some big-time help.

We also know that the DoD’s DARPA played a big role in developing the mRNA technology used in the covid jabs and that millions have been injured and killed by those jabs. We also know that the jabs are not vaccines, that they are instead countermeasures a term used by the DoD and big pharma.

We also know that Israel has played an outsized role in much of this. A question nobody is asking is what role does Israel play in determining who goes on a terrorist watch list and who does not?

We also know that Russia has been the only country speaking out on behalf of the ancient, traditional Christian community in Syria. So was the Syrian national in the video above put on a terrorist list because he is pro-Christian? Was that a demand of the Israelis? Was he here to seek help for his fellow Christians in Syria? Or was he here to do something else? I don’t claim to know. I’m just someone with questions.

Because of his work, later this month Tim will be taking a big-wig on a clandestine tour of his operations along the border. He can’t yet disclose all of the details, but after the tour, you, dear readers, will be the first to hear about it.

the ugly part

Thanks to the skyrocketing amount of human trafficking that has taken place because of Biden/Harris administration open border policies, the exploding profit the cartels derive from all that new trafficking has thrown a wrench into the different factions constantly vying for power and control of illicit activity along the border. The Biden/Haris open border policy has led to a lot of bloodshed along our southern border. Much of this is due to the unfinished flood water gaps in the border wall that I wrote about in the links above. Those gaps created very nice toll gates for the cartels to charge a small fortune to anyone wanting to go through them. Cartel profits soared. This resulted in the wars between the various cartels becoming increasingly cut throat… literally. That’s not to say that drugs are still not a big part of the day to day business of the cartels, but as I’ve mentioned in the past, some estimate that human trafficking has become more profitable than drug running for the cartels.

Some of that has recently changed. Under considerable pressure, Biden finally consented to close the water gaps late this past summer. Because those money making toll gates have been shut down, some of the violence along the border has subsided as cartel factions regroup. What follows describes what’s been happening before the gaps were closed.

The region of the border 11 miles south of my farm happens to be the where several major warring cartel factions intersect. From my farm west, the border is largely controlled by warring factions within the Sinaloa Cartel. I’m not sure who is fighting who, but some of the factions involved are Los Salazores/Los Cazadores, Pelones/Deltas/Nakas. From what I gather the latter group works for Los Chapitos, a branch of the Sinaloan cartel.

From my farm east, the border is controlled by several other cartels. Recently, some of the bloodiest, most deadly activity has been taking place in and around Sasabe, Sonora Mexico, a small town on the border about 35 miles - as the crow flies - southwest of my farm. Sasabe Mexico was once a much bigger town than Sasabe Arizona. Because it has become such a dangerous place to live, few regular folks live there anymore.

From what I understand, most of the murders taking place in and around Sasabe are due to warring factions within the Sinaloan cartel.

The Sinaloan cartel is considered by many to be the original Mexican cartel. Because the state of Sinaloa lies along the coast of the Gulf of California and because much of that coastline is remote, it’s long been used as a landing zone for cocaine coming up by ship and submarine from Columbia, SA.

Before there was cocaine, there was cannabis (marijuana). The climate in Sinaloa is conducive to the cultivation of many crops, including cannabis. Those who controlled the marketing and transportation of cannabis into the US partnered with Colombians to bring in cocaine during the 70’s and 80’s. Voilà! The Sinaloan was born.

The Russian war in Afghanistan during the 1980’s disrupted poppy cultivation there, so the powers that shouldn’t be moved a lot of poppy cultivation to Sinaloa. Sinaloa soon became a major source of opium and heroin. I was trading with the Tarahumara Indians in the Western part of the state of Chihuahua at that time (in and around Barranca del Cobre) and heard numerous horror stories about what was happening in the remote Sierra Madre.

On one occasion in 1987 it got very personal. One of the remote villages where I bought traditional Tarahumara arts and crafts was a town called Batopilas. The drive from the small town of Creel, at the top of Barranqa el Cobre (a canyon system 3 times as big as the Grand Canyon) to the bottom took 8 hours. One could almost throw a rock from top to bottom, it’s that steep. Upon reaching the bottom there is a rickety old bridge over a roaring river that has to be crossed to continue down stream to Batopilas. Although I had heard numerous stories about the Federales providing protection of the Batopilas region of the canyon on behalf of the cartels, I had been there 3 times before with no problems. On this trip, for the first time, I had passengers - my business partner and a woman from Switzerland we had met at a B&B in Creel. We crossed the two planks laid across the framework of the bridge 80’ above the roaring torrent below and made the sharp turn to drive downstream to the village. After rounding a corner in the canyon we could see a Federale roadblock ahead with about 60 armed men present. Neither of my passengers had been there before, so I had previously told them about the rumors of Federales. Those rumors had just become reality.

Neither of them spoke any Spanish so as we approached the road block they asked what to do. I said, “Just be calm and normal. We have nothing to hide.” We pulled up to the roadblock and one of the men ordered us to get out of my truck. We did so. I had explained to my two passengers that they might try and plant contraband in my truck so I wanted us to stay close enough to keep and eye on them. I explained to the Federales that we were there to buy Tarahumara arts and crafts. They ignored me. They began to tear apart the cab of my truck and unload the Tarahumara arts and crafts in the back of the truck that we had purchased at previous stops. I moved closer to my truck to keep a close eye to make sure they didn’t plant any contraband. At that point the Capitan, who was one of the most bad-ass looking men I’ve ever seen, jumped up and ordered us to stand with our backs against the base of a cliff.

Mind you, we were in one of the most remote places on the North American Continent. The nearest phone service and electricity was eight hours away. At that time this road saw maybe one or two cars per day.

After we had our backs up against the rock face, the Capitan ordered four men with machine guns to stand in front of us with their guns aimed at us.

Now, I’ve had several encounters with Federales in Mexico over the past 45 years, but this was the first time I was really concerned. The woman from Switzerland began sobbing. My business partner was shaking so bad I thought he was going to piss his pants. It was about 105 degrees. We were all thinking… they could shoot us, throw us in the river, take all our possessions and no one would be the wiser.

My business partner leaned over and told me that because I was the only one that spoke any Spanish that I needed to do something. I told him I was thinking.

One of the things I most admire about Mexicans is how they can find humor in the most dire circumstances. It seems to be part of what it is to be Mexican. So I mustered my courage, turned to the Capitan, conjured my best Spanish and asked if there were any fish in the river. At first he glared at me like I had some huevos grandes for asking such a casual question. Then he broke into a big toothy grin and said “Pues si, desayunamos pescado.” (Well yes, we had fish for breakfast.). Discussing fish is not a strong area of my Spanish. The only type of fish I knew the Spanish word for was trucha (trout). So I asked if there were trucha in the river, knowing that river was probably too warm for trout. He grinned again and said, “Aqui, no tenamos trucha.” (We don’t have trout here”.) “Hay varios…” (There are several …) and he named several varieties of fish I don’t know. A few more sentences about fishing passed between us and then he seemed to realize he was breaking protocol by having a friendly conversation with his captives. He jumped up off the boulder he was sitting on, turned to the men ransacking my truck and barked “Basta!” (Enough!). Then he turned to me and said, “Adelante” (go ahead), pointing down the road toward Batopilas.

We threw everything back in my truck and high-tailed it outta there.

I’m telling this story to point out that there was no reason for a group of 60 fully armed Federales to be out in this remote place on such a regular basis unless they had other business there. Stories abound about the involvement of the Federales in the drug trade.

By the 90’s opium production (made from poppies) was spreading north into the state of Sonora Mexico, which shares a border with Arizona. It was during the late 90’s that I was working with Fundacion de Apoyo Infantil (Save the Children Foundation) in Obregon, Sonora Mexico. This work took me on numerous trips into the Sierra Madre mountains, the heart of poppy production. We had to be on constant alert on those trips. Our chaperons drove their Suburbans as fast as possible to avoid being hijacked. I often wondered what was more dangerous, the crazy way they drove on those unmaintained, mountainous dirt roads, or the cartels.

By this point the Sinaloan cartel had expanded into the Mexican states of Baja California, Sonora, Durango and Chihuahua.

That brings us to the immigration crises created by the Biden/Harris administration.

I’m always surprised why no one asks why all of this continues to get worse instead of better? I’m surprised because the answer is so blatantly clear… it’s because all of this border trafficking is exceedingly profitable. If there are vast sums of money to be made we can be sure that banks will be running the show, facilitating the laundering of money. As I’ve pointed out previously, Wells Fargo and HSBC have already paid huge fines in this regard. But when compared to the massive profits they derive from border wars, those fines amount to small part of the cost of doing business with the cartels.

Will anyone in the Trump administration do a deep investigation into the role that banks play in the death and destruction the cartels wreck along our borders? I’m doubtful. They’re all beholden to the bankers. Regardless, I’m going to hold Tom Homan’s feet to the fire over the next four years to do something about that.

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Warning! You can choose to watch the following videos or not. If you chose to watch them and get upset, please do not blame me.

The Border Beat is an online newsletter dedicated to covering events along our borders. They have been doing so long enough to have developed some very deep contacts and resources.

For a while this summer the warring factions in Sasabe were posting videos online of the beheadings and throat cutting they were doing to their enemies. The following videos show all of that and much more.

Most Americans are clueless about what’s really happening along the border. I’m linking these articles from the Border Beat so that people can gain an understanding of just how brutal and inhumane these people are. I hope this helps wake folks up.

Keep in mind that much of this took place this past spring and summer under Biden’s watch, just hundreds of feet from the border with Arizona.

One last warning! These videos are terribly brutal!

The following video shows a very heavily armored truck ramming a house. The armored truck is from one cartel faction. Another faction is in the house. It’s hard to make out, but heavy gunfire is coming from both the house and the truck.

https://www.borderlandbeat.com/2024/06/sonora-warzone-los-salazar-los.html

The following video shows cartel members standing behind the cut up body parts of their enemies. They are verbally taunting their enemies. The moaning heard a little ways in is a man who has had his limbs cut off.

https://www.borderlandbeat.com/2024/05/were-coming-after-what-belongs-to-us.html

The next video shows a man getting his head cut off with a very dull knife.

https://www.borderlandbeat.com/2024/05/los-pelones-behead-enemy-in-sonora.html

The next video shows two guys tied up, laying on the floor, being hit with a board. The next scene shows one of them being pushed into is grave and shot in the head.

https://www.borderlandbeat.com/2024/04/beat-downs-and-gunfire-to-face.html

memo to tom homan

I’m watching you.

Share

Leave a comment