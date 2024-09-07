In one of the most ludicrous moves in the history of mankind, after mindlessly bombing Palestinian civilians for the past 11 months and killing over 40,000 in the process - half of whom were children - Israel has agreed to pause the bombing to allow the WHO to enter Gaza to give the remaining children experimental, genetically modified “polio vaccines”.

Do they really think we can’t see through the absurd nature of this maneuver? Over the past 11 months of bombing it’s become abundantly clear that Israel has no concern for the lives of Palestinian children. If it did it wouldn’t be conducting this bombing campaign. So why does Israel think that pausing the bombing to let the WHO come in and administer toxic, experimental, genetically modified polio vaccines will make us think it’s acting in any sort of humanitarian way?

For cynical folks like me, it sounds like Israel and the WHO are teaming up to make sure that if the children of Gaza don’t die from bombing they will die or become permanently disabled or sterilized from “vaccine” induced symptoms.

Because I’ve not discussed this topic in quite a while, I’m going to let new readers know that over the past four years I’ve pointed out in numerous posts that no one has ever isolated a virus from a human. That would be any virus, including a polio virus. But don’t take my word for it, read and listen to doctors who have spent many years researching this topic. Here are just four of them.

Dr. Tom Cowan - https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8

You can see my October 2021 interview with Dr. Cowan here.

Dr. Sam Bailey - https://drsambailey.substack.com/

Dr. Stefan Lanka (Germany) - https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/

Last but certainly not least is Mike Yeadon PhD (biology), former Pfizer VP, who has become an outspoken critic of virus theory.

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon

side bar

While doing a search for vaccine induce polio, Firefox popped up a window on my screen informing me that google was asking for permission to use my microphone. I’ve never had that happen until I did this search for information about vaccine induced polio. Clearly, the powers that shouldn’t be are cranking up their spy campaign.

In November of 2019 AP reported that there were now more reported cases of vaccine induced polio than the “wild type”. All of these cases were linked to the bivalent oral polio vaccine. Keep in mind that what is being distributed in Gaza is an oral vaccine. More on that shortly

If no polio virus has ever been isolated, how do they know one is a “wild type” and one is from the polio vaccine? Short answer - they don’t, at least no evidence has been brought forward that proves there is a “wild type” and a “vaccine type”. We are supposed to be good little minions and just believe everything we are told.

This article from The Conversation, (whose byline is “Academic Rigor, Journalistic Flair”) published on the third of this month, is typical of the type of fraudulent information being put out by the vaccine industry. The author, Muhammed Saber/EPA, claims to have interviewed a virologist, but doesn’t provide the name of the virologist. (EPA appears to be some sort of image control organization associated with Shutterstock.) There is not a single citation to back up any of the virus claims made by this supposed virologist. However, there are two links in the article. One is to the ECDC (the EU version of the CDC) that claims there there were some cases of polio in Afghanistan. Again, no proof of that claim is provided. The other links to an article in Science that points out that the switch to bivalent oral polo vaccines in 2016 was an “unqualified failure” because it left thousands of kids paralyzed. Yet, when I did a search for the “type of polio vaccine used in gaza” this article was ranked at the top of the list by Duck Duck Go (which uses Google). All of this serves to highlight the bizarre nature of how the new false religions of science and technology manipulate our lives.

The unknown virologist explains that the new oral polio “vaccine” (now being distributed in Gaza) is called nOPV2, which we are told is the next generation of the “monovalent oral polio vaccine”. It’s supposedly meant to respond to the vaccine derived type 2 polio outbreaks. Because nOPV2 is an experimental “vaccine”, this and other articles about it point out that those receiving this “vaccine” need to be monitored to determine its safety and efficacy. How convenient for the WHO, Israel and the funder of nOPV2 (coming up) that this will not be possible in war-torn Gaza.

Here is how this supposed virologist describes this new “Polio vaccine”.

The key difference is that the new vaccine contains a weakened virus that has been modified to make it more genetically stable and significantly less likely to revert to a more virulent form capable of causing paralysis, thereby increasing the chances of stopping these outbreaks for good.

If they can’t even isolate a virus, how can they genetically modify one? My guess is, this nOPV2 oral “polio vaccine” is nothing more than a gain of function cocktail of toxins and nanotechnologies similar to the covid jabs. I’m looking forward to the first independent researchers who get their hands on some vials of nOPV2 to look at it under darkfield microscopes to see what’s lurking there. I’m betting they’ll find graphene oxide, aluminum, barium, strontium, titanium and all the other components that self assemble into the same semi-conductor technologies being found in the covid vials (and those who took the jabs) by independent researchers around the world. It’s these transhumanist technologies that are emitting MAC addresses, enabling manipulation by 5G and tracking by satellite.

Of course we can’t consider any of this Gaza polio vaccine nightmare without considering the organization that’s administering it, the WHO. Here is what the WHO says about nOPV2.

Since March 2021, nOPV2 has been used for outbreak response under WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval. As of December 2023, approximately 1 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered across 35 countries. In December 2023, nOPV2 earned full licensure from Indonesian regulatory authority (Badan POM) as well as WHO Prequalification (PQ).

The take away from this is that nOPV2, like the covid jabs, has not received full approval and is being used under an emergency use authorization. The only country that has fully authorized its use is Indonesia. Like the tens of millions who lined up for experimental covid jabs and died or became permanently injured from them, the experimental designation for nOPV2 serves as an implied consent for those taking it, which exempts the makers of nOPV2 from liability. (To understand how that works, go here.) Of course, none of this dark agenda is being explained to beleaguered and terrified Palestinian parents in war-torn Gaza.

This is partly due to the fact that because nOPV2 is administered orally, trained technicians are not required to administer the drops - anyone can do it. This may explain why some kids are getting 2 or 3 times the dosage they are supposed to get. Some of those adminisering the drops may think they are doing a child a favor by administering more than required.

This all came about after the Israeli Ministry of Health conveniently detected polio in 6 samples of sewage in June. True to Israels anti-choice, no bodily autonomy, pro-vaccine mandate position, Israeli forces in Gaza were then mandated to get the polio vaccine. Someone high-up in Israel made a lot of money from that mandate.

Being the good little minions we are, we are to assume that the Israeli Ministry of Health, like the FDA and the CDC, has everyone’s best interests at heart.

For those of us who were paying attention, it was apparent at that time that the stage was being set to introduce polio as a threat and that the new polio vaccine, authorized in late 2020, would be rolled out in Gaza. Then, true to the agenda, a single case of polio was “found” in a 10 month old child in Gaza who suffered from paralysis in one leg in mid August. I could find no authority providing any proof that this was actually polio.

Furthermore, the MSM is not explaining that, like many children who get this type of symptom, this child will likely recover within a year.

The fact that the child’s family has suffered from the stress of being displaced 5 times, that raw sewage flows down nearby streets, that the mother is likely not properly nourished to provide nutrient dense milk to her child, that the children of Gaza are being exposed to countless toxins being distributed by all of the munitions being exploded all over Gaza, not to mention the smoking fires of burning plastics - all of that is being ignored as possible causes of this child’s ailment.

Poliomyelitis, the disease that affects the spinal cord and can cause paralysis in the limbs, can be caused by toxins in the environment. Yet, we are being told with certainty by the so-called authorities that this can only be a case of polio. And how did they determine that? Did they use the PCR test with its 90% false positive test rate? We don’t know. I could find no information on that.

Again, we are supposed to be good little minions and not ask questions.

If “authorities” like the WHO, the UN and Israel were truly concerned about the health of the children of Gaza, they would not only call a halt to the bombing, they would be doing everything they can to clean up the toxic mess all Gazan’s now have to live with. Of course that will not happen because the reality is, none of those authorities care whatsoever for Palestinian children. This is born out by the fact that the only reason they have paused the war is to administer experimental, toxic polio vaccines that will likely kill and maim thousands more Palestinian children.

The following video is classic propaganda about the vaccination campaign. It’s from the head of the media propaganda group known as the Trusted News Initiative, the BBC. (For those not familiar with TNI, the BBC formed it during covidcon to crush dissenting voices like mine, who were speaking out in favor of bodily autonomy and free speech. I wrote about that in July of 2021.)

Here is a video from another member of TNI, Reuters. (See the first of my 2021 posts about Reuters phony fact checks.)

These kids are supposed to get no more than two drops. In some videos I’ve watched tiny infants get as many as four. They are all to get a second dose in four weeks.

Right.

a little “polio vaccine” history

We can get a much better handle on the absurdity of nOPV2 if we understand the history of how “polio vaccines” came to be. Dr. Ana Mihalcea recently did an interview with Todd Callender in which she touched on this history. The following screen shot describes the core of this early history.

First of all, the idea that a “virus” could have been isolated from someones poop - a virus that no one ever saw intact and that no one had any way of knowing if it was the guilty party - is ridiculous. But to then pass that “virus” 80(?) times through countless different species and types of monkey cells over the course of 15 years and expect it to be anywhere near the same thing is absolutely insane.

Why the passage through all of those monkey cell lines? To make it more virulent. Lest we forget, that’s the idea behind gain of function. Theoretically, the more passages, the more virulent it’s supposed to become. To expect it to then be safe and effective when ingested by infants is just plain satanic. This is the level of psychopathy we’re dealing with here.

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

It gets much worse.

Now that we have that crazy background we can begin to understand what nOPV2 is. Here is how the CDC describes how nOPV2 came to be.

Approximately 90% of all cVDPV outbreaks are caused by the type 2 strain of the Sabin vaccine, an oral live, attenuated vaccine; cVDPV outbreaks typically occur in areas of persistently low immunization coverage (1). A novel type 2 oral poliovirus vaccine (nOPV2), produced by genetic modification of the type 2 Sabin vaccine virus genome (2), was developed and evaluated through phase I and phase II clinical trials during 2017–2019. nOPV2 was demonstrated to be safe and well-tolerated, have noninferior immunogenicity, and have superior genetic stability compared with Sabin monovalent type 2 (as measured by preservation of the primary attenuation site [domain V in the 5’ noncoding region] and significantly lower neurovirulence of fecally shed vaccine virus in transgenic mice) (3–5). These findings indicate that nOPV2 could be an important tool in reducing the risk for generating vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) and the risk for vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis cases. Based on the favorable preclinical and clinical data, and the public health emergency of international concern generated by ongoing endemic wild poliovirus transmission and cVDPV type 2 outbreaks, the World Health Organization authorized nOPV2 for use under the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) pathway in November 2020, allowing for its first use for outbreak response in March 2021 (6). As required by the EUL process, among other EUL obligations, an extensive plan was developed and deployed for obtaining and monitoring nOPV2 isolates detected during acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) surveillance, environmental surveillance, adverse events after immunization surveillance, and targeted surveillance for adverse events of special interest (i.e., prespecified events that have the potential to be causally associated with the vaccine product), during outbreak response, as well as through planned field studies.

In short, the CDC is telling us that one of Sabin’s satanic strains from the 1950’s was genetically modified to create nOPV2.

I wish I could talk to these naive people at the CDC. I’m convinced I could sell them some beachfront property in Kansas.

Like so many satanic vaccination programs around the world, nOPV2 is a project of the Polio Global Eradication Initiative which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Here we come to the crux of this story. In other words, Bill Gates has been able to leverage his massive influence within the WHO to get Israel and Hamas to stop fighting long enough to get his satanic but highly profitable polio eugenics products into the mouths of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children.

We can now expect a disease outbreak of some kind to happen in Gaza. Whether it be a polio-like illness or some other disease, these toxic vaccines are sure to wreck even more havoc on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

Share

Leave a comment