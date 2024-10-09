“Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. So there are plenty of ingenious minds out there that are at work finding ways in which they can wreak terror upon other nations. It's real, and that's the reason why we have to intensify our efforts, and that's why this is so important.” Secretary of Defense William Cohen giving the keynote address at the Conference on Terrorism, Weapons of Mass Destruction, and US Strategy at the University of Georgia, Athens April 28, 1997.

“Not only have new weapons been developed but some of the basic concepts of geography and strategy have been fundamentally altered; space and weather control have replaced Suez or Gibraltar as key elements of strategy.” Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security advisor under President Carter, from his 1970 book Between Two Ages.

“… the array of technologies, often collectively referred to as geoengineering, that could potentially help reverse the warming effects of global climate change. One that has gained my personal attention is stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI, a method of seeding the atmosphere with particles that can help reflect the suns heat in much the same way that volcanic eruptions do. An SAI program could limit global temperature increases, reducing some risks associated with higher temperatures and providing the world economy time to transition from fossil fuels.” Former CIA director John Brennon from a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2016.

Lest we forget, it wasn’t until after geoengineering projects like SAI (chemtrails) began to be cranked up around the world in the 70’s and 80’s that global warming became an issue.

Then in June of 2023 the Biden administration came out with a report titled CONGRESSIONALLY MANDATED RESEARCH PLAN AND AN INITIAL RESEARCH GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK RELATED TO SOLAR RADIATION MODIFICATION. This report focused on how to use Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI - which I’ve written about extensively in the links below), Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB) and Cirrus Cloud Thinning (CCT).

Do I think global warming/climate change is human caused? Absolutely! But not for the reasons we are being told - that you and I driving gas powered cars or farts from my livestock are responsible. Global warming is being purposefully engineered so the powers that shouldn’t be can claim that the blame is due to excessive amounts of CO2 generated by you and I.

That premeditated lie is used as justification to try and force us into 15 minute city kill boxes and make us drive electric cars that emit dangerous EMF’s and contain explosive lithium batteries. As we all know, CO2 is also used as a lame excuse for everything from hurricanes to wildfires. And what do we hear from the lame stream media about what deep state officials like Cohen, Brzezinski and Brennon all said above about geoengineering? Crickets.

Recently we saw all of that converging into a hurricane that Dane Wigington and others have pointed out was steered by Nexrad radar over the most lithium rich deposit in the US, Western North Carolina.

Some have questioned that possibility, but another explanation for steering is the use of HAARP or ICD to create high pressure domes that, as I’ve pointed out in some of the posts below, have long been used by weather manipulators to steer storms in one direction or another. We can see that being done very clearly with the high pressure system currently over the southern US and the North Western gulf of Mexico and how it’s been steering hurricane Milton towards southern Florida.

Celia Farber posted some recordings of Alexis stating that the hurricane clouds of Helene had been seeded over Western North Carolina with silver iodine to generate more rain. If Alexis is right, then we have intent. More on seeding coming up.

It’s all so blatantly sinister.

In the title of this post, Weather Warfare is in quotes because that’s the title of the 2006 book by Jerry E. Smith - Weather Warfare: The Military’s Plan to Draft Mother Nature. Some of you may be familiar with one of his previous books, HAARP: The Ultimate Weapon of the Conspiracy. Plunder capitalism is in quotes because that’s a term I recently heard Catherine Austin Fitts use to describe how events like the fires at Paradise, Maui, Ruidoso (NM), hurricanes Otis and John (both hit Acapulco) and now Helene, are used to declare vast swaths of land uninhabitable so they can be taken over by entities like BlackRock and State Street to create 15 minute cities and gain access to mineral deposits like the lithium and rare form of quartz crystals found underneath the homes and farms of Western North Carolina.

Although I’ve covered the realities of modern geoengineering in numerous posts, this topic is so vast that I could spend the rest of my life writing about it. If you’re new here and you want to get fully up to speed on geoengineering, here are a few earlier posts I recommend.

In Is This the Ultimate Globalist Weapon I described some new technologies that can be used to manipulate weather. One example is the patent for something called Microwave Transmission Using a Laser Generated Plasma Beam Wavegun. Yes, that’s the actual title of the patent. I can’t make this stuff up. In previous posts I discussed the problem of blossoming with space based and even land based microwave and laser weapons systems. In another earlier post I speculated that a technology had been developed that overcomes the issue of blossoming. That’s the tech described in this patent.

Another new technology discussed in that post is Ionospheric Current Drive (ICD), a smaller, portable version of land based HAARP systems. (HAARP is an ionospheric heating system.) ICD systems currently exist. The largest one appears to be the one pictured in the post above titled Is This the Ultimate Globalist Weapon?, but there are newer, smaller, more portable systems now mounted on ships.

onward

Now that we know geoengineering is a real thing, let’s look into how it’s used by the globalist, predatory elite to gain access to earths immense natural resources - like the lithium and quartz deposits in Western North Carolina - for their own private enrichment, and how that affects regular folks like you and I.

By now many of you have likely watched some of the numerous videos available on X, Rumble and YT that show the damage and destruction caused by hurricane Helene. I’ve lost track of how many of those videos I’ve watched.

For a number of years I followed the homestead family of Justin Rhodes on YouTube. I found Justin through the well known regenerative farmer Joel Salatin, whom I’ve written about in early posts. Justin was one of the earliest homestead podcasters to seek out and post videos featuring Joel Salatin. Several years ago, as I began to devote ever more time to this ‘stack, I stopped watching Justin Rhodes. Then, about a week ago I remembered that they lived in Western North Carolina near Asheville, which appears to be the epicenter of flood damage. I checked in with them. Like so many in that area, they had no contact with the outside world for several days. Being the great videographer he is, Justin shot video throughout the storm, even though it was several days before his wife was able to get out and go to Asheville where the videos could be uploaded.

Being the prudent farmers they are, they knew Helene was headed their way and that she had the potential to drop a lot of rain. They spent several days getting prepared, but as Justin said later, there was really nothing they could have done to prepare for a rain event of this magnitude.

What I like about the following videos is how personal they are. It shows exactly how badly this family of 7 was affected and the emotions they experienced, all due to weather modification by predatory globalists.

We begin with a video from the day it began raining. It shows some of the prep work they did as they realized the rain was going to be very heavy. It also provides a good look at their farm before it was wrecked by the deluge that came the second day. Keep in mind that this farm has been in the family for 3 generations.

The next video was taken during the second day of rain, the height of the flooding. It shows the rising torrents and the damage being done in real time. Considering the circumstances, Justin’s videography and editing is superb.

This third video shows the process of restoration, beginning with rebuilding their driveway so they can get out, so they can get her elderly parents out and so they can help neighbors who were less prepared than they were. Unlike most of their neighbors, the Rhodes have a diesel generator and numerous large freezers loaded with meat from their livestock. They also have dairy cows and lots of home canned produce from their gardens. As Justin said in this video, this is one of the reasons they (and I) became homesteaders - to be prepared for hard times. Self sufficient homesteaders are exactly the type of people those conducting this war on Americans - the BlackRocks and State Streets of the world - love to hate.

This last video shows them doing some temporary work to save their pole barn so they’ll have hay through the winter for their livestock. It’s clear they’ll be spending the next few years merely trying to get back to where they were prior to the flood.

Because the Rhodes were well prepared, they’ll likely be able to keep their farm and continue the family tradition of passing it on to their kids. Some of their neighbors are not as well positioned. Because property values have now been driven way down by the flooding, and because banks may not provide loans on properties made worthless by the floods, many will not be able to take out loans to rebuild. Few will have flood insurance (the Rhodes don’t). Those that do may have to wait years to see a check from their insurance company, if ever. Some will be forced to abandon their farm. Those that are able to recover and remain may never see property values as high as they were the day before the flood. Because the local economy may take many years to recover, those that remain will be hard pressed to make a living. Many will be forced to sell what’s left of their homes and farms for a tiny fraction of what they were worth before the flood. This will put ever more pressure on those that remain.

And who will be buying up all of these properties? That would be those who’ve been lurking in the shadows for years trying to buy-up homes and farms that sit on top of the vast lithium and quartz crystal deposits of this region.

In April of this year the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources approved Piedmont Lithium Mining’s permit for a brand new $1.2 billion lithium mining operation in Gaston County.

On September 24, 2024, just a few weeks before hurricane Helene came into existence, Albemarle Corporation, “…a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health…” submitted permit applications to redevelop Kings Mountain Mine located in Cleveland County, about 30 miles west of Charlotte NC. Albemarle is the worlds largest lithium mining company. They have already bought up the church, the drive in theater and the furniture store in Charlotte. Albemarle’s maneuvering began in 2023 when they applied for a grant from the Department of Defense. Recently the DoD and DoE approved a total of $250 million in grants to Albemarle to gear up for Kings Mountain. Anthony Stasio MCEIP director, said this “… agreement with Albemarle demonstrates the DoD's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our warfighter, today and in the future," "This investment directly supports President Biden's April 2022 Presidential Determination for Critical Materials in Large-Capacity Batteries.”

What he’s referring to is the huge demand for lithium to run all of the modern weaponry that now depends on batteries and computer chips made from the lithium and high value quartz crystals - respectively - both of which underlie Western North Carolina.

Why the worlds largest lithium mining company needs to be given $250 million of our taxpayer dollars to gear-up for Kings Mountain has not been explained. What can be explained is that this is just another example of the type of corporate socialism that’s rampant in the US. Previously we saw Republicans engage in this type of corporate communism. Now the other half of the uniparty has taken the reigns.

Folks, this is the Chinese model of communism hard at work in the US under the Biden/Harris administration.

But wait, it gets worse. On top of that government largess

, on August 31 of this year, BlackRock bought another 2,220,059 shares of Albemarle stock for $90.25 per share. That amounted to another $200 million shot in the arm for Albemarle. That brings BlackRocks total shares in Albemarle to 12,183,614.

That means, in the weeks leading up to hurricane Helene, Albemarle has been given nearly half a billion dollars to spend acquiring properties that have conveniently been destroyed and devalued by hurricane Helene.

As I mentioned above, there has been a lot of online chatter about the steering of hurricane Helene. Do I think that’s possible? If we look at the Nexrad radar loop that Dean Wigington has shown of hurricane Helene (above) as it’s remnants moved toward Western NC, and compare that loop with the Nexrad loop below I took of hurricane Milton a few minutes ago - which looks to make landfall on the West coast of Florida very soon - we can see how the Nexrad radar pulses diminish and increase in a pattern that seems to be guiding the hurricane in the direction of less Nexrad activity. Forecasters have been predicting Milton would make landfall near Tampa Florida. As I’m writing this it looks like its being steered more northward by Nexrad. Will it end up being steered over Western NC for a double whammy on that region? That’s what recently happened to Acapulco with hurricane John following on the heels of hurricane Otis. As I wrote in this earlier post, Otis was a complete fluke. To have John follow that up would be indescribably bizarre… if it were natural. As is becoming clear, there is little that is natural about these storms.

We know there are companies that specialize in weather modification. They work for whoever pays them. One of the largest weather modification companies in the world is Weather Modification Inc (how original). Right now I’m trying to determine if they had a contract over Western NC during Helene. I’m also trying to track some C130 flights above and below Milton as he was out over the gulf of Mexico. There is mounting evidence that Milton was heavily seeded with silver iodide while over the gulf.

The silver iodide used for cloud seeding is not just silver iodide, it has a number of other toxic elements along with it. That’ll be a topic for another post.

Are we beginning to understand of how weather warfare and plunder capitalism works?

All of this is being done so we can have cell phones and electric cars and so the military industrial complex can conduct their wars in Ukraine and Israel. The BlackRock’s and Vanguard’s of the world are heavily invested in all of that.

Be free.