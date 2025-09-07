This morning Celia Farber posted about the secret report put together by the large pharmaceutical lobby known as Bio, in which they laid out how they intended to take out Bobby Kennedy. Her post goes into a lot of detail about this report, but the take home can be found in Meeting Notes 4a where it states -

”Goal: Protecting continuity of vaccine business.”

This is why I call it voodoo pharma. For over a hundred years voodoo pharma has been repeating the lie that health flows through the end of needle. As Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels said, repeat a lie often enough and it becomes truth. This industry clearly has nothing to do with the health of Americans.

And now they have just admitted that fact.

Like many people, I heard about this report when it came out earlier this year, but as with so many topics, I let it slide. Leave it to Celia to look into it.

This underscores why it’s so important to grasp the depth and scope of the injuries (many of them permanent) and murders committed by this ungodly cartel. It’s for this reason that I’ve compiled all of my VAERS vaccine injury and death reports here, most of which are from 2021.

Because understanding how the PCR test was misused to instill fear and manipulate people into getting the covid jabs, I’ve also included this post about the PCR test. In this piece I also dismantle the false narrative about the coivd19 virus, I dismantle the Wuhan paper the CDC likes to point to as proof for the existence of the covid virus, and I introduce Dr. Kary Mullis who won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1992 for inventing the PCR test. As I pointed out in this and several others pieces, Dr. Mullis called Anthony Fauci “an idiot” and said his PCR test should never be used to determine causation.

Dr. Mullis died under mysterious conditions in August of 2-19, just before covidcon was rolled out.

how the pcr test is being used to manipulate the american public Kyle Young · March 7, 2021 In all of recorded history there has never been a pandemic that has not subsided on its own accord - not the plague, not the Spanish flu, not AIDS, not Ebola, not H1N1 and so on down the list of hundreds if not thousands of types of illness. This begs the question: why is a vaccine needed for COVID-19 (C-19)? Who decided that C-19 was so special that … Read full story

This next one is my first VAERS report. I wanted to include information that I couldn’t get in a screen shot so I typed out the information in this one and several others.

I should preface these by pointing out that, to the best of my recollection, I selected ‘all locations’ in the VAERS app for these reports.

I apologize for the gap. For some reason Substack can’t reproduce this one properly.

the covid-19 vaccine death count Kyle Young · March 12, 2021 As I reported in an earlier post, thanks to a series of bills signed into law beginning with President Reagan, US vaccine makers have legal immunity from injury or death caused by their vaccines. Put simply, this means if you or a family member are injured or killed by any of the COVID-19 vaccines, you have no legal recourse against the maker of the va… Read full story

By the time of this next report, the death count is up to 2,000.

covid vaccine death count update Kyle Young · March 28, 2021 On 3/12/21 I covered the death count up to that date. The next day the CDC’s VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) site updated the count, adding nearly 250 deaths to the total. Read full story

With this next report the death toll is up to 3,334.

covid vaccine death count - update #5 Kyle Young · April 24, 2021 A recent report from CNN bolsters the theme of my previous post, that the mass media is beginning to falter on its willingness to continue to promote the official narrative about the pandemic. The most telling aspect of this CNN report is not the same old tired official narrative from Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the video, it’s the admission in the text below… Read full story

The next one brings us to 4,042. Shedding enters the picture at this point.

death by covid vaccines - update #6 Kyle Young · May 9, 2021 I’ve been told that I need to remind readers that subscriptions are free. Please subscribe. The more who do so, the more exposure this information gets. Read full story

Now were at 4,455.

death by covid vaccines - update #7 Kyle Young · May 23, 2021 Welcome to all of you new subscribers. Thank you for your moral support. Subscriptions are free so please sign up. Doing so helps get this information distributed more widely. Read full story

With this next post the Wuhan lab leak story is beginning to make the rounds and I’m not buying it. Here is the prediction I made about that on June 5 2021..

Here's my prediction. The Wuhan lab leak will be proven true, not in reality, where it doesn't matter to the magicians pulling the levers behind the scenes, but it will be proven true in the courts and the media, where it does matter to them, and to anyone else who buys into their propaganda. This will be done to preserve the false 'germ theory' basis of medical science, so that the highly profitable vaccine/eugenics program continues.

The next one brings us a death toll of 5,165.

death by covid vaccine - update #8 Kyle Young · June 5, 2021 My apologies. When this piece went out automatically at 1:00 this morning the transcription of the numbers and the titles above them in the chart at the bottom of the article all got crowded over to the the left side. I didn’t find out until 7:30 this morning. I’ve tried to correct it twice, to no avail. The chart is more legible if one imagines it … Read full story

With this next report it’s becoming apparent that something fishy is going on with the VAERS numbers. RFK Jr. mentioned this in his recent Senate hearing.

The death toll is up to 5,970.

Another gap.

death by covid vaccine - update #9 Kyle Young · June 20, 2021 This is a late edit. I’m adding this video link for several reasons; it’s a great follow-up to the previous article, it ties in to this piece, it needs to be heard and it needs to be re-posted before youtube takes it down. Read full story

In this next post I’ve broken it down to total deaths from Pfizer and total deaths from Moderna.

This is when I first cover TNI, the manipulation of the scamdemic by the forces that control the media, and break the story that Jim Smith, the CEO of Reuters, also sits on the board of Pfizer.

death by covid vaccine - update #10 Kyle Young · July 3, 2021 I want to extend a warm welcome to all of you new subscribers. You provide me with the moral support needed to help me continue this work. Subscriptions are free, so please help get this information in front of more people - subscribe and like. Read full story

In this next post I break down deaths, miscarriages and birth defects by jab maker.

The total death toll is up to 10,991, shown in a screen shot from the VAERS site.

Another gap. Substack is really messed up today.

death by covid vaccination - update #11 Kyle Young · July 19, 2021 I apologize for this post being late. My computer went bonkers on Saturday while working on this post. I’m wrapping it up on a friends computer - please bear with me as I navigate this strange keyboard. Read full story

This was my last post devoted to VAERS numbers. The screen shot of the total death toll from all covid jab makers is now up to 15,386.

Below is a screenshot I took on September 6, 2025 of the VAERS results I got when searching for the total number of deaths from all covid (covid19) vaccines in all locations. VAERS now links each death with a particular procedure, of which there are thousands. This screen shot just shows the bottom portion of the list with the total deaths as the bottom line.

If we work from the basis of this Harvard study, which shows that only 1% of people suffering an adverse event from a vaccine file a report to VAERS, and we multiply 210,831 (from this screenshot) with the other 99 %, we get a total number of deaths from the original covid jabs of 20,872,269.

The following screen shot is the VAERS result for all deaths from all jab makers in all locations for the covid19 - 2 (the term used by VAERS) jabs. 3,661x99 = 362,439 + 20,872,269 = 21,234 708 total deaths… so far.

Folks, if these numbers are even remotely accurate, this means we are witnessing the largest genocide in the history of the human race! Not to downplay the horrible genocide currently underway in Gaza, but we really need to turn our attention to the vastly larger genocide taking place in our own communities.

Given what’s beginning to unfold in DC, now is not the time to be distracted from our own genocide.

Let’s turn up the heat.

Be free.

If you appreciate the countless hours of research and work it takes to put all of this together, please support my work by becoming a paid subscriber. THANK YOU to those who do support my work.

Share

Leave a comment