This morning Celia Farber posted about the secret report put together by the large pharmaceutical lobby known as Bio, in which they laid out how they intended to take out Bobby Kennedy. Her post goes into a lot of detail about this report, but the take home can be found in Meeting Notes 4a where it states -
”Goal: Protecting continuity of vaccine business.”
This is why I call it voodoo pharma. For over a hundred years voodoo pharma has been repeating the lie that health flows through the end of needle. As Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels said, repeat a lie often enough and it becomes truth. This industry clearly has nothing to do with the health of Americans.
And now they have just admitted that fact.
Like many people, I heard about this report when it came out earlier this year, but as with so many topics, I let it slide. Leave it to Celia to look into it.
This underscores why it’s so important to grasp the depth and scope of the injuries (many of them permanent) and murders committed by this ungodly cartel. It’s for this reason that I’ve compiled all of my VAERS vaccine injury and death reports here, most of which are from 2021.
Because understanding how the PCR test was misused to instill fear and manipulate people into getting the covid jabs, I’ve also included this post about the PCR test. In this piece I also dismantle the false narrative about the coivd19 virus, I dismantle the Wuhan paper the CDC likes to point to as proof for the existence of the covid virus, and I introduce Dr. Kary Mullis who won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1992 for inventing the PCR test. As I pointed out in this and several others pieces, Dr. Mullis called Anthony Fauci “an idiot” and said his PCR test should never be used to determine causation.
Dr. Mullis died under mysterious conditions in August of 2-19, just before covidcon was rolled out.
This next one is my first VAERS report. I wanted to include information that I couldn’t get in a screen shot so I typed out the information in this one and several others.
I should preface these by pointing out that, to the best of my recollection, I selected ‘all locations’ in the VAERS app for these reports.
By the time of this next report, the death count is up to 2,000.
With this next report the death toll is up to 3,334.
The next one brings us to 4,042. Shedding enters the picture at this point.
Now were at 4,455.
With this next post the Wuhan lab leak story is beginning to make the rounds and I’m not buying it. Here is the prediction I made about that on June 5 2021..
Here's my prediction. The Wuhan lab leak will be proven true, not in reality, where it doesn't matter to the magicians pulling the levers behind the scenes, but it will be proven true in the courts and the media, where it does matter to them, and to anyone else who buys into their propaganda. This will be done to preserve the false 'germ theory' basis of medical science, so that the highly profitable vaccine/eugenics program continues.
The next one brings us a death toll of 5,165.
With this next report it’s becoming apparent that something fishy is going on with the VAERS numbers. RFK Jr. mentioned this in his recent Senate hearing.
The death toll is up to 5,970.
In this next post I’ve broken it down to total deaths from Pfizer and total deaths from Moderna.
This is when I first cover TNI, the manipulation of the scamdemic by the forces that control the media, and break the story that Jim Smith, the CEO of Reuters, also sits on the board of Pfizer.
In this next post I break down deaths, miscarriages and birth defects by jab maker.
The total death toll is up to 10,991, shown in a screen shot from the VAERS site.
This was my last post devoted to VAERS numbers. The screen shot of the total death toll from all covid jab makers is now up to 15,386.
Below is a screenshot I took on September 6, 2025 of the VAERS results I got when searching for the total number of deaths from all covid (covid19) vaccines in all locations. VAERS now links each death with a particular procedure, of which there are thousands. This screen shot just shows the bottom portion of the list with the total deaths as the bottom line.
If we work from the basis of this Harvard study, which shows that only 1% of people suffering an adverse event from a vaccine file a report to VAERS, and we multiply 210,831 (from this screenshot) with the other 99 %, we get a total number of deaths from the original covid jabs of 20,872,269.
The following screen shot is the VAERS result for all deaths from all jab makers in all locations for the covid19 - 2 (the term used by VAERS) jabs. 3,661x99 = 362,439 + 20,872,269 = 21,234 708 total deaths… so far.
Folks, if these numbers are even remotely accurate, this means we are witnessing the largest genocide in the history of the human race! Not to downplay the horrible genocide currently underway in Gaza, but we really need to turn our attention to the vastly larger genocide taking place in our own communities.
Given what’s beginning to unfold in DC, now is not the time to be distracted from our own genocide.
Let’s turn up the heat.
Be free.
I know countless people who have mysteriously passed away since 2020 and those who succumbed to multiple jabs and continue to get "sick". After many articles I have passed on by you and others, Kyle, that went into detail for years now that have gone on unread, I have truly wasted time and energy. With that, I'm done telling anyone what to do with their bodies, unless they're already in the know. Those that sniff the shirts and skirts of the medical profession, don't complain to me about all your ailments. You get what you deserve. I do not want to hear about it. There is no excuse at this point in time to be so hopelessly and comfortably dumb.
I'm confused - what is the total deaths from all covid jabs now - this "This was my last post devoted to VAERS numbers. The screen shot of the total death toll from all covid jab makers is now up to 15,386." or this "The following screen shot is the VAERS result for all deaths from all jab makers in all locations for the covid19 - 2 (the term used by VAERS) jabs. 3,661" Thanks for your indepth coverage on this.