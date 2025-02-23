Here are the primary articles I’ve written about transhumanism, in the order they were posted.

It was my revelations about graphine oxide being found in the covid jab vials that got me banned across the internet in early 2021. The use graphine oxide as part of the PEGylated nanotech in the mRNA jabs, that it’s listed in the Pfizer patents, all of this led me to connect the dots beween the tranhumanist agenda and the nanotech in the jabs.

The following 2021 post was when I was beginning to understand the role that the false Faucian religion of medical science was playing in the transhumanist cult, as well as the depth of the deception.

In part 2 I consider the cult of transhumaism and the role the CDC plays in that cult.

YouTube deleted the very telling video I included in the following post, hence the blank space.

Although I was aware of the topic of transhumanism, it wasn’t until I met Elana Freeland in June of 2021 that my education on this topic began in earnest. Elana has written numerous books on the topic, so it was a treat to interview her in November of 2021.

The next post contains solutions, remedies and antidotes to the Satanic nanotech that now permeates our world. I hope to post an update to this soon.

The following post is about the role the military plays in transhumanism.

The next post is where I assemble some of the pieces of the PEGylated/vaxx/nanotech/transhmanist puzzle.

The following post contains links to some of the same posts as this one. I’m including it because it has an important verse from John as well as other important information critical to understanding this topic.

The next post is also about the role the military is playing in transhumanism.

This next one is self explanatory.

The biggest Satanic cheerleader of all time?

The rabbit warren is deep and dark.

Another self explanatory title.

Yesterday’s post.

Be free.

