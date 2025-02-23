Here are the primary articles I’ve written about transhumanism, in the order they were posted.
It was my revelations about graphine oxide being found in the covid jab vials that got me banned across the internet in early 2021. The use graphine oxide as part of the PEGylated nanotech in the mRNA jabs, that it’s listed in the Pfizer patents, all of this led me to connect the dots beween the tranhumanist agenda and the nanotech in the jabs.
The following 2021 post was when I was beginning to understand the role that the false Faucian religion of medical science was playing in the transhumanist cult, as well as the depth of the deception.
In part 2 I consider the cult of transhumaism and the role the CDC plays in that cult.
YouTube deleted the very telling video I included in the following post, hence the blank space.
Although I was aware of the topic of transhumanism, it wasn’t until I met Elana Freeland in June of 2021 that my education on this topic began in earnest. Elana has written numerous books on the topic, so it was a treat to interview her in November of 2021.
The next post contains solutions, remedies and antidotes to the Satanic nanotech that now permeates our world. I hope to post an update to this soon.
The following post is about the role the military plays in transhumanism.
The next post is where I assemble some of the pieces of the PEGylated/vaxx/nanotech/transhmanist puzzle.
The following post contains links to some of the same posts as this one. I’m including it because it has an important verse from John as well as other important information critical to understanding this topic.
The next post is also about the role the military is playing in transhumanism.
This next one is self explanatory.
The biggest Satanic cheerleader of all time?
The rabbit warren is deep and dark.
Another self explanatory title.
Yesterday’s post.
Be free.
I was introduced to transhumanism via Kurzweil and the "2045 initiative."
Kurzweil is a technologist, does not believe in the "soul" and reincarnation, and thinks that a personality exists as some sort of mental / neural pattern that could be downloaded into a machine and thus be allowed to live forever.
The 2045 Initiative was founded by Russian entrepreneur Dmitry Itskov in February 2011. I have not heard anything from it (or him) in many years. But it started out as a big media campaign and seems to serve as essentially a propaganda cover for work in AI and human-computer interface technologies.
With my training in Scientology, I knew immediately that it was a false narrative. But I have never been able to work out to what extent its proponents are being consciously deceptive. I am with a crowd that recognizes the deception in this particular transhumanist narrative, but also recognizes how badly deceived many people on Earth are about this, and assume that many technologists have an earnest belief in this work as "the answer" to the problem of the short human lifespan.
As long as we have differences in belief about the most basic elements of life, it will be difficult for humans to find common ground on which to move forward.
You note that while the Trump team is making strides in exposing dishonesty in government, it is also sympathetic to the work of many technologists in the fields of AI, nanotechnology and medicine. And this work is largely based on a set of false assumptions which gives it an evil slant that many involved in it seem unaware of.
Many of these false assumptions are shared by both "sides" in the political struggle on Earth, and thus an "opposition" leader like Trump seems to be deceptive, if not evil, because of how much he plays along with the technologists.
Per my training, we have several things to accomplish to move ahead on this planet in a positive direction. The first is to "get in ethics." This is because out-ethics people and groups (psychopaths) hate humanity in all its forms and thus are blocking any meaningful progress in resolving human problems by any means. The next step is to "get in technology." This has to do with moving forward based on what is actually true. The last step is to "get in admin" which means to build new organizations and systems that will be both ethical and truth-based.
Many today yearn for societal reform ("get in admin") when in reality all they can hope for at this point is to get in ethics. The people working to get in ethics may have different beliefs about what is true (correct technology) but those differences can't be fully resolved until the out-ethics (suppression of humanity and human freedom) on Earth is handled. Many of us have been raised over several lifetimes not being allowed to study and believe in what is true. So this will not be a simple thing to resolve. I wish the reformers of this season were more aware that all they are doing is combating blatant criminality and that this alone will not result in a better world, but is only a first and necessary step in that direction.
This transhumanist agenda is why I will NEVER trust a thing that the stench of musk is up to. I have to wonder too if all this hullabaloo concerning the ESP talents of Autistic people isn't a ploy towards getting people to find these "gifts" attractive, and more open minded to enhancements.
I think along the lines that vaccines have caused brain damage in these people which have caused these neurological "enhancements" We all have this ability at certain degrees, so far though, many people who are savants have either been brain damage by vaccines, or MK ULTRA trauma based mind control!
Personally, while I think my intuition is something to be valued, I don't care for others to have open access to my personal thoughts, let alone the government having a digital twin of me up in their 'cloud"