the big tech/deep state/political triad
are trump and vance manchurian candidates?
  
Kyle Young
83
trump assassination attempt
so many questions
  
Kyle Young
228
geoengineering = crop dusting humanity
chevron deference, geoengineering fallacies
  
Kyle Young
200

June 2024

s.a.i. (chemtrails) - photo documentation of how it's done
the hateful destruction of the commons
  
Kyle Young
199
covid crimes pale in comparison to geoengineering crimes
I want to thank you paid subscribers for supporting the many hours of research and writing required to make one of these posts. For nearly four years…
  
Kyle Young
177
big brother is watching - nearly 1 million satellites may soon orbit earth
more weather weirdness and who is funding it
  
Kyle Young
146
more cymatics/haarp/chemtrail juju
"What gets us into trouble is not what we don't know. It's what we know for sure that just ain't so." ~ Mark Twain In the last post I presented…
  
Kyle Young
92
this is not weather - satellite proof of cymatics/chemtrails
My parents enjoyed wild weather. They picked up that trait from my dads parents who lived next door. Grandpa kept track of rainfall with a rain gauge…
  
Kyle Young
137

May 2024

historic use of dews and the unfolding coverup of the maui fires
In my last post I alluded to a DEW technology that I may not have covered, one that may be the most dangerous of all. I apologize for being so vague…
  
Kyle Young
115
is this the ultimate globalist weapon?
more on maui fires, dews, geoengineering, hurricane dora and otis
  
Kyle Young
90
the great maui land grab (the book)
a short note
  
Kyle Young
41
the human biofield and the collapse of the reductionist medical paradigm
This is a complex topic. It’s also a topic now being heavily influenced by the powers that shouldn’t be. Landmines abound. I hope to avoid them. Because…
  
Kyle Young
84
