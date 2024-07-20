the secular heretic
the big tech/deep state/political triad
are trump and vance manchurian candidates?
7 hrs ago
•
Kyle Young
41
83
trump assassination attempt
so many questions
Jul 14
•
Kyle Young
84
228
geoengineering = crop dusting humanity
chevron deference, geoengineering fallacies
Jul 6
•
Kyle Young
75
200
June 2024
s.a.i. (chemtrails) - photo documentation of how it's done
the hateful destruction of the commons
Jun 30
•
Kyle Young
120
199
covid crimes pale in comparison to geoengineering crimes
I want to thank you paid subscribers for supporting the many hours of research and writing required to make one of these posts. For nearly four years…
Jun 23
•
Kyle Young
119
177
big brother is watching - nearly 1 million satellites may soon orbit earth
more weather weirdness and who is funding it
Jun 15
•
Kyle Young
63
146
more cymatics/haarp/chemtrail juju
"What gets us into trouble is not what we don't know. It's what we know for sure that just ain't so." ~ Mark Twain In the last post I presented…
Jun 8
•
Kyle Young
56
92
this is not weather - satellite proof of cymatics/chemtrails
My parents enjoyed wild weather. They picked up that trait from my dads parents who lived next door. Grandpa kept track of rainfall with a rain gauge…
Jun 1
•
Kyle Young
68
137
May 2024
historic use of dews and the unfolding coverup of the maui fires
In my last post I alluded to a DEW technology that I may not have covered, one that may be the most dangerous of all. I apologize for being so vague…
May 25
•
Kyle Young
62
115
is this the ultimate globalist weapon?
more on maui fires, dews, geoengineering, hurricane dora and otis
May 18
•
Kyle Young
74
90
the great maui land grab (the book)
a short note
May 13
•
Kyle Young
45
41
the human biofield and the collapse of the reductionist medical paradigm
This is a complex topic. It’s also a topic now being heavily influenced by the powers that shouldn’t be. Landmines abound. I hope to avoid them. Because…
May 12
•
Kyle Young
57
